DaBaby Denies Attacking Driver In Las Vegas

The rapper is accused of assaulting a driver last November.

Reports that DaBaby attacked a driver in Las Vegas are “100% false,” the rapper announced via a post to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 5). The social media post went up after TMZ reported that the driver was allegedly attacked during a heated altercation last year.

“100% false,” DaBaby wrote on Tuesday. “Ya’ll stay positive. The devil gone [sic] always try you when you doing good.”

The supposed incident occurred last November when a driver picked up the DaBaby and his entourage to transport them to the Hard Rock Hotel. Along the way, DaBaby and his crew allegedly started smoking weed in the vehicle, and refused to pay the driver upon reaching their destination. The site also claims that someone in DaBaby’s squad threatened to kill the driver but DaBaby’s lawyer said that the allegations are nothing more than an “attempted money grab.”

Despite his denial, TMZ claims that there is an active warrant out for the “Suge” rhymer’s arrest for misdemeanor battery.

DaBaby has had several physical altercations as of late. In March, he was recorded slapping a female fan in the face but later apologized explaining that he couldn’t see who he hit because there was a camera light in his face. In another incident, DaBaby attacked a hotel employee for recording him with his young daughter. During a separate altercation in January, DaBaby allegedly assaulted and robbed a Miami promoter and doused him with apple justice for failing to pay him what he was owed. The altercation resulted in DaBaby getting arrested for robbery and an outstanding battery charge.