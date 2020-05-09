Mariah Carey, Teddy Riley, Monifah And More React To Andre Harrell's Death

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
After the untimely passing of Andre Harrell, Babyface is postponing his Instagram Live Mother's Day special. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter announced his decision to reschedule the event for a later date out of respect for his friend.
"Due to the passing of a very dear friend of mine, we will have to postpone the Waiting to Exhale Mother's Day special tomorrow," he shared in an IGTV video. "Whereas at first, I thought I could handle it, I'm now realizing there's no way I couldn't get through this at 100% and honestly, that just wouldn't be fair to all of you. It will be scheduled at a later date, but for now, I would like to wish all the mothers a very happy Mother's Day. Please continue to stay safe.
He went on to share a song he wrote in dedication to the legendary music executive who passed away on Friday. "To my dear friend, Andre Harrell and his family, it's so hard to put into words how I feel so I wrote this song for you Dre...I love you man and I'll miss you."
Watch Babyface's video message and hear the song honoring Harrell down below.
My Tribute to a dear friends @andreharrell
Rock and roll pioneer Richard "Little Richard" Penniman has died at the age of 87, reported Rolling Stone on Saturday morning (May 9). The unapologetically flamboyant star had been battling bone cancer as confirmed by his son Danny Jones Penniman.
Born in Macon, Georgia on December 5th, 1932, Little Richard was known for breaking musical and racial barriers in the genre of rock and delivered classic hits like "Long Tally Sally (The Thing)" (1956), "Tutti Frutti" (1956), "Rip It Up (1956)," "Lucille" (1957), "Good Golly, and Miss Molly" (1958).
His music inspired many legendary artists like Prince, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and Elton John. Many of his songs were covered by the likes of The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Clearance Clearwater Revival, André Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra, and more. Throughout his illustrious career, rock & roll movies like Don’t Knock the Rock (1956), Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) and Why Do Fools Fall in Love (1998). He appeared in a handful of television shows like Martin, Baywatch and The Simpsons.
Our condolences to the family and friends of the "The Innovator, The Originator, and The Architect of Rock and Roll." May he rest in perfect peace.
Andre Harrell, the man who made the world move how we move, talk how we talk, groove how we groove, and do business at the highest heights, has passed away at the age of 59. Details on the circumstances around his death are not yet clear. The word on this unfortunate news came by way of DJ D-Nice during his late-night Club Quarantine set on Saturday morning.
Harrell was a giant of epic proportions in music and the production of television and film. From founding the record label that changed the way we listened to hip-hop and R&B together with Uptown Records, to remixing the formula for the cops getting the bad guys in the TV drama, New York Undercover. These just touch the tip of the iceberg of accomplishments that he’s amassed.
With Harrell’s untimely death, he leaves so many to mourn his life and selfless deeds of good favor to all walks of life in the entertainment realm. We send love to his family and friends.
Dude. #AndreHarrell man. He gave you the best soundtracks of your life man and you didn’t even know it. We never gave him his flowers. He redefined the party! Def Jam was the artform. Bad Boy was the attitude Death Row was the muscle But without even knowing it? Uptown was ALWAYS the party. I’m sitting here going through my crates STUNNED at the amount of six degree to Andre records I’ve spun weekly on a regular basis for the last 35 years yo. The is a staggering loss. We never gave Andre Harrell his flowers. Name em: Al B Sure/Heavy D & The Boyz/Guy/. I mean mentoring Diddy alone brings in Jodeci/BIG/Mary J/Father MC/Christopher Williams—-and even in those names the success with THOSE artists come Missy/Timb/Neptune’s But let’s not stop there: first time we really paid attention to Halle Berry was in a Harrell film called Strictly Business Let’s throw “Candy Rain” in there or Lil Shawn’s “I Made Love”—-I may be dating myself but man Mgruff’s “Before We Start” got MUCH play round my way. Jeff Redd (who brought Blidge to the label) had a banger with “You Called And Told Me”—-“Touch It” from Monifah STILL bangs to this day. & back to Diddy, I’m absolutely w/o a doubt certain that he feels his success is also Harrell’s success so in a round about way there is no Bad Boy w/o Harrell. (Lemme also remember Daryl Chill Mitchell’s “Hip Hop’s Here To Stay” another classic uptown jawn. Horace Brown too..... Too Many Classics Let’s not forget NY Undercover & all the clever music moments in each ep. We never gave him his flowers. This isn’t even half of his achievements nor does this even bring to light the people’s lives he changed or his loved ones left behind. He literally introduced a new sound to the world (the first new jack swing projects were on Uptown)—-wait hold that——his label changed music TWICE because hip hop soul’s music picked up where New Jack left off and on the same label. Such a short time to paradigm shift music TWICE!!!!!!!! Damn man. We never gave him his flowers man. 😣
