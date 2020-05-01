Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Renewed For 5th Season, 'Love Birds' Gets Premiere Date

We'll be seeing more of Issa, Molly, Lawrence, and more in the future.

Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure will be returning for another season. The premium cable network announced its decision to extend the comedy-drama series, three episodes into Season 4's premiere.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming's executive vice president in a press release. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Issa Rae took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "Grateful to officially come back for Season 5!" the show's executive producer and star wrote in a video-accompanied tweet.

With the renewal of her other series A Black Lady Sketch Show and the upcoming backyard wrestling series Tre Cnt with Dwayne Johnson, it's safe to say Rae's bags are even more secure.

Later this month, Issa Rae will appear in the MRC Film and Paramount comedy film, Love Birds. You'll be able to finally watch it on Friday, May 22 over on Netflix.