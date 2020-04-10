Uzo Aduba Talks Portraying Shirley Chisholm In Hulu’s ‘Mrs. America’

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look into B2K’s 2019 Millennium Tour. A new documentary chronicling Omarion, Raz B, Lil Fizz and J Boog’s life on the road will premiere on The Zues Network this Sunday (April 12).
In the trailer for The Millenium Tour Live, B2K showcase their journey of reuniting on stage after 15 years apart, including fan meet-and-greets, rehearsals, and performance footage.
TZN is a subscription-based network that charges $3.99 per month, or $39.99 per year. Omarion teamed with the network to release the documentary, according to Billboard.
The 35-year-old singer posted a message on Instagram on Friday (April 10) urging fans to tune into the documentary to witness “history unraveling.”
B2K’s Millennium Tour, which featured Mario, Pretty Ricky, Bobby Valentino, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, and Chingy, became one of the most successful jaunts of 2019 raking in just over $5 million. The 2020 Millennium Tour, headlined by Omarion and Bow Wow, has been rescheduled for the summer in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Millennium Tour Live debuts on TZN on April 12 at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the full trailer below.
Queen Latifah takes on the role of Hattie McDaniel, the groundbreaking actress who made history as the first Black person to win an Academy Award, in a new Netflix miniseries. Entertainment Weekly published first-look images from the forthcoming show, Hollywood, on Wednesday (April 8).
Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and Janet Mock are behind the seven-part series, which debuts on May 1. Hollywood takes place during post-World War II Tinseltown and follows an “ambitious group of aspiring actors and filmmakers” who will do “almost anything” to make it big in show business.
The series stars David Cornerswet, Darren Criss, and Laura Harrier with a slew of supporting actors that include Queen Latifah, Rob Reiner, Mira Sorvino, and Katie McGuiness as Gone With the Wind’s Vivien Leigh.
It's time to meet the supporting players of Ryan Murphy's #Hollywood! 🌟 We have your exclusive first look at many of the supporting characters in the upcoming Netflix series, including real-life Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel as portrayed by Queen Latifah. Tap the link in our bio to see all the photos. 📷: Saeed Adyani/Netflix
McDaniel’s historic Oscar win was of course shrouded in controversy given her role as Mammy in Gone With the Wind, a film that was boycotted and criticized over its blatant racism.
As for Queen Latifah, she has been busy both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Aside form Hollywood, the Queen joins Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige as executive producers of the upcoming Lifetime biopic The Clark Sisters airing on Saturday (April 11).
John Krasinski has brought smiles to The Office Fans with the launch of his creative Some Good News show on YouTube but the actor took things to another level by reuniting the original cast of Hamilton to surprise a nine-year-old girl.
Aired late Sunday (April 5), Krasinski welcomed Aubrey to the show after her parents shared how their daughter watched Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins Returns after she was unable to fly to New York to see Hamilton on Broadway. While social distancing is a brief new normal, Blunt who is married to Krasinski popped into their Zoom interview to surprise Aubrey.
But the good news didn't stop there. Krasinski then promised Aubrey he would fly her family to New York to see Hamilton once Broadway opens its doors. And miraculously, he managed to reunite the entire cast where they performed "Alexander Hamilton."
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Ramos, Jonathan Groff and more shocked the 9-year-old, who was left speechless during the performance.
Elsewhere in the broadcast, Krasinski shared good news from around the world, including many fans making their own version of the show. Robert De Niro also shares the weather in a very De Niro kind of way.
Krasinski, who also stars alongside Blunt in The Quiet Place, created the Some Good News show to prove positive news always wins. His first guest was none other than Steve Carell with the two talking about the 15th anniversary of the iconic Office series.
Enjoy the good news above.