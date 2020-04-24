Watch Jhene Aiko And H.E.R. Perform “B.S.” During BET’s ‘Saving Ourselves’ Special

Russell Simmons accusers speak out in the first look at the upcoming On the Record documentary premiering on HBO Max next month. The nearly three-minute teaser, unveiled on Wednesday (April 21), follows music executive and producer, Drew Dixon, as she grapples with her decision to come forward with sexual assault accusations against Simmons.

Dixon worked as an A&R at Def Jam Records, which was founded by Simmons and Rick Rubin. The sneak peek takes viewers back to the start of Dixon’s career as a 20-something aspiring to work in music industry. The music world offered up a fast-paced and enticing lifestyle for Dixon who worked with the biggest acts in hip-hop, from her former neighbor, the Notorious B.I.G. to Tupac Shakur, Method Man, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

But Dixon says that her life changed while working at her dream job. “I didn’t tell that many people about what happened with Russell,” she explains in the trailer. “He just grabbed me and I am saying ‘no.’ I was reduced to nothing in that moment. Nothing about anything that makes me who I am mattered.”

The documentary trailer includes footage of Simmons denying misconduct allegations and commentary on the plight of Black female sexual assault survivors during the #MeToo movement.

Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, On the Record, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past January and was originally billed to debut on Apple TV+ before Oprah Winfrey dropped out of producing the film due to creative differences. Simmons and 50 Cent posted messages on Instagram questioning Winfrey’s involvement in the film. In addition to Dixon, the documentary chronicles the stories of Simmons other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.

On the Record premieres on HBO Max on May 27. Watch the trailer below.