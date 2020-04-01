Vanessa Bryant Reveals Latest Installment Of Kobe Bryant’s ‘Wizenard’ Book Series

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Samuel L. Jackson is doing his part to promote social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. The 71-year-old actor read a poem by Go the F**k to Sleep author Adam Mansbach’s on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (March 31) kindly urging viewers to “stay the f**k at home.
“I got a call the other day from Adam Mansbach,” Jackson explained to Kimmel. “He wanted to do something new that would remind people [about] social distancing and where we are in these times. He wrote a new poem, I read it and we want to present it to the public.”
The poem included a disclaimer, “Now technically, I’m not a doctor but motherfu**ers listen when I read a poem so here I am, so here I am Sam Muthaf**king Jackson, imploring you [to] keep your ass at home.”
Jackson also discussed his experience with home quarantine during the pandemic and how his life has changed. The Banker star also revealed that he's canceling his annual trip to Italy with Magic Johnson.
Watch Jackson’s poetic presentation below.
With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading to various populations around the globe, an attention has been turned to those incarcerated. While prisons and jails from New York to Louisiana have reported a number of people within the walls tested positive for the virus, certain inmates are calling for a release, including Tekashi 6ix9ine.
The Brooklyn native, born Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to two years in prison for racketeering, conspiracy murder charges, and other offenses including weapons possession. Now, his attorney Lance Lazzaro is advocating for his release, according to Complex. Lazzaro wants Judge Paul Englemayer to grant 6ix9ine the chance to finish his sentence, which is assumed to be July 31, on "home confinement."
6ix9ine’s bout with asthma places him in the category of those at high risk of catching and seriously battling the respiratory illness, supporting his attorney’s plea to have the “FeFe” rapper released. Lazzaro began this process of getting his client home since March 22.
“Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of breath, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medial [sic] director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital,” Lazzaro's statement reads.
Now, on the grounds of a compassionate release, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said if the court sides with releasing 6ix9ine to finish his prison term at home, the government follows suit and won't “oppose the defendant’s motion” as outlined by his attorney. If “home confinement” is granted, 6ix9ine will have to remain in his home 24/7 unless he has to fulfill legal obligations or essential medical needs.
The legendary LeVar Burton has joined forces with Twitter’s livestream outlet to bring his audio-only “LeVar Burton Podcast” to streaming life. On Wednesday (April 1), Burton shared the announcement that’ll kickoff this week.
On Friday (April 3), Burton will read a selection from author Neil Gaiman, one of the first writers to grant Burton full permission to read his literary work on a livestream platform. Mondays will be reserved for readings geared toward children, Wednesdays go to young adults and novels that align with them, and after a week of balancing work and home life, Fridays are reserved for adults.
THIS FRIDAY, APRIL 4th, it begins right here on @twitter pic.twitter.com/pxWZ5lat5k
— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 1, 2020
In response to his initial tweet about wanting to partner with a livestream platform, HarperCollins Children’s Books tweeted Burton to let him know he also has permission to read certain book titles up until May 31. The Star Trek actor's idea was sparked out of a desire to soothe COVID-19 pandemic tensions through reading.
To avoid legal complications, Burton said he was trying to find a way to bring his hit podcast to a live streaming platform without getting sued by authors. The longtime Reading Rainbow host added, “I figured that during this difficult time I could contribute by reading aloud to folks who could use some diversion for themselves and their families.” Now, his gesture is coming to life.
Hi @levarburton! We are granting permission for online readings of HarperCollins Children’s Books titles through May 31, 2020. Please review our guidelines & check out https://t.co/hkCRaE9GTM for more info. Read on, with our ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IjlCRoy5s4
— HarperStacks (@HarperStacks) March 25, 2020
