E-40 Donates 1,000 Gallons Of Hand Sanitizer To Prisons In California

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled an onslaught of racism against Asians. Kimmora Lee Simmons recently joined other fashion designers of Asian descent in pushing back against the anti-Asian sentiment exacerbated by the pandemic.
“We each have a role to play in combating the virus but also racism,” Simmons told the Los Angeles Times. “There are two sicknesses with a whole racially derogatory undertone that you have to fight at the same time. We have to combat it and treat each other with a little bit of respect because we’re all part of the bigger picture. We all have to do our part, call [racism] out when you see it, hear it or read about it.”
We all have a role to play in countering anti-Asian sentiment. I spoke to @latimes about what comes next. Thank you to @melissamagsaysay for sharing our stories.
Hate crimes against Asian communities have spiked in wake of the global outbreak after many of the first known cases of the disease were found in China.
In addition to taking a stand against racism brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak,the Baby Phat founder donated 400,000 meals to those in need.
Teyana Taylor is giving fans a sneak peek of her music video for the single, “Bare Wit Me,” off her upcoming project, The Album.
The Michael Jackson-inspired teaser, released on Thursday (May 14), went viral almost immediately, wracking up more than 1 million views on Taylor's Instagram and millions of views across Twitter.
In the video clip, Taylor pays homage to the King of Pop’s “Smooth Criminal” (and possible nods to Janet's “Alright” music video) with a colorful spin. “No games this time around,” the Harlem native wrote on Instagram.
Last week, Taylor unveiled the cover art for The Album, featuring Grace Jones-esque imagery.
“THE ALBUM”• June 2020 📸: @danielsannwald
Taylor's new project is a followup to her 2018 debut studio album, K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy). In an Instagram Live interview with Red Bull promoting her documentary, Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia, Taylor announced that The Album is officially done.
“Y’all gonna be so happy,” she said last month. “This album is definitely more of a vibe. I don’t really do fast songs like that. There are some head-boppers. It’s not super-fast. You can dance and you can cry and you can ride.”
The Album is scheduled to debut next month.
Check out the “Bare Wit Me” teaser below.
A sneak 👀 peek of “BARE WIT ME” from #THEALBUM #JUNE2020 no games this time around. S/O to da squad! DIR: @aspiketeyjoint DP: @afilmdirector EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: @theauntiesinc PRODUCER: @busynocupcakin STORY PRODUCERS: @aspiketeyjoint @coco_gilbert ART DESIGN: @hannahcarlene WARDROBE BY 👇🏾 KEY STYLIST: @teyanataylor CUSTOM WARDROBE BY: @beeombi CUSTOM JACKETS BY: @beeombi ARTWORK ON JACKETS BY: @inkbydregilly GLAM BY 👇🏾 MAKE UP: @japanesefaces HAIR: @realangelinarose @snobmobb CHOREOGRAPHY BY 👇🏾 KEY CHOREOGRAPHER @teyanataylor ASSISTANT CHOREOGRAPHER: @empress_neekqua DANCERS 👇🏾 @daniellecarty (Blue Ranger) @maggyvandenheuvel (Purple Ranger) @empress_neekqua (Green Ranger) @coco_gilbert (Red Ranger) @teyanataylor (Yellow Ranger) EDITED BY 👇🏾 KEY EDITOR: Chris @chrismonsanto Assistant editors: @coco_gilbert @Aspiketeyjoint
The genres of hip-hop and R&B are truly winning in the midst of today's new norm that is self-quarantining. After going head-to-head for a loving Verzuz battle, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott's music grew in streaming numbers by over 300 percent.
According to Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data, Badu and Scott's digital music catalog "saw a combined rise from 2 million to 6 million" in streaming after Saturday’s highly-anticipated Instagram Live session. On the Thursday and Friday prior to the event, the ladies tallied a total of 2.1 million streams. On Saturday and the following day, Badu and Scott's respective catalogs raked in 6.7 million streams in the United States.
Of the songs in Badu's discography, Badu’s most-streamed song was her debut single “On & On” (1996) which grew by 129%. On Scott's end, "A Long Walk" (2001) received the most spins and rose by 232%.
On top of their songs gaining traction on streaming platforms, Badu and Scott's magical 3-hour "battle" (which was more of a music appreciation session) garnered over 1 billion impressions. With Babyface and Teddy Riley's Verzuz session having yielded streaming growth and Swizz Beatz's and Timbaland's well-curated battles joining the ranks of must-see programming on social media, it's safe to say that "The Verzuz Effect" is very real.
Who's next up on the Verzuz battlefront? Ludacris and Nelly go toe-to-toe on Saturday, May 16 at 7 pm ET on their respective Instagram accounts.