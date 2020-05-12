Andre Harrell (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs (R) pose for a photo at a party after Lifebeat's Urban Aid benefit concert at Madison Square Garden on October 5, 1995 in New York City, New York.

Diddy Reacts To Andre Harrell's Death: 'I Honestly Still Can't Believe It'

Days after the untimely death of his longtime friend and mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs has broken his silence to remember music executive and cultural legend, Andre Harrell.

Combs took to his social media accounts to pay tribute to the man he very much looked up to as a father figure. "I honestly still can’t believe it, I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses," he began in the caption accompanying his post. "Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.…"

After sharing a video clip of Combs thanking Harrell for his guidance and love while accepting the Salute to the Industry Icons Award at this year's Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Diddy added: "I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre. God bless Gianni, O’Neal and the rest of the family. LOVE YOU FOREVER DRE!!!!!!!!!!"

Diddy got his start in the music industry while working at Uptown Records under the tutelage of the label's founder, Harrell. Combs began working for Harrell as an intern and eventually moved up to the role of Vice President of Uptown/MCA and helped managed the likes of Heavy D, Jodeci, and more. In a throwback interview with Free and AJ Calloway on BET's 106 & Park, Diddy shared how Harrell firing him help him become a better businessman.

"I was getting in a lot of trouble. There was only room for one king in the castle and so the king said I had to go. I felt like I messed up, I felt real bad and I was like when I get back on my feet, I'm going to prove myself to Andre Harrell, the man that fired me, that I learned from my mistakes."

And that he did. Diddy later founded Bad Boy Records and hired Harrell to be the president of his label and eventually serve as Vice Chairman of REVOLT TV & Media. Watch the throwback interview down below.