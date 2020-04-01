Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Attorney Makes Case For Him To Finish Prison Sentence On “Home Confinement”

The rapper might be released on the grounds of a "compassionate release."

With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading to various populations around the globe, an attention has been turned to those incarcerated. While prisons and jails from New York to Louisiana have reported a number of people within the walls tested positive for the virus, certain inmates are calling for a release, including Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The Brooklyn native, born Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to two years in prison for racketeering, conspiracy murder charges, and other offenses including weapons possession. Now, his attorney Lance Lazzaro is advocating for his release, according to Complex. Lazzaro wants Judge Paul Englemayer to grant 6ix9ine the chance to finish his sentence, which is assumed to be July 31, on "home confinement."

6ix9ine’s bout with asthma places him in the category of those at high risk of catching and seriously battling the respiratory illness, supporting his attorney’s plea to have the “FeFe” rapper released. Lazzaro began this process of getting his client home since March 22.

“Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of breath, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medial [sic] director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital,” Lazzaro's statement reads.

Now, on the grounds of a compassionate release, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said if the court sides with releasing 6ix9ine to finish his prison term at home, the government follows suit and won't “oppose the defendant’s motion” as outlined by his attorney. If “home confinement” is granted, 6ix9ine will have to remain in his home 24/7 unless he has to fulfill legal obligations or essential medical needs.