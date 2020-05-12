Future Readies ‘High Off Life’ Album Feat. Drake, Travis Scott And Young Thug

It’s official, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Say So” (remix). The duo bested Megan Thee Stallion’s Beyonce-assisted “Savage” (Remix”) which came in second place on the charts, it was still a historic week for rap and for Black artists as four Black female artists reigned over the No. 1 and No. 2 slots respectively.

Minaj took to Twitter to thank her fans and joked about Doja's promise to show her boobs if the single went No. 1.

“I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?”

The “Say So” remix marks the first chart topper for Doja and Minaj, the latter of whom has scored more than 100 placements on the charts throughout her career. In addition, Minaj broke the record for the longest wait for a No. 1 hit, Billboard reports.

Megan’s “Savage” remix rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the charts thanks to an assist from Queen Bey. Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Drake’s “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi, debuted at No. 7.