In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent shelter-in-place order, RL, of R&B trio Next, serves the women of the world a much needed love anthem on this Mother’s Day holiday. RL's single, "You Are," is his continued solo act journey and he looks to inform all the ladies out there with the message of strength through their obstacles.
It really is amazing how women and mothers carry the weight of the globe on their shoulders, figuratively and literally. Add the emotional and sometimes physical ailments (as depicted in some of the video’s touching scenes), and you’ll wonder how some survive with their spirits intact.
With the visual, RL aims to show mothers, “how powerful, essential, intelligent and beautiful they are.” Peep the build up to revelation moments in the clip, directed by DeWayne Rogers, as well as guest appearances by RL's own family. Just two weeks ago, RL conducted an Instagram Live Q&A on VIBE’s account with manager and producer Cory Taylor. In the nearly 60-minute interview, RL explained how he really respects the work/life relationship he has with his wife, Lena Huggar. He also mentioned how he had to adjust to her growing audience as a media influencer and businesswoman, all while handling parenting responsibilities. “It’s hard, but we had conversations to understand things from both sides,” RL said. In essence, them coming together and expressing themselves to one another helped in communicating.
This same exercise gives light to the caring message in “You Are,” most especially on this Mother’s Day. Take a listen, give the video a watch and be on the lookout for more music from RL, that’s on the way.
The one and only Brandy is back with a colorful, new music video for her latest single, "Baby Mama" featuring Chance the Rapper.
Directed by Derek Blanks with creative direction by Frank Gatson, the Grammy Award-winning songstress dons fly threads and fresh cornrows as she hits every move in a plaid suit while singing about being the strong, confident and proud single mother that she is.
"The inspiration for Baby Mama was, of course, my daughter and how she makes me a better person," she writes in the caption of the visual posted on YouTube. "I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that." She went on to give "a huge shoutout" to Chance The Rapper. "He spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it."
Earlier this week, Brandy chatted with ABC's Good Morning America and chatted about her Mother's Day plans before unveiling the album cover for her seventh studio album B7.
"I think I'm gonna just cook and just spend some time with my mom and my daughter. We're all together quarantined so we're looking forward to that day so we can love on each other some more."
The album is slated for July 31 as the release date. You can pre-order her album digitally and in vinyl form on Amazon Music.
Watch the visual above for "Baby Mama" above and peep the nostalgic theme of Brandy's album cover down below.
As the first—and only—dancehall artist to appear on the cover of VIBE, Sean Paul has been making history and breaking down musical barriers throughout his career. The Grammy-winning hitmaker has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in urban music, from Beyoncé and Rihanna to DMX and Busta Rhymes, but his come-up was driven by raw uncut dancehall straight off the streets of Jamaica. After more than 20 years in the game, Sean is still going strong, dropping his dutty flow alongside the likes of Stefflon Don, Jhene Aiko, and Dua Lipa. But he's not just the go-to for a hot yardstyle 16, he's also an accomplished producer. Sean's Dutty Rock Productions label has released riddims like "Rope," "Gang Gang," "No Caption," and "Callaloo."
Today, VIBE premieres Sean's latest production, "Back It Up Deh," a song that pays tribute to the dancehall queens who bust moves when the bassline drops. "I used to want to go to see what the ladies was wearing," Sean Paul recalled in an exclusive interview with Reshma B in a recent Instagram Live interview. "It was just very sensual outfitting. And then the dancing, it was so free. That's what I really loved about the culture as a kid. You got involved."
Although street dances are on pause during these quarantine times, Sean's latest release and the high-energy video might just have you backing it up while you shelter in place.
"Being able to shoot a music video for the living legend is an amazing privilege by itself," says director Kieran Khan, who has worked with Sean Paul before and was also responsible for Buju Banton's "Trust," in which Sean had a cameo. "So just imagine enhancing that experience by shooting in his hometown of Kingston JA as the backdrop. Having dancers being represented from all over the world definitely made this video an unforgettable experience. This was me and Sean's first collaborative project as director and co-director, and I believe it won't be the last."
Watch the "Back It Up Deh" premiere up top as well as our VIBE & Boomshots Instagram Live interview with Sean Paul below.
