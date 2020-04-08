Will Smith Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘Bad Boys’

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Quibi's launch of original content has revealed an in-depth look into LeBron James' I Promise school based in the athlete's hometown of Akron, Ohio.
The docuseries explores young scholars attending the school and the traumas they've faced in their very short lives. I Promised officially opened in 2018, taking in low-income students who reportedly were among the worst performers in Akron’s public schools.
Speaking to People, James explained how the school's mission isn't just to improve grades but to provide emotional support the children will take into adulthood.
“Hope is a very powerful thing. No matter the situation, if a kid knows someone truly believes in them, that changes their outlook on everything,” James said. “With our school, everything is built on giving kids the confidence that they can do anything. They know I believe in them, they know their teachers, the whole staff, and everyone we’ve put around them believes in them. It’s incredible what they can do when they feel that support.”
Each student was handpicked with some improvement at record speed. According to The New York Times, 216 of 240 I Promise students met or exceeded their expected growth at the mid-year mark. “At the I PROMISE School, our goal is to let every single kid know they are special,” James added. “That they can be whatever they want to be. And that starts with addressing everything they’re going through before they even step foot in a classroom.”
Before its opening, James ensured that the parents of the students would also have a chance to expand their education and job hunt. Students also receive breakfast, lunch and snacks with access to an in-house food bank.
In the Quibi doc, James' mother Gloria Marie James, also shared how her son struggled in school as a child and how the player used his own life experience to help improve the school's mission statement.
“You’ll hear from my mom in the documentary, who shares how much we both can relate to what these kids and their families are going through,” he said. “A lot of what we do at I Promise School is based on our experience and that’s what makes the connection so real. We have a mutual understanding of each other and what we’re going through, and I think that gives us all the drive we need to succeed for one another.”
Like many schools around the country, I Promise teachers are engaging with students on platforms like Zoom.
Quibi, a new streaming service from Jeffery Katzenberg, founder and CEO of Dreamworks, officially launched Monday with original content from the likes of Ariana Grande, Keke Palmer, Lena Waithe and more.
Luckily for T-Mobile customers, Quibi is on the house for a full year. T-Mobile customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines, can get Quibi (regularly $4.99) added to their plan for free.
Customers can sign up between now and July 7 to get Quibi on Us by going to mytmobile.com or the T-Mobile app for iOS or Android.
See the full list of shows on the platform here.
Saturday Night Live Star Michael Che has opened up on social media after losing his grandmother to coronavirus.
The New York native shared the news on Monday (April 6) while laying out his confusion over the education about COVID-19. As the death toll reportedly rises in the United States, a breakdown of the virus' origins remain unclear. It's unknown how old Che's grandmother was, but the comedian and writer did press on the importance of eating clean and green.
“Hi. I’m Michael Che, from TV. Last night my grandmother passed away from the coronavirus,” Che wrote. “I’m doing OK, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone.”He went on, “But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary. I don’t know if I’ll lose someone else to this virus. I don’t know if I’ll be lost to this virus. Who f**king knows?”
But the jokes weren't off the table. He also pointed at the infamous conspiracy theories about 5G technology and bats being the source of the virus.
“I just refuse to believe I lost my sweet, beautiful grandma because some n***a ate a bat one time," he wrote. “Maybe tell people what they should be eating and what foods to avoid … instead of just posting death tolls as your lead story every godd**n day!”
During this time of self-isolation, phenomenons like the Netflix docuseries Tiger King have become insanely popular, making it the butt of Che's jokes. “If we can spend 6 hours watching some tweaker raise tigers, then we can spend a few minutes finding out how to not poison ourselves.”
According to Deadline, production on Saturday Night Live was expected to pick back up March 28 but as cases in New York increase, the hiatus has been extended.
You can read Che's entire post below.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is heading back to Starz with another television series.
After the success of Power, the hip-hop icon-turned-entrepreneur-turned television executive producer is set to have a hand in Black Mafia Family. The crime series is inspired by the true-life story of Detroit drug lord Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T," who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late '80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country." According to Starz, the series will touch on the subjects of “love, family, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.”
"I told you Black Mafia Family was coming and it’s going to be the biggest show on television," said Jackson in the announcement. "Meech and Terry are legends and I am excited to bring their story to Starz."
Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch added: “This is a project Curtis has always been incredibly passionate about and we are excited to have him as our partner in bringing it to life.
“Black Mafia Family has all the hallmarks of a great drama, from the larger-than-life Flenory brothers to the deadly, high-stakes world they inhabited. This series is going to be an incredible ride for audiences around the world.”
No word on who will star in the series or when it will premiere. 50 Cent's current ABC drama, For Life—about former-inmate-turned-lawyer Isaac Wright Jr.—reportedly tallied the "biggest playback increase for any new broadcast midseason debut — scripted or unscripted."
Jackson's multi-million dollar deal with Starz includes another series titled, Vanguard, as well as other upcoming Power sequels: Powerbook II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.