Actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda performs on stage during "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City.

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Original 'Hamilton' Play Heading To Disney+ This Summer

Get your popcorn ready.

If you've been trying to get a hold of tickets to see Hamilton on Broadway since 2015, you're in luck. Playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Walt Disney Company decided to release the movie of the original Broadway production, just in time for Independence Day weekend.

The live stage filming—featuring the original cast of the insanely sold-out show and direction by Thomas Kail—was initially scheduled to premiere in theaters in October 2021 but will be streamable in two months on Disney+. Miranda and Disney's executive chairman Bob Iger delivered the announcement on Tuesday morning (May 12) on ABC's Good Morning America.

“We filmed this over three days in June of 2016," said Miranda. "It was the week before the principals started to leave, I think it was the week before Pippa (Phillipa Soo), Leslie (Odom Jr.) and I left, and Ariana DeBose from the ensemble… And it just captures that moment in time so beautifully. Watching it brings me right back there with that incredible, once-in-a-lifetime company, and I just can’t wait for you to see it."

After it's off-broadway premiere and popularity in 2015, Hamilton went on to win numerous accolades including a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, 11 Tony awards, and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Hamilton was still playing in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London with plans of premiering in Australia.