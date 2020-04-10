The Vibe Mix Newsletter
One of Dr. Dre’s most acclaimed albums will be available across all music streaming services very soon. On Thursday (April 9), The Chronic will live on various streaming platforms on April 20, a feat eOne’s Global President, Music & Live, Chris Taylor, said should put a smile on fans’ faces.
“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related – where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” Taylor said in an email statement. “Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.” On certain streaming services, only Dre's 2001 and Compton albums are available to stream.
The Chronic was released in 1992 under Death Row Records. Dre's debut album featured rap heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, The Lady of Rage, Kurupt, The D.O.C., Warren G, and more. With hit songs like “Let Me Ride” and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” The Chronic received triple platinum status and landed at the No. 3 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 upon its arrival.
Previously, the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry selected The Chronic as one of 25 recordings to be honored within the prestigious roster. Via LA Weekly, Xenon Pictures’ Welcome to Death Row: The Rise and Fall of Death Row Records highlighted the making of The Chronic with its collaborators, including the late Nate Dogg. "I think [The Chronic] was a classic because everyone on it was hungry," he said. "Everybody put their all into The Chronic album. This was going to build a record company; this would build all our careers."
Philly MC and model, Chynna has died, sources close to rapper confirmed.
“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” her manager John Miller told Stereogum via email. He added that her family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.
The 25-year-old got her start in the industry after she signed to Ford Models when she was 14-years-old. On weekends, she'd travel New York City with the late A$AP Yams. It was the producer and creative who inspired the "seasonal depression" rapper to pursue her music career.
In the 2013, made waves with her single, "Selfie," followed by the hard-knocking "Glen Coco," before releasing her EP, I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening in 2015. Two years later, Ms. Rogers released her EP, Music 2 Die 2 .
It's no secret that she struggled with opiate addiction. Back in 2017, the late rapper told VIBE that she was three years sober.
"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like: 'I told you so," or glamorize it [drugs], because I don't feel like that," Chynna said to VIBE. "It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it's good to have some kind of example of someone you didn't expect to be going through it."
Chynna went on to explain how having a support system was instrumental in her battling addiction. "It was hard," she said. "I had to go away for a minute and I did detox, but it was a matter of having a really good support system of family and friends."
chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro... today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to
i love you. so very much.
my heart is officially iced.
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020
Damn it’s true 😔 her cousin confirmed on IG 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/S9yGblZjUc
— PSMIITH (@BoomFuego) April 9, 2020
https://twitter.com/ASAPMOB/status/1248084153377177600
Cardi B continues to back up her authenticity with actions. The Bronx native has joined forces with Fashion Nova to give away $1,000 every hour, for a total of $1 million, in an effort to assist people struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Everyone has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic," Cardi said via press release. "Fashion Nova Cares and I have come with a way to help the many families in need."
Those looking for help cam visit www.fashionnova.com/cares, enter their email address, and phone number as well as their personal story, which is optional.
Fashion Nova will choose 24 winners each day, who will receive a $1,000 check.