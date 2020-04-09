Usher And Diplo Weigh In On The Weeknd Claiming He Inspired “Climax”

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly looking to return to the NFL by the start of the new football season. Kaepernick was trending on Twitter on Thursday (April 9) after a Sports Center parody account tweeted that he inked a one-year $9 million deal with the New York Jets.
The story was fake, but according to TMZ Sports, Kaepernick could be interested in becoming a member of the Jets team. While it’s not clear if the Jets would consider adding Kaepernick to the roster, the website claims that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback plans to reach out to the Jets and other teams with hopes of getting him back on the field in time for the 2020 NFL season, which begins in September.
The 32-year-old athlete hasn’t played on a team since becoming a free agent in 2017, and devoting much of his time to social activism. In November, Kapernick participated in an ill-fated workout in front of multiple NFL teams.
“I’ve been ready for three years. I’ve been denied for three years,” Kaepernick said at the time. “So we are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell to stop running. Stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere.”
According to TMZ Sports, former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson has been accused of being involved in a gang-related murder-for-hire plot. The accusations stem from a 2015 shooting in Florida.
Johnson, 34, has not been charged with a crime. But court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, state that the former NFL player paid a Florida gang member, Dominic Bolden, for the 2016 killings of two men who were believed to be the individuals behind a separate March 2015 shooting that injured Johnson and killed his friend Dreekius Johnson.
The court documents state that “intelligence gathered suggested [the shooting] was a gang-related murder attempt on Chris Johnson."
TMZ Sports also reported, that an informant later told officials that in addition to paying Bolden, Johnson helped him to become a leader of a notorious drug trafficking organization. The informant reportedly alleged that Johnson provided Bolden enough money and a person who could give him drugs to supply the organization.
Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowler, spent six seasons with the Titans before making his way over to the New York Jets, a decision he recently said that he regretted.
In 2009, he became one of only seven running backs to reach the 2,000-yard milestone, as he finished with a league-high 2,006 rushing yards, to go along with 14 rushing touchdowns, and 50 receptions for 503 receiving yards and two more scores in a first-team All-Pro season.
In celebration of her latest FENTY release, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) awarded Rihanna with its Compassion in Fashion Award. The title was given in honor of the businesswoman’s latest collection of faux-leather clothing.
In a statement, PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange thanked the highly-decorated singer for her luxury clothing brand’s latest move. “Rihanna should take a bow for this stunning cruelty-free collection. With her new vegan collection, Rihanna shows how easy it is to create a killer look that no animal had to die for.”
She proves that #VeganFashion can make you shine bright like a diamond!
PETA is awarding @rihanna the Compassion in Fashion award for her JAW-DROPPING leather-free @FentyOfficial capsule collection! https://t.co/0FJRTkCr0a pic.twitter.com/ruuj8fXG8f
— PETA (@peta) April 9, 2020
The drop features corset dresses, pants, shirts and more in neutral tones. In 2019, the "Work" singer debuted her collection, adding to her Fenty empire that includes makeup, lingerie, and in a cover story for British Vogue, a possible skincare line.
In the beginning of launching her clothing line, Rihanna shared with Vogue that working with designers in the past informed her navigation of this sector of fashion. “I started off by being an endorser of brands, lending my likeness and my face to fashion brands, but this is totally different,” she said. “Everything I’ve learned so far has led me to this moment.”
View this post on Instagram
Buttoned up in comfort. Faux Leather Corset Dress with snap buttons in new Café Latte color. Available online only. FENTY.com #FENTY
View this post on Instagram
@badgalriri in our latest Faux Leather ensemble. Oversized Shirt and Baggy Pants in Café Latte. FENTY.com
View this post on Instagram
For our Faux Leather capsule we partnered with London-based artist @rosannawebster who used our campaign images to highlight a core element of this collection: the contrast between the strength of the silhouettes and the softness of the fabric. Discover the capsule now on FENTY.com - Campaign images by @lucieroxxx
View this post on Instagram
For our Faux Leather capsule we partnered with London-based artist @rosannawebster who used our campaign images to highlight a core element of this collection: the contrast between the strength of the silhouettes and the softness of the fabric. Discover the capsule now on FENTY.com and through link in bio. - Campaign images by @lucieroxxx
View this post on Instagram
For our Faux Leather capsule we partnered with London-based artist @rosannawebster who used our campaign images to highlight a core element of this collection: the contrast between the strength of the silhouettes and the softness of the fabric. Discover the capsule now on FENTY.com and through link in bio. - Campaign images by @lucieroxxx
View this post on Instagram
Baggy Pants 2.0 in Faux Leather. This pant design debuted in our 2-20 release in a quilted burnt orange and camo green. Now seen minus the quilting in Café Latte.⠀ #FENTY