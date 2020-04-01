Vanessa Laine Bryant (L) and Kobe Bryant attend the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City, California.

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Latest Installment Of Kobe Bryant’s ‘Wizenard’ Book Series

The new release is a follow-up to Kobe's 'New York Times' bestseller.

The latest installment in Kobe Bryant's bestselling Wizenard book series has officially arrived. The late NBA legend's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 31) to announce the release of The Wizenard Series: Season One.

“Welcome back to Dren! We hope you are all ready to catch up with the West Bottom Badgers for another magical basketball season. 'The #Wizenard Series: Season One' is OUT NOW,” reads a message on Vanessa's Instagram account.

The announcement was also posted to Kobe’s Instagram, marking the first post since the 40-year-old athlete, his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi Bryant, and seven others, passed away in a helicopter crash two months ago.

Created by Kobe, and written by Wesley King, The Wizenard Series follows a young athlete named, Reggie, who has big basketball dreams but serves as a bench warmer for the worst team in the league. Although Reggie is committed to putting in the work to make his dreams come true, he must first “survive the extraordinary ordeals of practice.”

The book is a followup to Kobe’s #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp.