Tyler Perry Pays Atlanta Restaurant Workers With Generous Tip

The restaurant is one of the many businesses that reduced its service to takeout or delivery as the nation battles COVID-19.

With the United States’ unemployment numbers in the millions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public figures like Tyler Perry are stepping in to offer monetary assistance to those hardest hit. According to TMZ, the director/screenwriter tipped 42 servers at Houston’s a collective sum of $21,000 ($500 each).

The Atlanta-based restaurant is reportedly one of Perry’s favorite places. The business has been reduced to take-out or delivery service only due to various governments shuttering restaurants and bars in the name of social distancing. According to Market Watch, over 10 million people filed for unemployment benefits. One way to resolve the rate at which the unemployment scale is climbing is to allow a business to revamp its services as swiftly as possible.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard discussed the economic situation during a Face The Nation interview. “We’re asking people to stay home to invest in national health, and we’re asking them to use the unemployment insurance program in order to get the transfers they need to be able to pay bills while they’re at home, while they’re not able to work because health authorities are trying to get the virus under control,” Bullard said.

As he stated the economy is still in decent standing, the activity that "unemployment insurance" programs are experiencing "is a good thing because it means you’re getting the transfers to the people that are being disrupted by this health-ordered shutdown.”