Watch Sheila E., Common, John Legend And More Celebrate Prince During Grammy Tribute Concert

'Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince' premiered on the four-year anniversary of the music legend's passing.

Sheila E. put her heart on the stage in honor of Prince. The Bay Area native joined John Legend, Earth Wind and Fire, Common, Mavis Staples, H.E.R., Miguel, and more for Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince, which aired on CBS on Tuesday (April 21) in commemoration of the four-year anniversary of Prince’s death.

“To be able to play his music, it’s his legacy. It’s what he left us,” the percussionist told Grammys.com from backstage at the event filmed earlier in the year. “That’s really important. To be able to share this with the next generation of people is just awesome.

“We’re not trying to duplicate what Prince did, because no one can,” she added. “There’s only one Prince. All we’re doing is sharing how well and our interpretation.”

Hosted by Maya Rudolph, the star-studded special featured a music medley from Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, as well as performances from Juanes, St. Vincent, Foo Fighters, Juanes, Morris Day and the Time, and Prince's band, The Revolution.

“To me Prince is music,” said host Maya Rudolph. “To love Prince, is to love music.”

Watch some of the performances below.