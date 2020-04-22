Young Thug Blasts French Montana For Claiming He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Jhene Aiko and H.E.R. blessed fans with a soul-soothing acoustic performance of “B.S” off her Chilombo album. The duo performed for BET’s SOS: Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort on Wednesday (April 22).
Co-hosted by Kelly Rowland, Terrence J. and Regina Hall, the TV special and featured performances from DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Kirk Franklin and more, along with conversations about how they have been dealing with the pandemic.
The special also included conversations about how dealing with up-to-date information and drivers viewers to necessary resources and ways to give back to the community.
In addition to the TV special, BET has established a COVID-19 relief fun in partnership in support African Americans who have been “severely impacted by impacted the pandemic.”
Watch Aiko and H.E.R’s performance below.
Maxine Waters revealed that her sister is dying from coronavirus at a hospital in St. Louis. The Congresswoman revealed the news on the House floor on Thursday (April 23).
“I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri right now, infected by the coronavirus,” Waters said ahead of the vote on a nearly $500 billion stimulus package benefitting small businesses and funding for hospitals.
The measure, which was approved by the House on Thursday, provides funds for small business loans, and for hospitals to administer coronavirus testing. The funds include $321 billion allocated for the Paycheck Protection Program, and $60 million in economic disaster funds, Politico reports.
The 81-year-old politician isn’t the only member of Congress to experience family tragedy brought on by COVID-19. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s brother died from coronavirus earlier in the week.
Russell Simmons accusers speak out in the first look at the upcoming On the Record documentary premiering on HBO Max next month. The nearly three-minute teaser, unveiled on Wednesday (April 21), follows music executive and producer, Drew Dixon, as she grapples with her decision to come forward with sexual assault accusations against Simmons.
Dixon worked as an A&R at Def Jam Records, which was founded by Simmons and Rick Rubin. The sneak peek takes viewers back to the start of Dixon’s career as a 20-something aspiring to work in music industry. The music world offered up a fast-paced and enticing lifestyle for Dixon who worked with the biggest acts in hip-hop, from her former neighbor, the Notorious B.I.G. to Tupac Shakur, Method Man, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.
But Dixon says that her life changed while working at her dream job. “I didn’t tell that many people about what happened with Russell,” she explains in the trailer. “He just grabbed me and I am saying ‘no.’ I was reduced to nothing in that moment. Nothing about anything that makes me who I am mattered.”
The documentary trailer includes footage of Simmons denying misconduct allegations and commentary on the plight of Black female sexual assault survivors during the #MeToo movement.
Directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, On the Record, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this past January and was originally billed to debut on Apple TV+ before Oprah Winfrey dropped out of producing the film due to creative differences. Simmons and 50 Cent posted messages on Instagram questioning Winfrey’s involvement in the film. In addition to Dixon, the documentary chronicles the stories of Simmons other accusers, Sil Lai Abrams and Sheri Sher.
On the Record premieres on HBO Max on May 27. Watch the trailer below.