Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).
The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.
“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”
“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.
“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”
The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.
Kehlani is readying a new album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, the Grammy-nominated singer announced on her 25th birthday on Friday (April 24).
“The album cover is a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” explained Kehlani. “The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good…until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”
It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
album out 5/8. pic.twitter.com/9sP7ZtHls4
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 24, 2020
The Oakland native has been treating fans to quarantine-inspired DIY content like her self-shot music videos for “Everybody Business,” and “Toxic.”
It Was Good Until It Wasn’t marks the second full-length studio album for Kehlani since her 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage.
Wale puts a spin on racial inequalities in the cinematic music video for “Sue Me.” The short film, co-written and directed by Pyer Moss creator, Kerby Jean-Raymond, takes place in a world where whites are marginalized.
The eight-minute visual starring Golden Globe nominated actor, Lucas Hedges, hits the right notes in depicting racial role reversal: images of Black Jesus adorn the walls of a white household, a container of Quaker Oats becomes “Melanin Oats,” police racially profile a group of whites gathering at a local Starbucks, and a newspaper questions if America is “Ready for a White President.”
While the story concept offers lots of thought provoking images to dissect, towards the end of the short film, things switch back to reality, and a black inmate wearing a face mask becomes the center of the story.
With his cell phone in hand, the inmate gives first-person insight into jail conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak, and his effort to remain healthy while dead bodies pile up in a tent located on the prison yard. His closing statements serve as a commentary on capitalism, and the true cost of prison labor.
Watch the video below.