Body Of Former WWE Wrestler, Shad Gaspard, Found At Venice Beach

The 39-year-old athlete was swept out to sea by rip currents.

Wrestling fans are mourning the loss of former WWE star, Shad Gaspard. The former pro-wrestler’s remains were found on Venice Beach on Thursday (May 20) morning.

Beachgoers spotted the body at around 1:25 a.m. and flagged down patrol officers, the LAPD said in a news release.

Gaspard, 39, went missing on Sunday (May 17) while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach. After three days of attempting to locate him, authorities called off the search for Gaspard a day before his body washed ashore.

According to a lifeguard, Gaspard was 50 yards from shore when a wave crashed over his head. Before being swept out to sea, Gaspard instructed the lifeguard to save his son. The boy was rescued without injury.

“[The lifeguard] was going to try to rescue both but the father, in his last few words, said, ‘Save my son,’” said Los Angeles Fire Department’s Lifeguard Chief Ken Haskett.

Born in Brooklyn, Gaspard began training in boxing when he was 5 years old, and played multiple sports throughout his childhood. Gaspard rose to fame in the WWE as a member of the duo, Cryme Tyme, with wrestling partner JTG.

Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College and worked as a bodyguard for Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.