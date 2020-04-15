YNW Melly’s Request For Prison Release Denied Despite COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Cardi B welcomed Bernie Sanders for an Instagram Live discussion on Tuesday (April 14). The duo covered the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s response to the outbreak, Joe Biden's presidential bid, priorities for young voters, and more.
“Listen, I don’t talk like a CNN corespondent and don’t use all this fancy vocabulary but I do give you THE REAL while entertaining you at the same time to keep your attention on what’s important,” Cardi wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (April 15). “I have a platform of 62.7 million followers and yesterday my live had 133k viewers and almost a million people tuned in. I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on in our country and around the world.”
The “Money” rapper added that her goal is to “make sure all my followers are AWARE and make a CHANGE! WE HAVE THE POWER TO MAKE A CHANGE!”
Cardi has had discussed social and political topics with Sanders in the past. The Bronx native endorsed the Vermont senator’s 2020 presidential campaign, partnered with for a campaign video last year, and referred to him as “Uncle Bernie” on Instagram Live.
See more from Bardi’s most recent talk with Sanders below.
The 2020 Essence Fest has been cancelled after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recommended that no large events take place in the city for the remainder of the year.
“After continued monitoring of the evolving developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic and remaining in close contact and collaboration with our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana, we are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture live experience—and look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021,” festival organizers announced on Wednesday (April 15).
Ticket holders will be offered full refunds.
In place of the annual music and wellness event, Essence will host its first-ever virtual festival over July Fourth weekend. The multi-day extravaganza doubles as a benefit celebration and will extend the festival experience to communities around the globe offering up interactive and “live opportunities to be inspired,” and entertained. The virtual festival will be coupled with a benefit celebration honoring the Big Easy, which has been home to the Essence Festival for 26 years.
“ESSENCE and the City of New Orleans have a partnership that thrives in good times and is made even stronger in challenging times,” said Mayor Cantrell. “We share an uncompromised commitment to the best interest of our local community and our tourist community, and the priorities right now are providing support to those who have been affected by the disproportionate impact of the pandemic here in New Orleans and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our great city in 2021 for the return of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture and to once again helping to create such an unmatched and magical experience.”
Over the last month, New Orleans has confirmed more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, the brunt of which are centered in Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish. In an effort to curb the spread, Mayor Cantrell extended the city’s stay-home order until May 16.
A Michigan woman lost her family to coronavirus. Sandy Brown's beloved husband, 59-year-old Freddie Brown Jr., and her 20-year-old son, Freddie Brown III, died within three days of each other.
Sporting a bedazzled face mask and gloves, Brown held a private funeral ceremony for father and son last Friday (April 10). The ceremony was streamed on Facebook Live and in the age of social distancing, mourners were required to stay in their cars while paying respects. Brown plans to hold a larger ceremony after the pandemic ends.
“My two men are gone. I am standing here in the strength of the Lord, not no strength of my own,” the grieving wife and mother told CBS Affiliate WWMT-TV.
Freddie III, Brown’s only child, was a student at Mott Community College and planned to attend Michigan State University this fall. A Michigan State jersey was draped over his casket.
Although its unclear how the men caught the virus, Brown's family belonged to a church community that lost three people to COVID-19 between the end of March and the first week of April. One of the deceased was a church elder who attended the same church as Brown.
Around three weeks ago, the elder Freddie, who was a kidney transplant recipient, fell ill and was turned away from the hospital because he didn’t meet CDC testing criteria. His wife described him as having severe body chills, vomiting, nausea and diarrhea. She took him back to the emergency room at Ascension Genesys, unaware that it would be her last time seeing him alive.
Freddie Jr’s condition worsened rapidly. He was placed on a ventilator and later died. Brown's son became ill the night that his father passed away. Brown, whose niece also contracted COVID-19 but recovered, rushed her son to the hospital. His condition worsened within 24 hours.
“There’s not even a word created to describe my pain. It’s unimaginable,” said Brown. “In three days, I lost my husband and son to an ugly plague. I watched my son go from completely well and whole and happy to being gone in three days.”