Eric Holder’s Trial Date Delayed In Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

Meek Mill got a special gift for his birthday! The 33-year-old Philly rapper’s girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to their son on Wednesday (May 6).
“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek tweeted along with a heart emoji.
Meek and Harris have reportedly been linked for about a year, but Harris denied that they were a couple during an interview last October. Harris, who is a 30-year-old fashion designer, announced the pregnancy last December with an Instagram post.
Meek inadvertently confirmed the pregnancy in February during a Twitter back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote before deleting the tweet. In April, Meek posted a photo of a crib to his Instagram Story further confirming the baby's pending arrival.
The newborn is the third child for Meek who has two older sons, Murad and Rihmeek.
With her new “Coffee” out and an album in the works, Kelly Rowland has set off on a new path that includes signing a management deal with Roc Nation, the singer recently confirmed.
“It’s family and it just kind of happened,” Rowland told the Associated Press last week. “It just really happened to work and it’s woking out really well so far. My team, I have great team. It’s not to say I didn’t have a great team before, had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.”
Rowland also revealed that she is currently an independent artist. “It’s something about it that I’m really, really loving and there’s something about it where you’re just like, ‘Oh I need a little bit more of some budget money to execute some this.’ I alway say that dog’on Destiny’s Child set me up because we had visuals,” explained the 39-year-old recording artist. “People are like, ‘You gon’ release a song with no visuals?’ now that I released ‘Coffee’ people are like, ‘OK, what are we going to get next? What visuals are we going to get next?’ So I do feel that pressure, but I just want to take it a little easier on myself.”
As for the upcoming album, Rowland admitted that quarantine has slowed down the process. “Before quarantine, we were at the close of the record. That’s when you’re like turning records in, talking to writers and producers, starting that whole process of the ending process. It’s not that it’s slowed down but definitely made things a little more challenging to navigate. We got this. We got this, but definitely, definitely this year. I’m not waiting anymore. I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m doing it this year.”
Vanessa Bryant uncovered a special surprise from her late husband, Kobe Bryant, just in time for her 38th birthday. The NBA legend penned a letter to his wife prior to his death.
“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled 'To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi.' I waited to open one more letter on my birthday,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (May 5). “It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover.
“Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus, she added of Kobe and their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. “Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”
In addition to the letter, Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter Capri, wearing her late daughter, Gigi's outfit.
Last Friday (May 1), the mother of four celebrated what would have been Gigi's 14th birthday with a sweet dedication that read in part, “ I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”
Gigi and Kobe passed away in a helicopter accident in January. Vanessa has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company behind the fatal trip.
The basketball star was taking his daughter and six others to his Mamba Sports Academy when the aircraft crashed. Everyone aboard the flight perished, including the pilot.