Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak have shared the music video for "Don’t Slack,", their latest collaboration from the Trolls: World Tour soundtrack.
Featuring Anna Kendrick, the clip sees the Pitch Perfect star getting her day started inside of her home, when .Paak suddenly starts singing in the shower.
In an effort to escape .Paak's crooning, Kendrick is met in the hallway by a dancing Timberlake. Kendrick's eventually relents after bumping into the pair at various locations throughout her house.
The pair sing on the track: “The Okay, now don’t slack, I need all my racks, No, we don’t hold back, Act like you know that, Go tell your old man, Go get your whole fam’, Fly like the ghost man, Taking all I can.”
This video comes after Trolls: World Tour arrived on PPV yesterday (April 6), having been forced to shelve its cinema release as a result of COVID-19.
Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Timberlake previously said of the collaboration: “I hope he [Paak] doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too.
“I told him as well, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”
In his new video for "Toosie Slide," Drake gives his fans a new dance to enjoy with another one of his undeniably catchy songs.
The video, directed by Theo Skudra, shows a masked Drizzy galavanting around what appears to be his home, since one of the rooms has his Grammy trophies on display. Between verses, he showcases a dance called the Toosie Slide: "right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide."
Joyner Lucas' music video for "Will" has racked up millions of views in less than a couple of days, and now the Hollywood A-lister who inspired the song is giving Lucas his props.
"Joyner Lucas! That joint is crazy! I'm humbled and honored," Will Smith said on his Instagram. "It has been my intention from day one to go into the world positive energy, and use my creations to inspire and elevate and elevate and empower."
The music video for "Will" is a one-shot visual that shows Joyner Lucas re-enacting scenes from Will Smith's most renowned and popular works: Fresh Prince is Bel-Air, Bad Boys, Men In Black, and more. Lyrically, Lucas uses wordplay right reference those works in the same fashion. At the time of this story, the video – directed by Ben Proulx and Joyner Lucas – has already garnered 3.7 million views on YouTube in about 24 hours.