BET Awards Switches To Virtual Format For 2020 Ceremony

The show must go on.

The 2020 BET Awards will be a virtual celebration featuring an “array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” the cable network announced on Thursday (May 20). The annual ceremony, celebrating the brightest stars in music, film, television, sports and philanthropy, is scheduled to go down next month.

The annual award show is the latest of many entertainment events forced to change formats in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony promises to “continue the rich history of providing fans with special, not to be missed moments.”

BET has lots to celebrate as 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and the 40th anniversary of BET.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

The cable network’s yearly BET Experience has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The three-day event, coinciding with the BET Awards, will return next year.

It’s unclear when BET Award nominations will be announced, or who will participate in the virtual ceremony.

The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.