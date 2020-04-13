The Record Store: What Used To Be

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Nick Cannon has a shocking idea. It consists of an electric chair and quick thinking. It’s pretty simple: you’re strapped in the chair, showcasing your best freestyling skills, but if you hesitate you get zapped. Nothing major besides an intensified static shock, right? Although Cannon thought it would be a hit with viewers, his Wild ‘N Out castmates weren’t on the same wavelength. Back to the blank slate they went.
From the producers to the cast, Wild ‘N Out’s collective input aids in its staying power. MTV’s 15-year-old improv comedy show, which films at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, enters its new season on April 21. Its first episode featured a blend of new school and old school entertainers, a theme that’ll be amplified this coming season. Actor/comedian Orlando Jones, rapper Cassidy, and legendary hip-hop figure Biz Markie were the names etched on the Hollywood premiere’s bill. As some celebrities who took the stage throughout the seasons continued to get bigger, a few cast members eventually established their own fame: Kevin Hart, Randall Park, Nyima Funk, Affion Crocket, DeRay Davis, and Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day to name a few.
At 22, that was Cannon’s vision: create a platform that offers his friends jobs, but also sets the stage for their respective careers. In 2003, he gathered his fellow comedians—and his own funds—to shoot a pilot episode for MTV. It didn’t take long for the network to give Cannon’s “baby” the green light. In a past statement promoting the news of Wild ‘N Out’s creation, executive Tony DiSanto (the senior vice president of production development and animation for MTV at that time) said as the Nickelodeon audience matured, so did Cannon. “With Wild ‘N Out, they’ll get to see a whole new side of Nick as he flexes his improv and sketch comedy skills alongside this great cast he helped assemble,” DiSanto said. “We’re thrilled to be in business with Nick, and to bring our viewers comedy and hip-hop in a fresh way.”
Since he was a teen, Cannon has been a cornerstone of Viacom (owner of VH1, Nickelodeon, BET, CBS, and other cable networks). At 17, the San Diego native became the youngest staff writer in television history as a writer for Nickelodeon’s iconic sketch comedy show All That, and later his self-titled television series. Kneading his “college years” within Viacom’s lattice, Cannon briefly hosted Total Request Live (TRL) on MTV in 2003. His Viacom reign continued to elevate. In 2009, he became TeenNick’s chairman and created fresh programming for its youthful audience, which included a sketch comedy show named Incredible Crew (Mikey Day was also one of the show’s writers). Experience in front of the camera to working behind-the-scenes at a senior level helped Cannon take Wild ‘N Out from a pilot episode to a national brand.
“I always knew how to operate from a business aspect and seeing an idea start from its conception to its fruition. Now, with having this almost half a billion-dollar brand that I built, I get the concept of being able to get as much out of the brand as possible but still staying true to it without over-exploiting it,” Cannon says in an interview with VIBE. “I think that’s what we’ve done extremely well with Wild ‘N Out from the careers that it’s helped birth to the marketing to the branding from everything that we do with the tours, the restaurants, barbershops, we’re doing so many things with the brand. It’s because I had the opportunity of seeing how one of the biggest brands with Nickelodeon or Viacom operated.” Witnessing how shows like “Spongebob, The Rugrats, or The Ninja Turtles” churned out movies and accessories encouraged the Howard University student to operate Wild ‘N Out with a similar mindset. The show was an immediate hit with viewers, but after airing nearly 50 episodes, life off-stage began to take form.
The show went off-air after four consecutive seasons from 2005-2007. MTV wanted to do more with the show despite its growing costs, but Cannon opted to focus on his marriage after tying the knot in 2008 to world-renowned artist Mariah Carey. “My focus went in a different direction,” he says, adding that he also wanted to start a family. ”As much as I loved the show, I felt I needed at least a moment to step away to re-evaluate what I really wanted to do. Once I did, I said, ‘Alright, I’m back at it. Let’s keep it rocking.’”
WNO returned to the small screen in 2013, but on MTV2 for seasons 5-8. Formed in 1996, MTV2 was known for its music video-centered programming like Sucker Free Sunday, Chart2Chart, and MTV2 Rock. Although the channel trekked into original programming by airing shows that initially premiered on MTV, it wasn’t until 2011 when the network caught audience attention with Guy Code. A year later, the sports-focused X Games debuted in March, three months before Hip-Hop Squares entered the roster. For WNO, 2013 was a historic return; it became MTV2’s highest-rated telecast when season 5’s first episode garnered 1.1 million viewers. Cannon says the show also aired a few episodes on BET and Comedy Central, proving that his creation could thrive on multiple platforms. “It’s probably the only show that can air across four or five of Viacom’s networks and still be a huge digital brand that hits the top numbers on Instagram and YouTube and all of those places,” Cannon says. “It’s just one of those things that works everywhere.” WNO’s social media presence has garnered over 18.4 million followers across its accounts. It’s also responsible for 44 percent of views on MTV’s YouTube channel and accounts for “10 percent of MTV’s revenue,” Cannon says.
In season 5, the teams changed colors from the red squad to platinum but kept the black squad until it changed to gold for season 8. Cannon shares the color schemes are a part of branding, revealing this new season will usher in “neon and hyper colors” to bring more energy to the show. Introducing games like “In The Classroom” or “Got Damned” continues to boost the “lightning improv” skills the cast own, but one thing that remained consistent throughout the seasons is Wildstyle. Cannon says its concept primarily inspired the show, reminiscing on his days at the comedy clubs backstage with his friends, freestyling and taking comedic jabs at each other. Incorporating the battle rap aspect of the show was a no-brainer, enlisting those from the community like Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla, Conceited, and more.
“I became a big fan of watching those different battles and I was like once we bring the show back we have to bring those types of cats onto the show along with the comedians that were already there,” Cannon says. “But one of the prerequisites for being on the show when I created it was being able to freestyle and know how to battle. Obviously the art form shifted and changed over the years so it was only right that those guys like the Conceiteds, the Charlie Clips, and the Hitman Hollas would thrive in this environment because they had been doing it on their own.”
Through workshops, the cast form “synergistic chemistry” before hitting the mainstage as a method of blending the battle rappers with the comedians. Making sure there’s a balance of male and female representation is also a goal, name-dropping the OGs like Nyima Funk to B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, and Pretty Vee. However, Cannon states that when it comes to casting, he doesn’t look at gender in terms of “‘Oh, we need this,’ or ‘We need that.’ Whoever is the most talented and funniest those are the people that I want.”
Developing a thick skin is also ideal, even for the host himself. In the beginning, jokes about his career or relationship with Carey garnered slap-knee reactions from the audience, but Cannon believes it’s been overdone at this point. “I know it’s a joke but it’s over 10 years since I was married to Mariah Carey (Laughs). You’re kind of just showing your weakness by even bringing that up,” he says. “The only people who even really say stuff about Mariah are probably people who come on the show and think that’s going to hit. It doesn’t hit anymore and you kind of feel bad for them (Laughs).”
Although you’ll probably hear crickets if you still decide to mention Cannon’s previous marriage or music, he says no joke is off-limits, adding that WNO gets away with a lot of controversial jabs because of its diverse cast. “I always tell people Wild ‘N Out is probably the most progressive show on television and it’s probably the only place that’s left where comedians can come and speak their mind and not have to worry about cancel culture or people getting offended,” he says. “The one reason is because we actually offer a platform where everyone is welcomed. It’s the only place where you’ll actually see someone who is homophobic battle rap someone from the transgender community and at the end of the day they hug it out.”
While the cast operates under the premise of having fun, lines have unexpectedly been crossed. During an August 2018 taping of Azealia Banks’ episode, a back-and-forth between the rapper and comedian DC YoungFly took place that unraveled from the show’s studio to social media. Cannon adds that there was a prior discussion to ensure if anything shouldn’t be said, to which Cannon says Banks had no issues, but as the cameras were rolling and jabs were flying, things took a turn. “She did the entire episode and we talked afterwards and she was cool, and then the next day I think that’s when she put the battery in her back and was talking about her experience,” Cannon says. “We let it be known what really happened and the world saw it for what it was. I would welcome her back and I got nothing but respect for her.”
A few artists have returned like Chance the Rapper, Rick Ross, and Snoop Dogg, a feat Cannon says adds to the show’s biggest moments. “This is a show where people get the opportunity to show that they have a great sense of humor and they don’t take things too seriously,” Cannon says. One episode that shocked the businessman was Chrissy Teigen’s. “She came to wild out for real,” he says. “I remember in the Wildstyle battle where Karlous Miller picked her up and said he and her were going to do some things backstage and he didn’t care what John Legend said. That was pretty out of pocket (Laughs).”
Outside of WNO, which has already been renewed for season 16, Cannon is working on his upcoming daytime talk show premiering this September, continuing his hosting duties on The Masked Singer, and producing a documentary on herbalist Dr. Sebi. For the latter, Cannon says he’s picking up where the late Nipsey Hussle left off.
“That was Nip’s sentiments and that’s what I’m going to see through, that we have to be curators and the narrators of our own stories and control our narratives in a way where we’re the ones telling the story and we don’t allow the system to tell our story.” When asked if all aspects of Dr. Sebi’s practices and beliefs will be analyzed, given investigative reports, Cannon states both sides will be represented. “That’s where I try to bring it back home to where ‘Yeah we’re going to talk about everything because we have to. We have to talk about people who believe and people who don’t believe.’ We talked to people who believe it’s possible and we talked to people who believe that it’s not possible,” he says. “It’s in that scenario where I encourage people to think for themselves and don’t take anything for face value. You have to understand to dig deep, do the research on your own. That’s why this process has become this process for me because I’m not going to say, ‘Hey, somebody just told me this’ and I’m going to believe it. I’m going to go research for myself and we lay it all the way out there in a very investigative way.”
Citing inspiration from legend Quincy Jones, who tapped into all forms of entertainment, Cannon wants to establish Wild ‘N Out Films, another piece in cementing the show’s legacy as a fortified brand from apparel to restaurants in Miami and Hollywood, with Las Vegas being the next destination. It’s safe to say Cannon’s baby is in good hands.
“I think a lot of that stuff is going to branch off in a big way to where the brand actually truly matters for generations,” Cannon says. “We’re trying to take it all over the world. We’re starting here but the brand can go as far as we can take it.”
The new season of 'Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out' premieres Tuesday, April 21 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.
Fans of music have had a field day with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's "Verzuz" series, which has revered producers and songwriters squaring up on IG Live to play 20 of their best songs and leaving it up to the fans to pick a winner. But this weekend, there's perhaps the biggest lineup yet: RZA vs. DJ Premier. The leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, arguably the greatest group in hip-hop history, will face off against DJ Premier, who has provided his signature scratches and warm golden era sound to everyone from Jay-Z and Nas to Christina Aguilera and D'Angelo.
RZA has spent much of recent years working on film and TV, but his musical catalog is undeniable. His dusty drums and eccentric samples made the Wu-Tang Clan a global institution, and he's also produced gems for Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun and Kanye West. Two days before his Verzuz battle, The Abbot took some time on the phone with VIBE to speak about how the battle came to be, explained how it continues a years-long relationship with him and Premier, and who he would want to see battle from the all-time pantheon of musicians.
VIBE: Tell me how this conversation with Swizz and Timbo happened.
RZA: Swizz didn’t have my number, so Buck had my number. Buck shouted me out, he connected me and Swizz three-way. We chopped it up, Swizz explained to me he was doing with Verzuz and what it means for the culture. I’ve been absent a little bit from the culture, in the sense of music – I’ve been strictly making films and TV shows and bringing the culture to another chamber, in all reality. He felt we could reflect back on the foundation of what I brought to hip-hop, that it would be ideal, iconic, timely, and I agree with him. Hip-hop is my foundation. The music itself. I don’t care how many movies I make or how many TV shows I do, it took this to get me where I’m at.
A lot of these battles, what’s made them so interesting is that the producers and songwriters bring out so many songs people don’t know what they did. Do you think there’s a good understanding of what you’ve done, or that people don’t know what you can bring out?
I don’t know, to be honest with you. I haven't given thought to that, in all reality. I’ve got a vast catalog, some you know, some you don’t know. You gotta keep in mind, I’ve been doing sh*t for a minute. From Gravediggaz, to--I’ve done all types of crazy shit at the end of the day, if I’m going to dig in my own crates.
One thing I can say is this though, DJ Premier is an elite type of producer. Of course, he’s part of the legendary Gang Starr, rest in peace to Guru. Him in Gang Starr alone is something special for hip-hop that we appreciated, nah mean. Even myself striving to get on, I had all their records. But he also, as a producer, has the ability of not being in a group, and producing for so many iconic names in our industry. I think that’s a blessing because he got a chance to spread that foundation of hip-hop into a lot of arenas. For me, I was able to be one of those producers who produced entire albums. You don’t find a lot of producers like that. Maybe you’ll find five us us -- Dre, Rico Wade -- that can produce the whole sound of a movement. I think those are the two different degrees of what we’re having here. He could have produced for a couple of dozen MCs -- but, I’ve definitely got those nine dope Wu-Tang MCs. We’ve got a lot of stuff in our catalog.
Have you ever considered a battle like this before?
Nah, because to be honest with you--I came from battling in hip-hop, that’s how I started. I used to go to the Bronx to ni**as houses to battle them, I used to travel on the trains just for a battle. This is definitely being called a battle, but at the end of the day, what has me involved and taking my time to stop what I do every day, is this is really a celebration of the culture. This is a format that Swizz and Timbaland figured out how to make it work. When Swizz shouted me out, he was very clear -- hip-hop is about fun. What we do and what we’ve done should be celebrated in any form or fashion, and this is part of that celebration. I said you know what, I’ve got to agree with you. I agree that this is cool for the culture. Ni**as wanna be like, “oh sh*t, they’re putting their gloves on.” Whatever, hand me the gloves.
I’m going to give you a boxing analogy real quick. I was going for Wilder, nah mean? (laughs) And Fury took him out of there, right? I was pissed off that he lost the fight, but I was impressed that he spoke up for the sport of boxing, for the culture of what it means. Not only for his greatness, but the greatness of everyone else before him, and of everyone that’s gonna come after him. I’m happy that hip-hop is in that phase right now. You have so many great young hip-hop artists now rocking the world, doing it, touching new grounds and new lands and building economics for their family. Then you got those who came in the 90s who helped it become a world phenomenon as well by being the first ones to break in certain countries. Then you got the forefathers who sat right there in the Bronx, who started with these parks and people would travel to the Bronx to go to a block party, or travel to Queens or travel to Brooklyn to go to these block parties. Now, that culture, you find it in everything. You find it in TV commercials, you find it in movies. For me, as a guy who has now expanded to the movies, this call for me is, “hold on, let me put my foot back in the water to the foundation of the culture, dig through catalogs and have some fun.” That’s what I’m here to do, yo.
Have you watched any of the other battles?
He sent me a link to check out a couple. I haven’t gotten a chance to watch all of them, just some snippets or whatever. It’s definitely on.
So, are you making a bet, yo? (laughs)
(Laughs) People are definitely making their bets. Like you said, I always go to Premier for individual bangers, and I always go to you for full albums. So I’m trying to see how that’s going to materialize itself in the battle.
I’m interested too, yo. The best part about this is, of course Premo was in the game before me, and I was trying to get in the game and I’d hang out with him, Keith and Guru. I remember playing tracks to them, just trying to get in. That gave me an out of how to get in for myself. Once I got in, we had a lot of the same friends: Jeru, Afu, Masta Killa. That’s the East New York crew, all known each going back to 18 and 19. But when I was coming with the Wu, and I was on my producing swordsmanship, I could always come up to him and challenge him, “yo I’m going to hit you with this and hit you with that.” We kinda got a history of talking sh*t back and forth to each other. And of course we’re friends, and we toured together, and it’s all love. But this is an ongoing thing that me and him have been involved with, directly indirectly, for a while. Seems like it was done when one summer, we were laughing about the youth mentality that we had. And here we are, about to rekindle it. It’s going to be very fun and very interesting.
If you had a chance to see another battle like this, between any two musicians of all time, who would those two artists be?
I’m not going to be able to give you a spontaneous answer on that, but I’ma put it sideways for you. Who they put on the pedestals as the top two guitar players, Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton. Let those two go battle, even though I know who my money’s on.
So who’s your money on?
Hendrix revolutionized what that instrument could do. At the end of the day, Clapton, remember he played on the Beatles songs. But Hendrix revolutionized it, and he world popularized it. Everybody plays a part in these chambers, bro.
Social distancing mandates have pulled the emergency break on public movements to curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep each other safe, but digital avenues of entertainment are still busy for good reason. Instagram Live, which launched in 2016, has remained one of the main sources of providing a platform for these memorable instances. Since March, DJs, singers, rappers, fitness experts, dancers, and more have welcomed thousands into their homes for mini-concerts, dance breaks, or previewing upcoming music. Noticing the trend, Instagram launched its “Stay Home” sticker which has been used upwards of 100 million times, according to Fadia Kader, who works on the platform’s music partnerships team. The feature was created to connect the global community where the pandemic has shuttered everyday activities for students and employees in non-essential businesses.
“In the first week since launching, the Stay Home sticker was used over 100 million times globally,” Kader says. “That just lets me know the power of Instagram. It’s a global platform and even when we have an initiative that is global like this with the Stay At Home sticker, it’s really impactful and connects the dots between us all.”
The cyber camaraderie has been felt thanks to various music industry professionals. DJ D-Nice’s “Homeschoolin” sets on Instagram Live has peaked at nearly 170,000 people in one of his hours-long productions. It began out of a desire to remain connected with his friends, but swiftly turned into a necessity for thousands to have his selections play in the background as they two-stepped. Stars like Diddy, Lenny Kravitz, Halle Berry, and the former First Lady Michelle Obama were just a few of the names to grace the livestream that momentous day in late-March. DJs across the platform also put their turntables to work to show that they can still rock an audience through a phone screen.
View this post on Instagram
Club Quarantine returns on Saturday, April 11th at 3pm PT! Set a reminder! Tag your friends. Tell me about your experience at the party. #BrandNice #DNiceHomeSchool #ClubQuarantine #LetItBreathe
In an interview with The New York Times, D-Nice said those that are who’re getting creative with how they reach the masses through music will prove to be an integral part of how people will remember practicing social distancing. “Musically we found a way to use tech to unite people,” he said, adding, “that’s a beautiful thing.” In an interview with Miami New Times, Bodega Flee, a DJ from New York City, said what the world is currently experiencing presents an opportunity to revamp everyone’s focus and reorganize priorities. “I think this moment is humbling a lot of people, and I think it’s going to make a lot of us cherish time more,” Flee said.
The use of broadcasting tools like YouTube, Twitter, or Instagram Live has allowed artists and fans to connect on a devoted level. An in-person experience at a concert can never be replaced by a performance watched through a phone, but for now, this mode of entertainment can serve as a place of refuge during a time of immense loss.
Kader says initially some artists might’ve felt “gun shy” about utilizing the Live feature, but since thousands are now getting acclimated to being in the house from sunrise to sundown, showing a bit of vulnerability and remaining in tune with their audience can prove to be beneficial to both parties. Kader also notes the company is looking into extending Live’s hour-limit after users have voiced their desire for a longer time slot. “When the feature was built, no one thought anyone would want to go more than an hour,” she says. Testing out a new time limit will happen in “baby steps” and with a “small number of people” to avoid widespread technical difficulties.
”Being that we’re all at home together right now, some of those best practices that we have drilled into the industry and into the ecosystem of the music industry as a whole, surface and they automatically remembered, ‘Oh yeah, we do have this Live feature and we can get comfortable with it,’” Kader shares.
Comfortable, indeed, artists have been on Live. One figure being Tory Lanez. The Toronto rapper’s “Quarantine Radio” had no issue racking up viewers, reaching over 350,000 on Tuesday (April 7) before experiencing a temporary shut out of the service. Citing a violation of Instagram’s Terms of Service due to racy content, Lanez’s “Quarantine Radio” was slated to return on April 14 once the halt was lifted, but two days later he was able to return to his virtual task after having a conversation with Instagram. Kader says she wants artists to continue to use the tool but keep in mind to steer clear of any violations.
View this post on Instagram
HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA ... (This the same reaction u give to niggas when u on probation and they pull the hammer out in the car ) LMAO🤣😪😭😭😭😭😭I AINT GOING BACK TO [email protected] NOTHING MARIO !!!!!! Lmaooooooo qWE WILL BE BACK AT 8PM !!!!!
“This is an opportunity to have your golden moment or your stadium moment right from the comfort of your home and your iPhone or Android device,” she says. “But you have to use it responsibly. At the end of the day we still have the responsibility to the community and artists should be responsible to their fans and the community that they represent as well.” Previously, Instagram’s CEO Adam Mosseri also issued a statement on Lanez’s temporary halt and other accounts that raised red flags, stating he’s looking forward to the regularly scheduled program but with a few tweaks.
“The lives have been great, the lives with the fans have been great but you can’t have nudity on Instagram. That’s part of our community guidelines,” Mosseri said to The Shaderoom, noting no exceptions will be made. “And on a couple of those lives yesterday and a few of those accounts, there was nudity. So we had to stop the live and there’s a short period of time where you can’t go live again. We have to stick to the rules otherwise why do we have them? But generally a big fan of Tory Lanez, big fan of Quarantine Radio. I hope it comes back soon but just no nudity.”
In early April, the “Live With” or split-screen feature was down, which Kader says was the result of a bug. “Pre-COVID, Live was a feature that was being used globally but not in the way that everyone is using it currently. Like anything on any platform, it doesn’t matter what it is, if there’s a lot of usage happening there’s going to be a bug at times. It’s with any feature.” There are no claims of the company taking away the feature, but as it strives to “make the experience that much more impactful and better for everyone to use Live in general, things are going to get buggy at times and it just requires a little bit of patience.”
All I smell here is “🧢” pic.twitter.com/SR1EhvV2ZE
— IG : Dj_ Marsh_876 (@dj_marsh_ja) April 8, 2020
Violations aside, the Live feature continues to draw crowds, specifically when it’s time for the latest “Verzuz” showdowns (the next will be RZA and DJ Premier on Saturday, Apr. 11). Coined by mega-producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and taking certain cues from the longstanding sound clashes established in Jamaica, they kicked off the split-screen battle between themselves in late March—Beatz also battled Just Blaze in February 2019 on the Live platform—and played hit melody after hit melody. From there, the beatsmiths paired up other music industry professionals to showcase their discography as viewers kept score of who one-upped the other. In a prior interview with VIBE, Timbaland shared that despite the United States’ increasing unemployment rate (now upwards of 10 million), “Verzuz” provides him and spectators “joy for three hours out the day that feels like I left my house.” That level of engagement is widely received due to its genuine mission.
“For me personally, I think it's because it's from the heart. This ain’t about nothing, it's for the people, by the people. That's how I see it. And you’re going to get what you're going to get,” Timbaland said. “I think artists are engaged with it and they’re in tune because it's a musical history. I believe Meek posted something on Twitter saying that ‘these battles make me appreciate music way more than I ever did.’ Fans just being free. Like Swizz said, we’re filling up a stadium but a stadium where everybody can speak their minds. And I feel like right now, in the world, we’re on one playing field.”
Another public figure that gathered the globe in one room is Rihanna. The philanthropist, who recently received an award from PETA, launched a virtual “bashment party” on Friday (April 10) in celebration of her clothing brand FENTY’s latest release. From “Los Angeles to London,” the #FENTYSocialClub premiered streams from global artists like Kitty Ca$h, Stretch Armstrong, Octavian, and Pedro.
View this post on Instagram
Pull up to the @fenty live bashment party tomorrow in celebration of our latest #fauxleather capsule! Get ya invitation in my bio! (copy+paste outside of ig if not compatible to device) #FENTYsocialclub
Centering on that connectedness in a time of uncertainty continues to also fuel Kader’s statements of using the platform to brighten a person’s day, even if it’s temporary. “I think more than ever right now we are all in a very vulnerable place and we want to connect with others more than ever. My forecast here is that we’re going to see amazing creativity take place on the platform and continue,” Kader says. “ It’s already happening on the platform with IGTV or Live. I just foresee, especially with social distancing with the tools that we plan on coming with in the future along with the feedback that we’re getting in real time from the community we’re going to create a space for our audience to be even that much more creative."