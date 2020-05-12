Future Readies ‘High Off Life’ Album Feat. Drake, Travis Scott And Young Thug

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
It’s official, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Say So” (remix). The duo bested Megan Thee Stallion’s Beyonce-assisted “Savage” (Remix”) which came in second place on the charts, it was still a historic week for rap and for Black artists as four Black female artists reigned over the No. 1 and No. 2 slots respectively.
Minaj took to Twitter to thank her fans and joked about Doja's promise to show her boobs if the single went No. 1.
“I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?”
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2020
The “Say So” remix marks the first chart topper for Doja and Minaj, the latter of whom has scored more than 100 placements on the charts throughout her career. In addition, Minaj broke the record for the longest wait for a No. 1 hit, Billboard reports.
Megan’s “Savage” remix rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the charts thanks to an assist from Queen Bey. Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Drake’s “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi, debuted at No. 7.
Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).
The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.
“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”
“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.
“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”
The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.
Kehlani is readying a new album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, the Grammy-nominated singer announced on her 25th birthday on Friday (April 24).
“The album cover is a depiction of the never-ending duality of ‘good’ and ‘bad.’ It’s a tale of perspective,” explained Kehlani. “The sun is shining, the sky is blue, but clearly something has gotten my attention. Paired with the back cover, we come into the question of is the grass really greener on the other side? Good things are good…until they aren’t. Then, were they ever really good?”
It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
album out 5/8. pic.twitter.com/9sP7ZtHls4
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 24, 2020
The Oakland native has been treating fans to quarantine-inspired DIY content like her self-shot music videos for “Everybody Business,” and “Toxic.”
It Was Good Until It Wasn’t marks the second full-length studio album for Kehlani since her 2017 debut, SweetSexySavage.