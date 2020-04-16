(L to R) Kierra Sheard as Karen, Angela Birchett as Jacky, Christina Bell as Twinkie, Sheléa Frazier as Dorinda and Raven Goodwin as Denise.

'The Clark Sisters' Becomes Lifetime's Highest-Rated Movie In 4 Years

The made-for-television film set a new milestone on the premium cable network.

Lifetime's The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel has made history. The Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, and Queen Latifah co-produced biopic, based on the life of the legendary vocal group, has become the highest-rated original movie broadcasted on the network within the last 4 years.

According to A&E Networks' press release, the two-hour movie garnered 2.7 million total viewers, making it the strongest Lifetime debut on broadcast and cable. The Clark Sisters was also the best ad-supported cable original movie to hit key demos since 2018, "with 1.1 million Adults 25-54, 905,000 Adults 18-49 and 813,000 Women 25-54."

Karen Clark-Sheard took to Instagram to celebrate the film that shared her family's story. "God is so faithful when others say you can’t GOD SAYS YOU CAN!" she wrote with heart emojis. "That is just amazing and literally has us all speechless 2.7 Million Viewers. We thank you all so much, we love you."

Dorinda Clark-Cole shared her gratitude as well with a caption saying, "This is just simply amazing! I’m still in awe!" Jacky Clark Chisholm added: "We dedicate this to all of you who love and support us @lifetimetv @thelegendaryclarksisters"

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel reeled in a solid number on social media. #TheClarkSisters garnered over 700,00 interactions and hit the No. 1 trending spot during its April 11th debut. To catch a re-run of the movie, check your local listings or stream it on Lifetime.com.

In the meantime, spin the movie's official soundtrack directed by Donald Lawrence.