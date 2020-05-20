Babyface Announces New Date For ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Celebration

The Grammy-winning producer will host a digital party in honor of the film's 25th anniversary.

A new date for Babyface’s virtual tribute to Waiting to Exhale has been announced. The Grammy-winning producer rescheduled the event for May 24, he revealed on social media on Wednesday (May 19).

The virtual party, originally scheduled for Mother's Day, will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Waiting to Exhale.

Let's try this again... Let's celebrate Waiting to Exhale this Sunday May 24th 2020 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/KRVYYmMQzb — Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) May 19, 2020

Written and produced by Babyface, the soundtrack to the 1995 film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and the R&B charts for nearly two months in addition to being certified 7x times platinum. The album featured Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, CeCe Winans, Brandy and Houston who sang the film’s title track “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”

Babyface's digital tribute was postponed in light of the death of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.

“At first I thought I could handle it I’m now realizing there’s no way I can get through this 100 percent and honestly, that just wouldn’t be fare to all of you,” Face explained before debuting a song that he wrote in honor of Harrell.