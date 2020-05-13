Breonna Taylor: Family Files Lawsuit After Kentucky Police Kill 26-Year-Old Black EMT

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Another Black man’s murder at the hands of police has been captured online. Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, 21, was gunned down by Indianapolis police during a pursuit that he streamed on Facebook Live on Tuesday (May 6).
In the footage, Reed can be heard telling someone to “Please come get me!” before parking his vehicle and running on foot while being chased by police as several gun shots ring out.
Reed’s phone continued recording after he was killed. An officer can be heard saying, “I think it's going to be a closed casket, homie” in regards to Reed’s dead body. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the officer’s comments “unacceptable.”
@IMPDnews TRIGGER WARNING: The aftermath of Sean Reed running for his LIFE and being gunned down. the cops were UNAWARE he was filming. in utter disbelief that the first words out of the IMPD officer was “looks like it’s gonna be a closed casket HOMIE” SPREAD THIS. RT RT. pic.twitter.com/sqjxyJE0Wx
— REST IN GLORY DREASJON (@_jermajo) May 7, 2020
Police claim that they used a taser on Reed before firing several shots at him. It’s unclear what led to the chase, but police reportedly fired at least 13 shots at Reed.
Because you know the picture they’ll paint. Rest In Peace young king. #SeanReed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFJN75RJlK
— Mason Archie, II (@MasonArchie2) May 7, 2020
IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor said that he has “no reason” to believe that the shooting officer “acted inappropriately,” but was waiting to see “how the investigation plays out.”
The fatal shooting was one of three shootings involving the IMPD in less than 8 hours, the Indy Star reports.
“Last night was a difficult night for our entire community filled with tragedy,” Taylor said in another statement on Thursday. “I know to many in the community, they say talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words. So that is my commitment to the city. … We will act with transparency, we will act with fairness, we will act with compassion.”
On Thursday (May 7), a candlelight vigil was held where the shooting occurred. Several people also gathered outside of the IMPD headquarters to protest Reed's shooting.
NEW VIDEO: Dozens of protestors outside the City County Building with is also IMPD’s Headquarters. They are here for Sean Reed. pic.twitter.com/MXnnvoZGKv
— Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) May 7, 2020
Reed graduated from the U.S. Air Force basic training in 2018. His sister said that he was “loved by so many people.”
“No, he didn’t make the best choice,” said Reed’s aunt Temesha Crockett. “He probably could have pulled over. He probably could have stayed in the car. That does not mean it was okay for the police to shoot him 12 -15 times.”
The Baltimore Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer was filmed intentionally coughing at residents while walking through a public housing complex in Southeast Baltimore.
“The Department takes COVID-19 very seriously and we do not condone any action by our members which may be perceived as making light of the COVID-19 pandemic, ” the Department said in a statement on Monday (April 6) according to CNN.
Video footage of the incident picks up as the officer walks towards a woman who addresses him as “officer friendly with the cherry cheeks.” The officer doesn’t respond verbally but begins coughing at the woman and continues coughing without covering his mouth as he walks past numerous residents.
Baltimore police investigating video showing officer cough near residents of a housing project; at least 8 cops in the department have tested positive for coronavirus
*Language Warning*
pic.twitter.com/wnhfM0AnkM
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2020
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called the footage “disturbing.”
“It is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially considering the high-level of strong and clear guidance that we have provided from the beginning, regarding COVID-19,” Harrison said in the statement. “Members are always expected to be sensitive and professional to the community, but what we saw in the video is alarming because this pandemic is affecting lives not only nationally, worldwide, but right here in our own police department.”
The BPD confirmed on Monday that at least eight police officers and two civilian employees tested positive for COVID-19. According to WBAL-TV, 94 officers have been cleared to return to work after the department quarantined 305 officers amid the pandemic.
A Detroit bus driver died from coronavirus two weeks after making a Facebook Live post calling out a passenger for coughing several times on the bus without covering her mouth. The death of Jason Hargrove, a Transportation Equipment Operator for the Detroit Department of Transportation, was announced by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Thursday (April 2).
“He knew his life was being put in jeopardy -- even though he was going to work for the citizens of Detroit every day -- by somebody who just didn’t care and now he’s gone,” Duggan said.
The Amalgamated Transit Union also tweeted a message confirming Hargrove’s death. Hargrove belonged to the Union since 2016 and was one of two AUT members to die from COVID-19. The second victim, Joseph Madore, was a paratransit operator for First Transit, Greater Hartford Transit District.
#1u #Solidarity #COVID19 #Frontlines pic.twitter.com/OGeW5AsL1m
— ATU, Transit Union (@ATUComm) April 3, 2020
Hargrove vented about his safety being at risk in an 8-minute video posted on March 21. “This coronavirus s**t is for real and we out here as public workers, doing our job, trying to make an honest living to take care of our families, but for you to get on the bus and stand on the bus and cough several times without covering up your mouth and you know we in the middle of a pandemic…that lets me know that some folks don’t care. Utterly don’t give a f**k, excuse my language but that’s how I feel right about now.”
Hargrove said that the woman was in her late 50s or early 60s and coughed four to five times. There were around nine passengers were on the bus at the time.
“I ain’t blaming nobody but that woman that did that s**t,” he continued. “For us to get through this ya’ll need to take this s**t serious. It’s folks dying out here [because] of this s**t. I’m mad right now because that s**t was uncalled for. I’m trying to be the professional that they want me to be, so I kept my mouth closed. But at some point..you gotta' draw the line and say 'enough is enough.' That s**t was uncalled for. I feel violated. I feel violated for the folks that were on the bus when this happened.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and a state of disaster over the spread of COVID-19. Since reporting its first two cases on March 10, more than 12,000 people in Michigan have tested positive for the disease, and nearly 500 people have died. Many of the cases have been centered in Detroit and Oakland County.
Watch Hargrove's video below.