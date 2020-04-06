The Vibe Mix Newsletter
It was all good two weeks ago. That's when the Bronx-bred Fred The Godson released his Big Payback mixtape. But today (April 6), the Fat Boy Fresh rapper announced on social media that he tested positive for COVID-19.
"I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat," Fred said in Tweet.
I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb
— FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020
FTG isn't the only rapper to be hit with Coronavirus. Houston rapper Slim Thug recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"I was definitely surprised because I was trying to be precautious way earlier than a lot of people," the "I Ain't Heard Of That" rapper said during an interview with VIBE. "I started to feel a headache and a fever and I've never had those symptoms so I thought, 'Man this Corona time, it's got to be something.' But at the end of the day, I haven't felt severe sickness or nothing."
"I have high blood pressure, I already do this. I run three miles at the park and go to the gym every day, so I'm pretty healthy," Thug continued." You know, I never felt like I wouldn't be able to fight this off, I never really felt really sick or crazy sick, just kind of felt like a sinus infection."
Also, YMW Melly recently tested positive for the virus while in jail awaiting trial for double murder. The "Suicidal" rapper has plans to file a motion for his release.
Also, Yo Gotti and Team Roc filed a motion demanding that inmates in Parchman Penitentiary receive testing for COVID-19.
Many artists are coming together to raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Today (April 6), actress and singer Rita Wilson joined forces with Naughty by Nature for the "Hip-Hop Hooray (Remix)."
While recovering from COVID-19, Wilson posted an Instagram video of her rapping the classic record. She also sent it to the New Jersey rap group. Impressed with Wilson's microphone skills, and inspired by her recovery, Naughty reached out to Wilson for the remix.
View this post on Instagram
See it to believe it
“We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well,” the rap group said via press release.
“’Hip Hop Hooray’ is like modern-day Shakespeare,” Wilson adds. “It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing OK and to make them smile. When Naughty by Nature commented about it, I couldn’t believe it,” she continued.
Back in March, actor Tom Hanks, Wilson's husband, released a statement saying that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia.
Listen to the Wilson remix above.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is heading back to Starz with another television series.
After the success of Power, the hip-hop icon-turned-entrepreneur-turned television executive producer is set to have a hand in Black Mafia Family. The crime series is inspired by the true-life story of Detroit drug lord Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T," who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late '80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country." According to Starz, the series will touch on the subjects of “love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.”
"I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television," said Jackson in the announcement. "Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz."
Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch added: “This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life.
“Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”
No word on who will star in the series or when it will premiere. 50 Cent's current ABC drama, For Life—about former-inmate-turned-lawyer Isaac Wright Jr.—reportedly tallied the "biggest playback increase for any new broadcast midseason debut — scripted or unscripted."
Jackson's multi-million dollar deal with Starz includes another series titled, Vanguard, as well as other upcoming Power sequels: Powerbook II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.