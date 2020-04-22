Watch Wale’s Thought Provoking Visual For “Sue Me”

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Singer Ceybil Jefferies who found success in genres like house music and R&B in the 1990s with hits like "So Special" and "Old Times Sake," has passed away after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
Born Sybil Jefferies, the Brooklyn native's death was confirmed by friends on social media and renowned producer Salaam Remi on Friday (April 10). Jefferies was signed to Atlantic Records in the 90s and made a name for herself as a powerful vocalist in house music with the release of her debut album Let Music Take Control in 1991. Her breakout single "So Special" was a bonafide hit as well as "Open Your Heart" which landed in the Top 20 of Billboard's Dance Clubs Chart the same year.
Reinvention was something Jefferies engaged frequently as she changed her stage name several times. In an effort not to be confused with other vocalists like "Don't Make Me Over" singer Sybil, Jefferies toyed with her stage name and released singles from her album under monikers like Ceybil, Sybil Jefferies (her government name) and Ceybil Jeffries (without the second "e").
After the release of "Open Your Heart," Jefferies parted with Atlantic in 1993 and signed a deal with Scotti Brothers label as Sable Jefferies. Her first single "Friends (For Old Time Sake)" was largely removed from her house roots and planted in New Jack Swing.
As a fan page pointed out, her image also changed with the times as she sported a more laid back tomboy aura made popular by artists like Xscape, TLC and the late singer Aaliyah. It also seemed to work in her favor. "Friends (For Old Time Sake)" was renamed "Old Times' Sake" and placed on the Above The Rim soundtrack in 1994. Her new moniker Sweet Sable was also introduced to the masses.
"Old Times' Sake" reached No. 15 on the Billboard R&B Charts and also found success on the Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart at No. 2 after Doug E. Fresh's "Freaks."
While working with both Street Life Records and Scotti Brothers, she released the album, Old Times Sake with other supporting singles like "Tonight" and "Love Thang"–both charting on the Billboard R&B charts. "Love Thang" was also a hit on the defunct Hot Dance Breakdowns Chart beating Usher's "Think Of You" for the top spot. Her new music was an early indicator of R&B's perfect marriage with hip-hop and would go on to inspire the format of R&B artists collaborating with hip-hop acts to this day. She would also work alongside future icons like the late Guru and MC Lyte.
She didn't completely abandon her house days as she teamed up with Dutch artists Deep House Zone for "It's Gonna Be Alright" under her old moniker Ceybil Jefferies. The 1996 track brought her back to the Hot Dance Play chart at No. 20.
Refusing to keep herself in a box, Jefferies released two versions of "I'll Never Go Back," in 1996. One was a sultry R&B slow jam and the other, a harmonious ballad. Sadly, her third album Love On My Mind was shelved.
Jefferies continued to release music into the 2000s but her health began to decline. She was diagnosed with neurosarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body, but mostly the lungs making it difficult to breathe. Jefferies also lost her vision to the disease.
In an unearthed video from Video Music Box in August 2012, her family held a fundraiser to help with medical bills but also to celebrate her music. At the event, Jefferies sang to fans, inspiring others and her family. "Her vision might be gone, but her spirits are so high," her sister Angie told Video Music Box.
"She always has an encouraging word to say to somebody and our mother raised us that way. It's not over till it's over. We believe that God is the greatest power and we will not be defeated by anything that happens in our life."
While her career was short, Sweet Sable left an impact on house and R&B music with her standout vocals and versatility.
See tributes to the singer below.
RestInPeaceTo.SweetSable... ThisWasTheJam!! We are losing so many people daily right now.
In memory of Ceybil Jefferies aka Sweet Sable a true NYC Underground & New Jersey House Music Diva & Legend. Rest well mama. We love you & miss you
— Underground For Life (@BlackUndergrnd) April 11, 2020
RIP Sweet Sable
This rang off for many a summer https://t.co/VDDTLtkpIK
— Children of Zeus (@ChildrenOfZeus) April 11, 2020
#SweetSable Rest well. Your talent will live on in your music! You have to be a person of a certain age to know! #OldTimesSake #CeybilJefferies
— Ray D. (@crazeerayzee) April 11, 2020
Brooklyn lost another precious gem yesterday. Rest in love Ceybil Jefferies aka Sweet Sable. Thank you for these two timeless jams. "Love So Special" in particular is a track I never stopped playing since its release…
— THEREALDJSPINNA (@djspinna) April 11, 2020
Sad Sweet Sable Passed away the other day... Rest In Peace. Here's an RnB Classic she did for the "Above the Rim" Soundtrack
— Soothe&Groove (@SootheAndGroove) April 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Sweet Sable!
— dai (@RadicalNightt_) April 12, 2020
Reigniting their chemistry on wax since 2004's "Lovers and Friends" and "Yeah!" Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon finally released the long-awaited "Sex Beat" that was teased during a "Verzuz" battle between T-Pain and Lil Jon earlier this month. The melody turns seduction's level to hot and heavy with each word, upping the ante for another full-length R&B project from Usher.
The “Stay At Home” singer recently had a chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe where he gave props to Ludacris style of rap and why the trio is the perfect blend of a vocalist, lyricist, and producer.
“So easy for us to disregard how incredible of a lyricist Ludacris is because they moved on to the new idea, the new... But when he comes out over the tracks that we do, he always comes with vengeance,” Usher said. “His wordplay and just his execution is amazing, right? And I think that when Jon he produces, he produces with a very specific idea of how broad our reach is, right? And me as a vocalist, I'm always trying to make sure that you said it, the sweetness is there. We can give these blows with fists closed or we can close right at impact.”
It's been quite a week for Usher, who inadvertently made headlines when The Weeknd stated his House of Balloons melodies seemed to have influenced Usher's "Climax" song, which was produced by Diplo. As all three music industry heavyweights chimed in, the #ClimaxChallenge took off showcasing various people's falsetto capabilities, even Usher casually hit his notes to show why his longevity in the industry can't be touched. In another interview with Lowe, Usher explained, in length, the process behind "Climax" and why he was at first apprehensive to record it.
I think Climax was one of those ones because I felt like it was so advanced in the nature of what it was. Me and Diplo, we were trying to do something that would raise the bar for R&B. Yeah, I made R&B hit records before and, yeah, Diplo, he could do many things. But I said, 'Is there any way to tie these two worlds together?' This world that was happening as an emotion for EDM, but do it in a way through using R&B. And he's like, 'Yo, I think that this...' And it took me forever to be okay with letting it go, to just like, okay, offer it to the world and care not what people think, just put it out knowing that...In it, by the way, was an under story. I was literally in a relationship with a person who I wouldn't commit to and would not get to the place of like, all right, let me commit to you and make this more than just something that's frivolous and something that is a physical thing. And it just so happened that the climax was there too. But the reality is, the conversation in it, I was like, man, I just feel like this might be too much for people. I don't know if they're going to think I'm overthinking it. I just said, 'I just feel like I should be classic R&B. I want to sing in a way that no one else does in this time over a track that I know doesn't fit there. It's going to freak people in R&B and is going to freak people out who are more alternative. I think that it's going to...' Because people don't sing in falsetto when you get to that level. They just don't. They don't go in that area. So, yeah, but that was one.
Listen to "Sex Beat" above.
One of Dr. Dre’s most acclaimed albums will be available across all music streaming services very soon. On Thursday (April 9), The Chronic will live on various streaming platforms on April 20, a feat eOne’s Global President, Music & Live, Chris Taylor, said should put a smile on fans’ faces.
“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related – where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” Taylor said in an email statement. “Working with the Death Row catalogue is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.” On certain streaming services, only Dre's 2001 and Compton albums are available to stream.
The Chronic was released in 1992 under Death Row Records. Dre's debut album featured rap heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, The Lady of Rage, Kurupt, The D.O.C., Warren G, and more. With hit songs like “Let Me Ride” and “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” The Chronic received triple platinum status and landed at the No. 3 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 upon its arrival.
Previously, the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry selected The Chronic as one of 25 recordings to be honored within the prestigious roster. Via LA Weekly, Xenon Pictures’ Welcome to Death Row: The Rise and Fall of Death Row Records highlighted the making of The Chronic with its collaborators, including the late Nate Dogg. "I think [The Chronic] was a classic because everyone on it was hungry," he said. "Everybody put their all into The Chronic album. This was going to build a record company; this would build all our careers."