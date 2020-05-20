Ice Cube Reveals That He Was Sued By Mister Rogers

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Tragedy struck at the home of Carl Crawford this past weekend. A woman and 5-year-old child drowned during a party at the retired baseball player’s home in Texas on Saturday, reports the Houston Chronicle.
The young boy began to struggle in the pool at which point the woman jumped in to try and save him. The victims, identified as Bethany Lartigue and Kasen Hersi, were unresponsive upon being transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
Lartigue, a 25-year-old football player, was not related to the young boy whose life she attempted to save. Her family noted that she “loved kids” so they weren’t surprised that she gave her life to help a child.
According to TMZ Sports, Crawford hosted a small gathering of around six people at his home.
“This weekend, a terrible accident occurred at my residence resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. It’s devastating, I’m in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment because my heart aches so deeply for the families,” Crawford, who is the founder of the label 1501 Entertainment, said in a statement.
Crawford continued, “After I reached out directly to the families to express my condolences and willingness to stand side by side with them as they grieve through this difficult process, I agreed to share this joint statement on their behalf: We are heartbroken and deeply saddened by our loss. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for all those involved, as we begin the difficult grieving process ahead. Out of respect for the lives that have been lost, we ask that you provide us the necessary privacy required to grieve and properly mourn the loss of our loved ones. Please keep the families in your prayers.”
Magic Johnson is helping minority and women small-business owners affected by the global pandemic. The NBA legend and businessman connected with Capital Partners to offer up $100 million in loans aimed at providing “critical financial support to underserved communities and businesses that have been traditionally neglected.”
The loan idea was motivated by a growing number of Black, Latino, and women owned-businesses that have been shut out from receiving PPP loans from the government. According to Black Enterprise, MBE Capital can process up to five loans per day.
“This will allow them to keep their employees and keep their doors open,” Johnson told CNBC on Tuesday (May 19).
Johnson’s EquiTrust Life Insurance partnered with MBE Capital Partners for the loans, which will be dispersed through the Small Business Administratio's Paycheck Protection Program. The goal is to help 100,000 businesses.
“We have to remember that these businesses have be in urban communities for a long time,” added Johnson. “They’re been doing great things, and they probably didn’t have a relationship with the banks when the stimulus package went out. So now, we’re able to say, ‘Hey, you can have a relationship with us.”
A Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality was arrested on federal bank fraud charges. Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne, who stands accused of using a $2 million Paycheck Protection Program to fund a lavish shopping spree, made a court appearance on Wednesday (May 13).
“The defendant allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during these difficult times, and instead greedily used the money to bankroll his lavish purchases of jewelry and other personal items,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division in a news release from the Justice Department. “The department will remain steadfast in our efforts to root out and prosecute frauds against the Paycheck Protection Program.”
Fayne allegedly blew over $1.5 million on personal items, and child support. Prosecutors accuse him of spending $85,000 on jewelry, which includes a Rolex Presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, and a 5.73 carat diamond ring, and $40,000 to pay child support.
“At a time when small businesses are struggling for survival, we cannot tolerate anyone driven by personal greed, who misdirects federal emergency assistance earmarked for keeping businesses afloat,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI's Atlanta office.
Though Fayne applied for a $3.7 million PPP loan on behalf of Flaming Trucking, he was approved for $$2,045,800 million. The 37-year-old Georgia native stated that the company had 107 employees and that payroll cost over $1.4 million per month. The PPP loan was to be used to “retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments, and utility payments, as specified under the Paycheck Protection Program Rule.”
When interviewed by federal agents earlier in the month, Fayne confirmed that he applied for the PPP loan but denied misusing the funds. He allegedly claimed that the money went to payroll and additional business expenses. Last Monday (May 11), authorities searched Faye’s residence in Dacula, Ga., where they seized approximately $80,000 in cash, which includes $9,400 found in his pockets. Authorities also discovered a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith with temporary dealer plates on the vehicle, and seized $503,000 in PPP money from three bank accounts reportedly owned by Fayne.
“There has been considerable confusion among small business owners about PPP guidelines -- particularly around the question of whether and how business owners are permitted to pay themselves a salary or take an owner's draw. I hope these issues to be better fleshed out in the weeks and months to come,” Fayne’s attorney, Tanya Miller, said in a statement to CNN.
“For obvious reasons, we cannot try these allegations in the media,” continued Miller. “We will provide the appropriate response in the proper forum once all the information has been provided to us.”