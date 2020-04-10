Slim Thug Donates 1,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer To Houston Bus Drivers And Police Officers

The Houston native wanted to show his appreciation for essential workers.

After successful battling COVID-19, Slim Thug is helping others stay healthy during the pandemic. The Houston native and his relief team, Smoke Shield, donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to local bus drivers and the Houston Police Department on Tuesday (April 7).

"I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time," said the 39-year-old rapper. "They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going."

Slim Thug, Smoke Shield, and rapper, Baby Bash, will be donating an additional 1,000 bottles by Wednesday (April 15). Slim Thug also plans to donate hand sanitizer to health care workers during the month of April, and he's not the only Houston recording artist stepping in to help out. Fellow Houston rapper, Trae The Truth, partnered with the electronics company Bumpboxx, to donate 4,000 masks to Houston Methodist Hospital and Harris County Jail on Wednesday (April 8.)

As of Friday (April 10), the Houston area confirmed 4,601 cases of coronavirus, 75 deaths and 739 recoveries.

In an interview with VIBE last month, Slim Thug recounted his experience battling the virus. “I was definitely surprised because I was trying to be precautious way earlier than a lot of people. I started to feel a headache and a fever and I've never had those symptoms so I thought, 'Man this Corona time, it's got to be something.' But at the end of the day, I haven't felt severe sickness or nothing.

“I have high blood pressure, I already do this,” he continued. “I run three miles at the park and go to the gym every day, so I'm pretty healthy. I never felt like I wouldn't be able to fight this off.”