Black Thought And Questlove Secure First-Look Deal With Universal

If you've been trying to get a hold of tickets to see Hamilton on Broadway since 2015, you're in luck. Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Walt Disney Company decided to release the movie of the original Broadway production, just in time for Independence Day weekend.
The live stage filming—featuring the original cast of the insanely sold-out show and direction by Thomas Kail—was initially scheduled to premiere in theaters in October 2021 but will be streamable in two months on Disney+. Miranda and Disney's executive chairman Bob Iger delivered the announcement on Tuesday morning (May 12) on ABC's Good Morning America.
“We filmed this over three days in June of 2016," said Miranda. "It was the week before the principals started to leave, I think it was the week before Pippa (Phillipa Soo), Leslie (Odom Jr.) and I left, and Ariana DeBose from the ensemble… And it just captures that moment in time so beautifully. Watching it brings me right back there with that incredible, once-in-a-lifetime company, and I just can’t wait for you to see it."
After it's off-broadway premiere and popularity in 2015, Hamilton went on to win numerous accolades including a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 11 Tony awards, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Hamilton was still playing in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London with plans of premiering in Australia.
Spike Lee's upcoming film, Da 5 Bloods, has landed a release date. The war drama, chronicling the stories of Black Vietnam veterans, is set to debut on Netflix next month.
Lee made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday (May 7). “Da new Spike Lee joint — 'DA 5 Bloods' will be streaming out onto [the] world on Friday, June 12. Please check it out,” tweeted the Brooklyn native.
Starring Jonathan Majors, Delroy Lindo, and Chadwick Boseman, the two hour and 34-minute film centers around four veterans who return to Vietnam decades after the war to find the remains of their fallen squad leader, and the stash of gold that he helped them hide. The cast also features Jean Reno, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Melanie Thierry, Norm Lewis, and Van Veronica Ngo.
Da 5 Bloods was written by Lee, Danny Bilson, Paul De Meo, and Kevin Willmott. Lee and Willmott previously collaborated on Chi-Raq and BlacKkKlansman, the latter of which earned Lee his first Academy Award.
In other news, the 63-year-old director debuted a visual dedication to the Big Apple amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-minute short film is described as a “Love Letter to it’s People,” and showcases various New York landmarks while Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” plays in the background
Watch the film below.
Insecure actress Yvonne Orji is stepping into her standup bag with her upcoming HBO comedy special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!.
On Saturday, June 6, the Nigerian-American star is set to debut her first hour-long program which "takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them."
Orji took to her Twitter account to celebrate the announcement of her upcoming special. "Y'all!! THINGS JUST GOT REAL!! @HBO dun let ya'gurl travel back to Lagos and the DMV to PUT ON for my cities in a major way," she typed in a tweet. "And you all get to see the hilarity unfold in my first HBO comedy special on June 6th. Let's GHOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!"
The HBO special was filmed before a live studio audience in Washington, D.C.'s Howard Theatre and features personal footage from her trip back to Lagos, Nigeria earlier this year. You can catch Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! on June 6 at 10 pm ET on HBO, HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms.