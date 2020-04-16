The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A new documentary on Pop Smoke is reportedly in the works. Record label executive Steven Victor revealed in an interview with Complex that he’s hard at work on a posthumous Pop Smoke album and a documentary film.
There are no details about the latter project but as Complex notes, Pop Smoke spoke about filming a documentary during a 2019 interview with the outlet. It's unclear what footage will be used for the project.
The Brooklyn native was gunned down inside his Hollywood Hills, Calif. rental home two months ago. Authorities say four masked men entered the Southern California property in the early morning hours of Feb. 19. At least one of the men was carrying a firearm. Pop Smoke was shot multiple times and rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined that his death was caused by a fatal gunshot wound to the torso.
Authorities reportedly believe that the murder was a targeted hit versus a robbery as originally reported. No arrests have been made.
The life of the 20-year-old recording artist, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was celebrated during a Brooklyn funeral procession complete with a horse and carriage carrying Pop Smoke's casket through his home borough as fans lined the streets to pay their final respects.
Beyonce popped up during The Disney Family Singalong special on Thursday (April 16), with a surprise performance and a message for healthcare workers.
“I’m very proud and honored to be apart of the Disney family and to help present the Disney singalong in partnership with Feeding America,” the Lion King star said before performing a rendition of “When You Wish Upon a Star.”
“I’d like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who’ve been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you.”
LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers.
Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020
Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the star-studded event features songs from The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Moana, High School Musical, and other Disney films. The performance lineup includes Demi Lovato, Amber Riley, Michael Bublé, Tori Kelly, and Ariana Grande.
The Disney Family Singalong airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
After a judge denied his initial request to be freed on house arrest, R. Kelly filed new court documents in hopes of getting out of prison amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus. According to TMZ, Kelly's lawyer filed a second emergency motion on Thursday (April 16).
The original motion was denied in part because Kellz was deemed a flight risk, and the jail where he is housed had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The latest court documents argue against the notion of Kelly being a potential flight risk, mostly due to him being a highly “recognizable” public figure and stay-at-home orders being enforced around the country. He also agreed to wear GPS monitoring.
Kelly’s motion reportedly states that there are at least six inmates and seven staff members at the Metropolitan Correctional Center who have tested positive for COVID-19. Furthermore, the documents claim the number of cases could be much higher since jail officials only tested inmates who exhibited symptoms. The docs go on to assert that “Inmates are reportedly banging on doors, walls, and windows begging for help,” reports The Chicago Tribune.
“The only thing the MCC has done is lock things down, making the situation feel more like solitary confinement and possibly, because of the nature of this virus, locking in healthy inmates with those who may already have the virus but who may not yet be symptomatic,” the motion reads.
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.
In other Kelly news, the 53-year-old singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking trial in New York has been pushed back from July to September due to the global pandemic.