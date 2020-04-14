Tekashi 6ix9ine Jokes About Snitching On Tory Lanez During ‘Quarantine Radio’

The "Fefe" rapper was among tens of thousands of viewers of the popular Instagram Live show.

Two weeks after being released from prison, Tekashi 6ix9ine is slowly making his return to the internet. The newly-freed rapper popped into the comment section of Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio show on Monday (April 13) with a joke about snitching, while seemingly promoting new music.

“Lemme [sic] play this new s**t or ima [sic] snitch on u [sic]. You not even from America u [sic] from Canada,” he wrote in the comment section.

Lanez, who has worked with Tekashi in the past, brushed off his comment but yelled “guidelines!” in reference to new (and unspoken) regulations that he implemented on the show after Instagram temporarily banned him from going live last week over sexually explicit content.

Tekashi 6ix9ine comments on Tory Lanez IG live saying he’s going to snitch on him if he doesn’t let him play his new music👀‼️ #QuarantineRadio pic.twitter.com/1O79gGILvu — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) April 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time that 6ix9ine has joked about snitching. In another reference to being deemed a “rat,” the Brooklyn native turned his Instagram avatar into a cartoon depiction of himself eating cheese with his feet kicked up on a mouse trap.

6ix9ine, who faced a maximum of life in prison, was sentenced to two years after testifying against his former gang affiliates and pleading guilty to weapons, drug trafficking, and racketeering charges. He was released four months early due to coronavirus concerns.