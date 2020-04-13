The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Reigniting their chemistry on wax since 2004's "Lovers and Friends" and "Yeah!" Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon finally released the long-awaited "Sex Beat" that was teased during a "Verzuz" battle between T-Pain and Lil Jon earlier this month. The melody turns seduction's level to hot and heavy with each word, upping the ante for another full-length R&B project from Usher.
The “Stay At Home” singer recently had a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe where he gave props to Ludacris style of rap and why the trio is the perfect blend of a vocalist, lyricist, and producer.
“So easy for us to disregard how incredible of a lyricist Ludacris is because they moved on to the new idea, the new... But when he comes out over the tracks that we do, he always comes with vengeance,” Usher said. “His wordplay and just his execution is amazing, right? And I think that when Jon he produces, he produces with a very specific idea of how broad our reach is, right? And me as a vocalist, I'm always trying to make sure that you said it, the sweetness is there. We can give these blows with fists closed or we can close right at impact.”
It's been quite a week for Usher, who inadvertently made headlines when The Weeknd stated his House of Balloons melodies seemed to have influenced Usher's "Climax" song, which was produced by Diplo. As all three music industry heavyweights chimed in, the #ClimaxChallenge took off showcasing various people's falsetto capabilities, even Usher casually hit his notes to show why his longevity in the industry can't be touched. In another interview with Lowe, Usher explained, in length, the process behind "Climax" and why he was at first apprehensive to record it.
I think Climax was one of those ones because I felt like it was so advanced in the nature of what it was. Me and Diplo, we were trying to do something that would raise the bar for R&B. Yeah, I made R&B hit records before and, yeah, Diplo, he could do many things. But I said, 'Is there any way to tie these two worlds together?' This world that was happening as an emotion for EDM, but do it in a way through using R&B. And he's like, 'Yo, I think that this...' And it took me forever to be okay with letting it go, to just like, okay, offer it to the world and care not what people think, just put it out knowing that...In it, by the way, was an under story. I was literally in a relationship with a person who I wouldn't commit to and would not get to the place of like, all right, let me commit to you and make this more than just something that's frivolous and something that is a physical thing. And it just so happened that the climax was there too. But the reality is, the conversation in it, I was like, man, I just feel like this might be too much for people. I don't know if they're going to think I'm overthinking it. I just said, 'I just feel like I should be classic R&B. I want to sing in a way that no one else does in this time over a track that I know doesn't fit there. It's going to freak people in R&B and is going to freak people out who are more alternative. I think that it's going to...' Because people don't sing in falsetto when you get to that level. They just don't. They don't go in that area. So, yeah, but that was one.
Listen to "Sex Beat" above.
One of Dr. Dre’s most acclaimed albums will be available across all music streaming services very soon. On Thursday (April 9), The Chronic will live on various streaming platforms on April 20, a feat eOne’s Global President, Music & Live, Chris Taylor, said should put a smile on fans’ faces.
“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related – where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” Taylor said in an email statement. “Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.” On certain streaming services, only Dre's 2001 and Compton albums are available to stream.
The Chronic was released in 1992 under Death Row Records. Dre's debut album featured rap heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, The Lady of Rage, Kurupt, The D.O.C., Warren G, and more. With hit songs like “Let Me Ride” and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” The Chronic received triple platinum status and landed at the No. 3 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 upon its arrival.
Previously, the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry selected The Chronic as one of 25 recordings to be honored within the prestigious roster. Via LA Weekly, Xenon Pictures’ Welcome to Death Row: The Rise and Fall of Death Row Records highlighted the making of The Chronic with its collaborators, including the late Nate Dogg. "I think [The Chronic] was a classic because everyone on it was hungry," he said. "Everybody put their all into The Chronic album. This was going to build a record company; this would build all our careers."
Philly MC and model, Chynna has died, sources close to rapper confirmed.
“I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away,” her manager John Miller told Stereogum via email. He added that her family said, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed”.
The 25-year-old got her start in the industry after she signed to Ford Models when she was 14-years-old. On weekends, she'd travel New York City with the late A$AP Yams. It was the producer and creative who inspired the "seasonal depression" rapper to pursue her music career.
In the 2013, made waves with her single, "Selfie," followed by the hard-knocking "Glen Coco," before releasing her EP, I'm Not Here. This Isn't Happening in 2015. Two years later, Ms. Rogers released her EP, Music 2 Die 2 .
It's no secret that she struggled with opiate addiction. Back in 2017, the late rapper told VIBE that she was three years sober.
"I felt crazy. I didn't want to be a statistic. I didn't want to go out that way and people be like: 'I told you so," or glamorize it [drugs], because I don't feel like that," Chynna said to VIBE. "It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it's good to have some kind of example of someone you didn't expect to be going through it."
Chynna went on to explain how having a support system was instrumental in her battling addiction. "It was hard," she said. "I had to go away for a minute and I did detox, but it was a matter of having a really good support system of family and friends."
chynna you were fuckin hilarious bro... today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can’t believe it idk how to
i love you. so very much.
my heart is officially iced.
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020
Damn it’s true 😔 her cousin confirmed on IG 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/S9yGblZjUc
— PSMIITH (@BoomFuego) April 9, 2020
https://twitter.com/ASAPMOB/status/1248084153377177600