Shad Gaspard -- Kris Wolfe Book Release For "10 Ways To Win A Girl's Heart"
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Body Of Former WWE Wrestler, Shad Gaspard, Found At Venice Beach

May 20, 2020 - 9:24 pm by VIBE Staff

The 39-year-old athlete was swept out to sea by rip currents. 

Wrestling fans are mourning the loss of former WWE star, Shad Gaspard. The former pro-wrestler’s remains were found on Venice Beach on Thursday (May 20) morning.

Beachgoers spotted the body at around 1:25 a.m. and flagged down patrol officers, the LAPD said in a news release.

Gaspard, 39, went missing on Sunday (May 17) while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach. After three days of attempting to locate him, authorities called off the search for Gaspard a day before his body washed ashore.

According to a lifeguard, Gaspard was 50 yards from shore when a wave crashed over his head. Before being swept out to sea, Gaspard instructed the lifeguard to save his son. The boy was rescued without injury.

“[The lifeguard] was going to try to rescue both but the father, in his last few words, said, ‘Save my son,’” said Los Angeles Fire Department’s Lifeguard Chief Ken Haskett.

Born in Brooklyn, Gaspard began training in boxing when he was 5 years old, and played multiple sports throughout his childhood. Gaspard rose to fame in the WWE as a member of the duo, Cryme Tyme, with wrestling partner JTG.

Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College and worked as a bodyguard for Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.

Babyface BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Show
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET

Babyface Announces New Date For ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Celebration

A new date for Babyface’s virtual tribute to Waiting to Exhale has been announced. The Grammy-winning producer rescheduled the event for May 24, he revealed on social media on Wednesday (May 19).

The virtual party, originally scheduled for Mother's Day, will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Waiting to Exhale.

Let's try this again...

Let's celebrate Waiting to Exhale this Sunday May 24th 2020 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/KRVYYmMQzb

— Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) May 19, 2020

Written and produced by Babyface, the soundtrack to the 1995 film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and the R&B charts for nearly two months in addition to being certified 7x times platinum. The album featured Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, CeCe Winans, Brandy and Houston who sang the film’s title track “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”

Babyface's digital tribute was postponed in light of the death of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.

“At first I thought I could handle it I’m now realizing there’s no way I can get through this 100 percent and honestly, that just wouldn’t be fare to all of you,” Face explained before debuting a song that he wrote in honor of Harrell.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My Tribute to a dear friends @andreharrell

A post shared by Kenny Edmonds (@babyface) on May 9, 2020 at 7:03pm PDT

Continue Reading
BET-awards-GettyImages-1157892576-1590019466
Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for BET

BET Awards Switches To Virtual Format For 2020 Ceremony

The 2020 BET Awards will be a virtual celebration featuring an “array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” the cable network announced on Thursday (May 20). The annual ceremony, celebrating the brightest stars in music, film, television, sports and philanthropy, is scheduled to go down next month.

The annual award show is the latest of many entertainment events forced to change formats in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony promises to “continue the rich history of providing fans with special, not to be missed moments.”

BET has lots to celebrate as 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and the 40th anniversary of BET.

“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment.  Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

The cable network’s yearly BET Experience has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The three-day event, coinciding with the BET Awards, will return next year.

It’s unclear when BET Award nominations will be announced, or who will participate in the virtual ceremony.

The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Continue Reading
Little Richard -- AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Little Richard Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony Held At Alabama HBCU

Mourners gathered for a private ceremony honoring the life of Little Richard. The rock pioneer was buried at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Ala., on Wednesday (May 20).

The ceremony included a eulogy from Dr. Carlton Byrd, and a performance from opera singer Brandie Sutton, TMZ reports. Closing remarks were delivered by, David Person, a spokesperson for the Richard’s family.

Little Richard attended the HBCU in the late 1950s to study theology. “Oakwood was extremely special to Richard,” said Leslie Pollard, president of the University. “It was a time when he met college friends that were his fiends for the rest of his life.”

Pollard added that the family held an intimate funeral to, “Let the other side of Richard come forward. Which was the more personal -- the brother, the uncle, the father. That side of Richard to come forward.”

The music legend, whose birth name was Richard Wayne Penniman, succumbed to bone cancer earlier in the month. He was 87.

Continue Reading

