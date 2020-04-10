Slim Thug Donates 1,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer To Houston Bus Drivers And Police Officers

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look into B2K’s 2019 Millennium Tour. A new documentary chronicling Omarion, Raz B, Lil Fizz and J Boog’s life on the road will premiere on The Zues Network this Sunday (April 12).
In the trailer for The Millenium Tour Live, B2K showcase their journey of reuniting on stage after 15 years apart, including fan meet-and-greets, rehearsals, and performance footage.
TZN is a subscription-based network that charges $3.99 per month, or $39.99 per year. Omarion teamed with the network to release the documentary, according to Billboard.
The 35-year-old singer posted a message on Instagram on Friday (April 10) urging fans to tune into the documentary to witness “history unraveling.”
B2K’s Millennium Tour, which featured Mario, Pretty Ricky, Bobby Valentino, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and Chingy, became one of the most successful jaunts of 2019 raking in just over $5 million. The 2020 Millennium Tour, headlined by Omarion and Bow Wow, has been rescheduled for the summer in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Millennium Tour Live debuts on TZN on April 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full trailer below.
Floyd Mayweather’s teenage daughter is looking at decades in prison for allegedly stabbing a woman inside her apparent fiancé, NBA Youngboy’s, home. Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather faces between 5 and 99 years behind bars, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.
The 19 year old was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack on NBA Youngboy’s baby’s mother, Lapattra Jacobs, last weekend. After a brief arrest, Yaya was released on $30,000 bond and back with NBA Youngboy who put her on his Instagram Live later that night. A judge reportedly ordered her to stay at least 1000 feet away from Jacobs.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accuses Yaya of “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly” causing Jacobs bodily harm. The women reportedly got into a dispute after Yaya showed up to NBA Youngboy’s home to find Jacobs, who supposedly asked her to leave.
According to Bossip, Yaya is expected to plead not guilty to the charges and has retained celebrity attorney, Kurt Schaffer, who previously represented Rap-A-Lot Records founder, J. Prince.
She is due back in court in August.
Now that his health is on the mend, Babyface is opening up about why his Instagram Live battle against Teddy Riley got postponed. The legendary producer tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed in a birthday message posted to his social media accounts on Friday (April 10).
“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today. I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote. “I tested positive for Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”
Stay Home, Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/hF1MvtEuuB
— Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) April 10, 2020
Babyface goes on to officially accept an invitation to go up against “my brother Teddy Riley” for the latest installment of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s “Versus” battle. After the digital bout was postponed, Riley told fans that Babyface was ill, but didn’t go into detail about his health condition.
Babyface vs. Teddy Riley has been moved to Saturday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).