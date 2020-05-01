Doja Cat And Nicki Minaj Join Forces For “Say So” (Remix)

The duo teamed up for a new installment of the disco-inspired hit single.

Quarantine has most people stuck inside, but at least there’s new music to add to your playlist. Doja Cat joins forces with Nicki Minaj for the highly-anticipated remix to “Say So,” released on Friday (May 1).

Minaj takes the lead, while Doja rides shot gun on the remixed version of the disco-inspired track.

As a longtime fan of Minaj, Doja has no problem giving the Queens rapper her props. In an interview with Power 105.1 last year, Doja named Minaj among her Top 5 female rappers, and questioned why she doesn’t receive more respect in the rap game.

“It’s the weirdest thing and I have yet to understand,” Doja said at the time. “I feel like she deserves a lot more, absolutely. Since I was like 13, I’ve been the biggest fan ever. When she said she quit music I’m like ‘No you didn’t!’ and I’m very happy she didn’t [quit].”

Listen to the “Say So” remix below.