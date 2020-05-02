2 Chainz’s Atlanta Restaurant Shut Down Over Social Distancing Violations

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
With the month of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Waka Flocka Flame shared a major announcement with fans. The rapper and reality star is dedicating his life to suicide prevention and mental health awareness, he shared on Monday (May 25).
“I’m officially dedicating my life to suicide prevention and mental illness! Ya’ll not alone Waka Flocka Flame is with ya’ll now,” he tweeted.
Waka’s younger brother, Coades “Kayo Redd” Scott, died by suicide in 2013. In a follow-up tweet, Waka revealed that he’s slowly learning to accept his brother’s passing.
“You have no idea how it feel[s] to wanna [take] your own life man…my little brother took his own life man…and I deal with this fact every birthday because his birthday [is] the day after mines [sic] June 1st. This year I’m officially accepting the fact that he’s in a better place.”
The 33-year-old recording artist, whose other brother was killed in 2000, opened up about losing his younger brother in a 2017 episode of The Therapist, where he revealed that Kao tried to get in contact with him prior to committing suicide.
“Before my little brother died, I ain’t pick up the phone and I seen him call. I was like, ‘f**k lemme call Kayo back, as soon as this s**t lover.’ And I called him back, no answer.”
“What if I would’ve picked that call up? What the f**k is my little brother going through that made my little brother kill himself?”
After trending online for the entire Memorial Day Weekend, Doja Cat publicly addressed allegations of racism and engaging in white supremacist chat rooms on Tiny Chat.
On Sunday (May 24), the “Say So” rapper posted a lengthy Instagram statement in response to numerous tweets exposing her alleged online activity, including saying “n**ger” in a predominately white video chat room and recording a song named after a racial slur.
“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations,” Doja explained in the statement. “I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.”
“I’m a black woman,” she added. “Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very prude of where I came from.”
A day later, Doja took to Instagram Live to further explain herself and deny allegations of self-hate, fetishizing white men, and race play.
Later in the video, Doja denied rumors that she recorded the song, “Dindu Nothin,” to make fun of police brutality. According to Doja, the song was an attempt at reclaiming the little-known slur, though she did admit that the song was a terrible idea.
Watched the full apology below.
Four Minneapolis police officer were fired on Tuesday (May 26) after an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, was killed during an attempted arrest. Massive crowds took to streets late Tuesday in protest Floyd's murder.
“It’s not enough,” the victim's cousin said in reaction to the cops getting fired. “They murdered our cousin.”
In the disturbing video, Floyd can be heard begging for air while an officer has his knee in his neck for several minutes. The case is under FBI investigation.
“Being Black in America should not be a death sentence,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. “What we saw is horrible, completely and utterly messed up.”
During a press conference Tuesday morning, and in a new release post a day earlier, Minneapolis police failed to address the video but claimed that Floyd was a forgery suspect who “physically resisted arrest” after being located by police in a grocery store parking lot Monday night.
“Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and officers noticed that the man was going into medical distress,” reads the MPD news release. “Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”
Bystanders recorded as the arresting officer ignores Floyd’s pleas and continued to press his knee into Floyd’s neck. “I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe,” Floyd is heard saying on the video. “Don’t kill me, I can’t breathe.”
Floyd, 46, loses consciousness during the recording. He was pronounced dead at Hennepin hospital.
“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “We will get answers and seek justice.”
A native of Houston, Floyd lived in the St. Louis Park area of Minneapolis and worked as a security guard for several years.