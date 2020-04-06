Daniel Hernandez, AKA Tekashi69, Arraignment - Houston, TX Daniel Hernandez, AKA Tekashi69, Arraignment - Houston, TX
Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks His Silence On Snitching

April 6, 2020 - 10:19 am by Darryl Robertson

Tekashi 6ix9ine is out of prison, and he quickly fell into his trolling habits.

On Sunday (April 5), the Brooklyn rapper decided to add his two cents about snitching under the comment section on a social media post. The Shade Room reported on Los Angeles' mayor offering rewards for people willing to tell on their neighbors for breaking the city's stay-at-home order. The "Fefe" rapper commented by saying, "Coming to the rescue."

 

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ Finish this sentence, "snitches get ____." In Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's words, "rewards" would fill in the blank as he's encouraging people to rat on others who aren't following the city's stay-at-home order. ___ It's a lot different from the saying we grew up knowing but apparently since the "safer at home" order in California was instituted, Los Angeles city officials have received multiple reports about businesses violating the order. ___ "If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we're going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance," he said, according to @cbsla. ___ "You know the old expression about snitches, well in this case snitches get rewards," Garcetti said. "We want to thank you for turning folks in and making-click the link in our bio to read more.📸: @gettyimages

A comment made by #Tekashi69’s account was left in #TheShadeRoom just days after he was released from prison 👀

Tekashi was scheduled to be released from prison Aug. 2, 2020. But, after his lawyer petitioned the Federal Bureau of Prisons to have the rapper serve the rest of his sentence at home due to coronavirus fears, he was granted a early release.

According to his lawyer, Dawn Florio, 6ix9ine is free to return to social media and will spend the rest of his sentence on house arrest where he plans to work on multiple projects. 6ix9ine reportedly signed an eight-figure record deal with 10K Projects last October.

6ix9ine, who testified against his former associates and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges in January 2019.

Rita Wilson Remixes Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray"

Many artists are coming together to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Today (April 6), actress and singer Rita Wilson joined forces with Naughty by Nature for the "Hip-Hop Hooray (Remix)."

While recovering from COVID-19, Wilson posted an Instagram video of her rapping the classic record. She also sent it to the New Jersey rap group. Impressed with Wilson's microphone skills, and inspired by her recovery, Naughty reached out to Wilson for the remix.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

See it to believe it

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Mar 21, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT

“We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well,”  the rap group said via press release.

“’Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern-day Shakespeare,” Wilson adds. “It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing OK and to make them smile. When Naughty by Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it,” she continued.

Back in March,  actor Tom Hanks, Wilson's husband, released a statement saying that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.

Listen to the Wilson remix above.

Aaliyah during TNT Presents - A Gift of Song - New York - January 1, 1997 in New York City, New York, United States.
Fans Rally For Aaliyah's Discography To Be Released On Streaming Platforms

As another day passes without Aaliyah's music on streaming platforms, fans are looking for answers.

Over the weekend, the hashtag #FreeAaliyahMusic appeared on Twitter in light of song battles between Swizz Beats vs. Timbaland and Ne-Yo vs. Johnta Austin. The latter opponents played their collaborations with the late singer, proving Baby Girl's dynamic relevancy in the age of modern R&B. As songs like "I Don't Wanna" and "Come Over" picked up plays on YouTube, the hashtag pointed out the tragedy of her songs not existing on platforms like Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

Aaliyah's only album on multiple platforms is her 1994 debut, Age Ain't Nothing But A Number. Other albums like the platinum-selling One in A Million and Aaliyah are being held in a vault of sorts along with other unmixed vocals by her uncle and founder of Blackground Records, Barry Hankerson.

Hankerson has built up a mysterious yet haunting aura over the years due to his refusal to release Aaliyah's music on streaming platforms. Reasons are unknown but Stephen Witt's 2016 investigation revealed business deals like the shift in distribution from  Jive Records to Atlantic helped Hankerson take ownership of the singer's masters. The deal was made in 1996 when Blackground featured artists like Aaliyah, Toni Braxton, R. Kelly, then-production duo Timbaland and Magoo as well as Missy Elliott.

Sadly, Aaliyah's music isn't the only recordings lost in the shuffle. Recordings from Timbaland and Toni Braxton have been hidden from the world with both taking legal action against the label over the years. There's also JoJo, who had to break from the label after they refused to release her third album. The singer recently re-recorded her first two albums.

With Aaliyah's music getting the attention it deserves, Johnta Austin discussed the singer's impact on R&B today. "It was amazing, she was incredible from top to bottom," he told OkayPlayer of working with the singer on "Come Over" and "I Don't Wanna." "I don't think Aaliyah gets the vocal credit that she deserves. When she was on it, she had the riffs, she had everything."

Earlier this year, an account impersonating Hankerson claimed her music would arrive on streaming platforms January 16, on what would've been her 41st birthday. A docuseries called the Aaliyah Diaries was also promoted for a release on Netflix.

Of course, it was far from the truth. Fans can enjoy selected videos and songs on YouTube, but it's clear they want more.

 

Aaliyah’s music is the landmark for a lot of your favs not only was she ahead of her time with her futuristic sounds she also was a fashion Icon dancer and phenomenal actress . The future generations need be exposed to her artistry and pay homage .#FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/LxZfxcqRgF

— Black Clover (@la_alchemist) March 29, 2020

Her first #1 solely based on AirPlay! She was the first ! #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/BHlANZjCGZ

— (@hodeciii) March 29, 2020

Makes no sense for someone still so influential to be hidden. Many try to emulate her. On Spotifys This is Aaliyah playlist, theres some great tracks not on her main Spotify #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/vLqLTVxqO9

— Blackity Black⁷ (@ClaudBuzzzz) March 29, 2020

Aaliyah is trending once again. She deserves endless flowers. This is true impact y’all. Her voice, her sound, her music...She’s been gone for 2 decades and y’all see the love for her is even stronger! We miss you baby girl! #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/ALDcT0ZQxR

— A A L I Y A H (@forbbygrlaali) March 30, 2020

Aaliyah said she wanted to be remembered for her music and yet most of it is not on streaming services #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/zwk0AWMCoE

— RJR (@MyNewEssence96) March 29, 2020

aaliyah’s gems like more than a woman deserve to be in streaming sites #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/mM2GWEg1pe

— k (@grandexrocky) March 30, 2020

I saw #FreeAaliyahMusic and IMMEDIATELY jumped into action! I can’t express how betrayed I felt when we were supposed to have all her music on Spotify by her birthday. Her discography is deeply underestimated and we need to make it right for our babygirl!pic.twitter.com/GfxBeJxUY1

— jerrica✨ (@jerricaofficial) March 29, 2020

Before Megan The Stallion drove the boat...

Aaliyah rocked the boat...

#FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/iXNwssD3sY

— Al’Bei (@_albei) March 29, 2020

i think we should have that conversation #FreeAaliyahMusic pic.twitter.com/cGl269tuTr

— AALIYAH LEGION (@AaliyahLegion) April 1, 2020

Kodak Black Sentenced To 12 Months In Jail For Gun Charges

Rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty to a weapon charge after he was stopped at the Canadian border crossing near Niagara Falls last April.

According to Local10 news, the "ZeZe" rapper was arrested after he drove a Cadillac Escalade across the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge into the United States with three other men. Police say the men had marijuana and a loaded pistol without a permit when they were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

The 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Niagara County Court. On Monday (March 30), Kodak received 12 months, which will run concurrent with his 46 month federal prison sentence.

In November, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally buying a gun in his home state of Florida. The New York sentence will be served concurrently with the federal one, according to State Supreme Court Justice Richard Kloch.

