Young Thug Blasts French Montana For Claiming He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

“You do not have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.”

Young Thug and French Montana engaged in a social media squabble on Wednesday (April 22), after Montana claimed that he has more hits than Kendrick Lamar. The Moroccan rapper made the comments during an interview with Complex, which triggered a tidal wave of reactions from the internet, and a subsequent explanation about why he compared himself to Kung Fu Kenny.

“If we just talking about anthems!! Me vs. Kendrick hit for hit! I believe I can go neck to neck!!! Been making hits for a long time!! It ain’t my fault I believe in myself,” he tweeted on Tuesday (April 21).

In a followup tweet, Montana noted that he has love for Lamar and that his comments weren’t directed solely at the Compton MC. “That’s not just for Kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question. What [you] want me to say lol? It should be your attitude too.”

IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !! I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF.

HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER

THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE 🌊 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

I love kendrick! that’s not just for kendrick that’s to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question 💨 what u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too.

If u think any less of yourself don’t blame it on the next person who don’t ! 😤 set it up — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Thugger jumped in with a message for the 35-year-old recording artist. “Listen bro get out of your feelings. I’m only speaking from an artist standpoint, you do not have more hits than Kendrick Lamar. You probably won’t ever have more hits than buddy so get that out of your head.”

Young Thug is a real one for defending Kendrick Lamar 🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/3KrxHJSIlh — Team Ab-Soul TDE (@abdashsoulTDE) April 22, 2020

In response, Montana took a few jabs at Thug for wearing women’s clothing in the “No Stylist” music video, and posted an alleged photo of him wearing lipstick. He also attempted to prove his point about Lamar by posting his hit list.

See more on of the internet beef below.

He had to wear a dress so he can tuck the scattt 🔫 🤣 #thatsafact — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) April 22, 2020

Young thug addresses French montana (part 2) pic.twitter.com/9XE29DxPFZ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 22, 2020

Young Thug asking French to send his address! 👀😳 @youngthug pic.twitter.com/37K3uUlpuy — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) April 22, 2020