BET Awards Switches To Virtual Format For 2020 Ceremony

A new date for Babyface’s virtual tribute to Waiting to Exhale has been announced. The Grammy-winning producer rescheduled the event for May 24, he revealed on social media on Wednesday (May 19).
The virtual party, originally scheduled for Mother's Day, will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Waiting to Exhale.
Let's try this again...
Let's celebrate Waiting to Exhale this Sunday May 24th 2020 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/KRVYYmMQzb
— Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) May 19, 2020
Written and produced by Babyface, the soundtrack to the 1995 film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and the R&B charts for nearly two months in addition to being certified 7x times platinum. The album featured Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, CeCe Winans, Brandy and Houston who sang the film’s title track “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”
Babyface's digital tribute was postponed in light of the death of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.
“At first I thought I could handle it I’m now realizing there’s no way I can get through this 100 percent and honestly, that just wouldn’t be fare to all of you,” Face explained before debuting a song that he wrote in honor of Harrell.
View this post on Instagram
My Tribute to a dear friends @andreharrell
Wrestling fans are mourning the loss of former WWE star, Shad Gaspard. The former pro-wrestler’s remains were found on Venice Beach on Thursday (May 20) morning.
Beachgoers spotted the body at around 1:25 a.m. and flagged down patrol officers, the LAPD said in a news release.
Gaspard, 39, went missing on Sunday (May 17) while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach. After three days of attempting to locate him, authorities called off the search for Gaspard a day before his body washed ashore.
According to a lifeguard, Gaspard was 50 yards from shore when a wave crashed over his head. Before being swept out to sea, Gaspard instructed the lifeguard to save his son. The boy was rescued without injury.
“[The lifeguard] was going to try to rescue both but the father, in his last few words, said, ‘Save my son,’” said Los Angeles Fire Department’s Lifeguard Chief Ken Haskett.
Born in Brooklyn, Gaspard began training in boxing when he was 5 years old, and played multiple sports throughout his childhood. Gaspard rose to fame in the WWE as a member of the duo, Cryme Tyme, with wrestling partner JTG.
Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College and worked as a bodyguard for Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.
Mourners gathered for a private ceremony honoring the life of Little Richard. The rock pioneer was buried at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Ala., on Wednesday (May 20).
The ceremony included a eulogy from Dr. Carlton Byrd, and a performance from opera singer Brandie Sutton, TMZ reports. Closing remarks were delivered by, David Person, a spokesperson for the Richard’s family.
Little Richard attended the HBCU in the late 1950s to study theology. “Oakwood was extremely special to Richard,” said Leslie Pollard, president of the University. “It was a time when he met college friends that were his fiends for the rest of his life.”
Pollard added that the family held an intimate funeral to, “Let the other side of Richard come forward. Which was the more personal -- the brother, the uncle, the father. That side of Richard to come forward.”
The music legend, whose birth name was Richard Wayne Penniman, succumbed to bone cancer earlier in the month. He was 87.