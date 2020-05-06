Eric Holder’s Trial Date Delayed In Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

The accused killer was expected to go to trial last month but the global pandemic changed things.

The man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle was scheduled to go to trial last month, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. In February, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Perry promised Eric Holder that he would retain his right to a speedy trial. A month later, the spread of COVID-19 forced L.A. County into stay-at-home orders that subsequently affected court scheduling.

All L.A. County Clerk offices have been closed as of March 23. Additionally, courthouses in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and other cities around Southern California have been temporarily closed until further notice. California's shelter in place order is expected to be lifted this month.

According to recent jail records, Holder’s next court date has been pushed back to June 8. Holder, 30, stands accused of fatally shooting Nipsey outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles last year.

The 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot at least 10 times before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nipsey’s friend, Kerry Lathan, was shot in the leg during the incident. Though Holder fled the crime scene, he was apprehended two days later nearly 30 miles away in Bellflower, Calif.

Holder faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Attorney Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting the O.J. Simpson’s murder case, signed on to defend Holder only to drop him as a client, due to backlash and apparent death threats. It’s unclear if Holder hired a new attorney, or if one has been appointed to him.

Holder is reportedly being held at the Twin Towers Facility in Downtown Los Angeles.