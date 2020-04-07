The Weeknd Throws Around His Pain In New Video For "Until I Bleed Out"

The Weeknd’s new album After Hours arrived last month. Today (April 7), Abel Tesfaye shared the new music video for “Until I Bleed Out,” which is the closing track on the album.

The clip finds The Weeknd at a confetti-covered party in an old movie palace. As he struggles to stand upright amid all the papier-mache, he finds that the ground is moving in circles.

After Hours follows 2016’s Starboy. Previous visuals from the LP include “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” “After Hours” and “In Your Eyes.”

The Weeknd has also shared a deluxe version of the album with three new bonus tracks — “Nothing Compares,” “Missed You” and “Final Lullaby” — as well as four new remixes from Oneohtrix Point Never, Chromatics, the Blaze and DaHeala.

After checking out what fans are tweeting about the video, watch the clip above.

The Until I Bleed Out video feels like an overindulgence of House of Balloons life. With The Weeknd trying to escape it and ultimately running towards a clean slate. pic.twitter.com/qDBNbeyPCE — mars (@mar1narasauce) April 7, 2020

I can't get my shit together after watching Until I Bleed Out video.

this Mv was so sad and heartbreaking.. the talent this man has is UNMATCHED.

@theweeknd thank you for another masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/p39ilB3moq — (@LdrYosemite) April 7, 2020

Alright The Weeknd got my emotions all Fuck up.. my soul hurts with this music video.. Until I Bleed Out is so powerful — (@__rosae__) April 7, 2020

Until I Bleed Out by The Weeknd make you wanna cry in the shower. Brb pic.twitter.com/nCdhuZqNfv — Deucalion (@___FRANKO) April 6, 2020

WEEKND i didnt get my xo tat yet but check out my drawing to 'until I bleed out' too... had my in my feels!!! pic.twitter.com/jJucqMKzOs — Danny Walker (@skywalksxo) April 2, 2020

Watch the video above.