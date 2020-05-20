Body Of Former WWE Wrestler, Shad Gaspard, Found At Venice Beach

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A new date for Babyface’s virtual tribute to Waiting to Exhale has been announced. The Grammy-winning producer rescheduled the event for May 24, he revealed on social media on Wednesday (May 19).
The virtual party, originally scheduled for Mother's Day, will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Waiting to Exhale.
Let's try this again...
Let's celebrate Waiting to Exhale this Sunday May 24th 2020 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/KRVYYmMQzb
— Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) May 19, 2020
Written and produced by Babyface, the soundtrack to the 1995 film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and the R&B charts for nearly two months in addition to being certified 7x times platinum. The album featured Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, CeCe Winans, Brandy and Houston who sang the film’s title track “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”
Babyface's digital tribute was postponed in light of the death of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.
“At first I thought I could handle it I’m now realizing there’s no way I can get through this 100 percent and honestly, that just wouldn’t be fare to all of you,” Face explained before debuting a song that he wrote in honor of Harrell.
The 2020 BET Awards will be a virtual celebration featuring an “array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” the cable network announced on Thursday (May 20). The annual ceremony, celebrating the brightest stars in music, film, television, sports and philanthropy, is scheduled to go down next month.
The annual award show is the latest of many entertainment events forced to change formats in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony promises to “continue the rich history of providing fans with special, not to be missed moments.”
BET has lots to celebrate as 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and the 40th anniversary of BET.
“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”
The cable network’s yearly BET Experience has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The three-day event, coinciding with the BET Awards, will return next year.
It’s unclear when BET Award nominations will be announced, or who will participate in the virtual ceremony.
The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
Mourners gathered for a private ceremony honoring the life of Little Richard. The rock pioneer was buried at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Ala., on Wednesday (May 20).
The ceremony included a eulogy from Dr. Carlton Byrd, and a performance from opera singer Brandie Sutton, TMZ reports. Closing remarks were delivered by, David Person, a spokesperson for the Richard’s family.
Little Richard attended the HBCU in the late 1950s to study theology. “Oakwood was extremely special to Richard,” said Leslie Pollard, president of the University. “It was a time when he met college friends that were his fiends for the rest of his life.”
Pollard added that the family held an intimate funeral to, “Let the other side of Richard come forward. Which was the more personal -- the brother, the uncle, the father. That side of Richard to come forward.”
The music legend, whose birth name was Richard Wayne Penniman, succumbed to bone cancer earlier in the month. He was 87.