Ice Cube Reveals That He Was Sued By Mister Rogers

Cube marked the 30th anniversary of 'AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted' with a digital listening party.

Following Ice Cube on social media can be a lesson in hip-hop history. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album, AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, Cube hosted a digital listening party on Saturday (May 16) where he shared a story about being sued by none other than Mister Rogers.

Cube offered a track-by-track break down of each song. When he got to “A Gangsta’s Fairytale,” he revealed that Mister Rogers sued him for sampling the theme song to his self-titled children’s show.

“This is in the vain of Slick Rick, we love Slick Rock, one of the best storytellers ever -- if not the best,” Cube explained of the song. “I actually wrote this for Eazy-E but ya’ll know what it is, we weren’t getting down at the time so I had to take it myself.

“It’s a trip. Because off this song, Mister Rogers sued us,” continued Cube. “He was mad 'cause we had the ‘Mister Rogers’ theme at the beginning of this s**t, ‘It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood’ and all that. [He] sued us and was getting like five cents a record ‘til we took that part off. That’s just a fun fact.”

Also over the weekend, Cube tweeted about N.W.A. being blocked from entering their own listening party because bouncers working the door were “scared we were there to turn the party out.”

Peep the full story below.