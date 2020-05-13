Action Bronson Says He Lost 50 Pounds During Quarantine

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
John Legend is readying the release of his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, out next month. The EGOT winner debuted the music video for the album's title track on Tuesday's (May 12) episode of The Voice.
Fans across the globe were asked to submit clips to be included in the music video. The visual highlights the many ways in which people are staying connected during the global pandemic.
“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” says Legend. “We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”
Bigger Love, which is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, debuts on June 19.
Check out the music video below.
The family of Breonna Taylor have filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the 26-year-old EMT was shot to death by Kentucky police officers who raided the wrong home, NBC News reports.
The incident took place in the early hours of March 13. According to the lawsuit filed against three Louisville Metro Police Department officers last month, police were dressed in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles forced their way into the residence without announcing themselves, multiple neighbors confirmed. Police were met with gunfire from Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who assumed the cops were robbers and fired in self-defense.
Taylor’s legal team includes attorney Benjamin Crump, who is also representing the family of Ahmaud Arbery, and previously represented Trayvon Martin’s family. “Breonna Taylor was sleeping while black in the sanctity of our own home,” attorney Benjamin Crump said on Wednesday (May 13).
“They thought they were being burglarized,” Crump told CBS This Morning. “Does the 2nd Amendment not apply to African Americans? This was a completely unnecessary and justifiable killing of an innocent woman.”
LPD raided #BreonnaTaylor's bf's apt w/o notice, fatally shooting her 8 times. The apt's address wasn't on the search warrant & LPD's suspect was already in custody. 2 months later & the only person arrested is Bre's bf. This makes no sense! #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/dgeWR4CF7z
— Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 13, 2020
The LMPD disputed allegations that officers did not “announce their presence as police who were there with a warrant.” Police obtained a “no-knock” search warrant for an alleged “trap house” more than 10 miles away from Taylor’s apartment. Taylor’s address was a part of the search warrant but police had already arrested a suspect prior to reaching the location. And despite the “no-knock” warrant, the LMPD insists that officers knocked on Taylor’s doors and announced themselves.
Per the Courier Journal, police supposedly believed that one of the two men at the center of the narcotics investigation received mail at Taylor’s residence and potentially stashed drugs. No drugs were found in the apartment.
Sam Aguilar, another attorney for the family, said that the warrant was “another wild goose chase to try to get drug dealers” and that Taylor got “lumped right into the middle of it.”
"If they really thought that Breonna (Taylor's apartment) was a place for him to pick up packages and that these packages contain things that they shouldn't, why in the world are they waiting until the middle of March to execute a no-knock drug raid?" added Aguilar.
Officer reportedly fired 20 rounds into the apartment, shooting Taylor eight times. Walker was arrested for assault and attempted murder on a police officers. The officers were not required to wear body cams because they are apart of LMPD’s Criminal Interdiction Division. Taylor did not have a criminal record and neither did Walker before being slapped with charges for shooting at officers.
Taylor became an EMT in 2017 and worked as an emergency room technician at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital East.
In celebration of Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday, Questlove and DJ D-Nice hit the turntables to play some of the music icon’s many hits. The 24-hour Instagram Live music party kicked off at midnight on Wednesday (May 13).
Streaming live from an Instagram account launched by Wonder's family, the rotating DJ set switched up ever four hours, with Questlove taking the first shift from midnight to 4 a.m. (EST). His set was followed by Giles Peterson, DJ Tara, and Natasha Diggs.
TONIGHT at Midnight EDT / 9PM PDT!!! Birthday celebration of Stevie Wonder hosted by his family! For 24 Hours straight, listen to: @questlove Midnight-4AM EDT (9PM-1AM PDT) @gillespeterson 4AM-8AM EDT (9AM-1PM GMT+1) @djtaranyc 8AM-12PM EDT (5AM-9AM PDT) @natashadiggs 12PM-4PM EDT (9AM-1PM PDT) @dnice 4PM-8PM EDT (1PM-5PM PDT) @djspinna 8PM EDT (5PM PDT) - Until... Enjoy 24 hours of #StevieWonderClassics!
DJ D-Nice picked up the late afternoon/evening shift, while DJ Spinna rounds out the daylong virtual extravaganza.
With a career that has lasted over 50 years, Wonder’s vast music catalog includes “Superstition,” “Living for the City,” “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Sir Duke,” and his rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
The milestone 70th birthday marks an extra-special celebration for Wonder who successfully underwent a kidney transplant last year.
The Michigan native, born Stevland Hardaway Morris, launched his career at the age of 11. Two years later, a 13-year-old Wonder made history as the youngest recording artist ever to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Wonder is also the second Black musician in history to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song which he won in 1985 for “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”