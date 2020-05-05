crime-scene-queens-woman-murdered-1517512453
Disturbing Video Surfaces Of Unarmed Black Man Gunned Down By White Men While Jogging In Georgia

May 5, 2020 - 9:22 pm by VIBE Staff

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death in February, but no arrests were made.

A district attorney in Brunswick, Ga., is recommending that a grand jury review the murder of Ahmaud Arbery as disturbing footage surfaced online on Tuesday (May 5). The gruesome cell phone recording shows Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old father who was out for a jog, being chased by a group of white men before being shot to death.

The men in question, father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael's, were not arrested and alleged self defense.

“I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,” Tom Durden, District Attorney Pro Temper for Brunswick Judicial Circuit wrote in a press release.

On the afternoon of Feb. 23, Arbery was jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood when he was followed and killed by the McMichaels. Travis, who has been confirmed as the shooter, claimed that he was acting within the scope of a citizen’s arrest.

Durden began investigating the case last month, after Arbery's mother pointed out a conflict of interest that resulted in George E. Barnhill, D.A. for Georgia’s Waycross Judicial Circuit, recusing himself from the case. Barnhill's son worked in the D.A.'s office where  Gregory retired from “some time ago,” Barnhill wrote in a letter to the Glynn County Police Department where he concluded that there was “no grounds for an arrest.”

A third man, Brian Williams, was named along with the McMichael's for chasing Arbery with “solid first-hand probable cause,” claimed Barnhill.

According to the New York Times, 64-year-old Gregory told police that Arbery looked like an alleged robbery suspect when he spotted him running through the suburban neighborhood. The elder McMichael, and 34-year-old Travis,  grabbed their weapons — a .375 magnum revolver and a shot gun — hopped in their pick up truck and chased down, cornered, and killed Arbery. Footage from the incident shows Arbery outnumbered as he struggled to get the shotgun out of the younger McMichael’s hands before a shot is heard. Travis, who reportedly works for a company that conducts boating tours, fires off two more shots killing Arbery, who attempts to run for his life before collapsing.

Gregory told police that his son fired the fatal shots after being “violently attacked” by Arbery, claims of which are easily disproven in the video.

The heinous murder occurred a few weeks before Georgia inflicted mandatory stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down courts and stopped Arbery’s family from holding a small protest in hopes of bringing more attention to his murder.  “We thought about walking out where the shooting occurred, just doing a little march, but we can’t be out right now,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, said at the time.

Georgia's courts remain closed until June 13.

Video of the murder was given to Brunswick radio station WGIG by an “anonymous source,” and published on Tuesday. In light of the footage going viral, a lawyer for Arbery’s family is again demanding that immediate arrest of the McMichaels.

“Mr. Arbery had not committed any crime and there was no reason for these men to believe they had the right to stop him with weapons or to use deadly force in furtherance of their unlawful attempted stop. This is murder,” reads a statement from attorney S. Lee Merritt.

The statement adds that the men targeted Arbery “solely because of his race and murdered him without justification.”

Hear more from Merritt in the video below.

Eric-HoldeR-Nipsey-Hussle-Arrested-1554237576
CBS Los Angeles

Eric Holder’s Trial Date Delayed In Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

The man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle was scheduled to go to trial last month, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. In February, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Perry promised Eric Holder that he would retain his right to a speedy trial. A month later, the spread of COVID-19 forced L.A. County into stay-at-home orders that subsequently affected court scheduling.

All L.A. County Clerk offices have been closed as of March 23. Additionally, courthouses in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and other cities around Southern California have been temporarily closed until further notice. California's shelter in place order is expected to be lifted this month.

According to recent jail records, Holder’s next court date has been pushed back to June 8. Holder, 30, stands accused of fatally shooting Nipsey outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles last year.

The 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot at least 10 times before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nipsey’s friend, Kerry Lathan, was shot in the leg during the incident. Though Holder fled the crime scene, he was apprehended two days later nearly 30 miles away in Bellflower, Calif.

Holder faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Attorney Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting the O.J. Simpson’s murder case, signed on to defend Holder only to drop him as a client, due to backlash and apparent death threats. It’s unclear if Holder hired a new attorney, or if one has been appointed to him.

Holder is reportedly being held at the Twin Towers Facility in Downtown Los Angeles.

Meek Mill Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Meek Mill And Girlfriend, Milan Harris, Welcome Son Together

Meek Mill got a special gift for his birthday! The 33-year-old Philly rapper’s girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to their son on Wednesday (May 6).

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek tweeted along with a heart emoji.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Meek and Harris have reportedly been linked for about a year, but Harris denied that they were a couple during an interview last October. Harris, who is a 30-year-old fashion designer, announced the pregnancy last December with an Instagram post.

Meek inadvertently confirmed the pregnancy in February during a Twitter back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote before deleting the tweet. In April, Meek posted a photo of a crib to his Instagram Story further confirming the baby's pending arrival.

The newborn is the third child for Meek who has two older sons, Murad and Rihmeek.

kelly-rowland-GettyImages-1201726582-1588804226
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T

Kelly Rowland Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

With her new “Coffee” out and an album in the works, Kelly Rowland has set off on a new path that includes signing a management deal with Roc Nation, the singer recently confirmed.

“It’s family and it just kind of happened,” Rowland told the Associated Press last week. “It just really happened to work and it’s woking out really well so far. My team, I have great team. It’s not to say I didn’t have a great team before, had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.”

Rowland also revealed that she is currently an independent artist. “It’s something about it that I’m really, really loving and there’s something about it where you’re just like, ‘Oh I need a little bit more of some budget money to execute some this.’ I alway say that dog’on Destiny’s Child set me up because we had visuals,” explained the 39-year-old recording artist. “People are like, ‘You gon’ release a song with no visuals?’ now that I released ‘Coffee’ people are like, ‘OK, what are we going to get next? What visuals are we going to get next?’ So I do feel that pressure, but I just want to take it a little easier on myself.”

As for the upcoming album, Rowland admitted that quarantine has slowed down the process. “Before quarantine, we were at the close of the record. That’s when you’re like turning records in, talking to writers and producers, starting that whole process of the ending process. It’s not that it’s slowed down but definitely made things a little more challenging to navigate. We got this. We got this, but definitely, definitely this year. I’m not waiting anymore. I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m doing it this year.”

