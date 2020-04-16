R. Kelly Makes Second Attempt At Getting Out Of Jail Due To Pandemic

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A new documentary on Pop Smoke is reportedly in the works. Record label executive Steven Victor revealed in an interview with Complex that he’s hard at work on a posthumous Pop Smoke album and a documentary film.
There are no details about the latter project but as Complex notes, Pop Smoke spoke about filming a documentary during a 2019 interview with the outlet. It's unclear what footage will be used for the project.
The Brooklyn native was gunned down inside his Hollywood Hills, Calif. rental home two months ago. Authorities say four masked men entered the Southern California property in the early morning hours of Feb. 19. At least one of the men was carrying a firearm. Pop Smoke was shot multiple times and rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that his death was caused by a fatal gunshot wound to the torso.
Authorities reportedly believe that the murder was a targeted hit versus a robbery as originally reported. No arrests have been made.
The life of the 20-year-old recording artist, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was celebrated during a Brooklyn funeral procession complete with a horse and carriage carrying Pop Smoke's casket through his home borough as fans lined the streets to pay their final respects.
Beyonce popped up during The Disney Family Singalong special on Thursday (April 16), with a surprise performance and a message for healthcare workers.
“I’m very proud and honored to be apart of the Disney family and to help present the Disney singalong in partnership with Feeding America,” the Lion King star said before performing a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”
LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.
Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the star-studded event features songs from The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Moana, High School Musical, and other Disney films. The performance lineup includes Demi Lovato, Amber Riley, Michael Bublé, Tori Kelly, and Ariana Grande.
The Disney Family Singalong airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
Beginning this fall, Rapsody’s critically acclaimed Eve LP will be the focus of college courses at Ohio State University, and her alma mater, the University of North Carolina.
“One of the highest honors is to create art for the culture and have it taught in our educational institutions,” the Grammy-nominated rapper wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (April 14).
The OSU course will offer a track-by-track examination of the album with readings and media clips accompanying each song. OSU professor Simone Drake is expected to teach the course titled,“Toni Morrison’s Houses of Women and Rapsody’s Eve.”
UNC’s “Black Womanist Criticism and Rapsody’s Eve” will be led by Tyler Bunzey and explores the “critical and womanist stance” of the album. “This course reads Rapsody’s album as emerging from a greater tradition of womanist discourse dating back to the 19th century. The purpose of this course is to explore that history,” states a class description from the university.
The course will also offer a critical look into “hip-hop’s historical development to engage with albums from femme-identified hip-hoppers throughout the genre’s history.”
View this post on Instagram
One of the highest honors is to create art for the culture and have it taught in our educational institutions! Thank you @tbunzey at @uncchapelhill and Simone Drake at @theohiostateuniversity 🙏🏾🌹
Released last August, Rapsody’s 16-track Eve album features song titles dedicated to black women, including Sourjourner Truth, Myrlie Evers, Michelle Obama, Nina Simone and Afeni Shakur.
"This album is coming out in a time where we're really talking about what it means to be a black woman in America, and black women are really riding to the forefront in a lot things that we do," Rapsody told NPR last year. "People are looking more to us and appreciating us more. Our voices are being heard, whether it's a part of the political arena or in hip-hop."