Janet Jackson could be the next legend whose story will be chronicled in a biopic. According to The Jasmine Brand, the top-secret project is in the early stages of development but production on the film was allegedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this year, the 53-year-old music icon announced her Black Diamond album and an accompanying world tour. “I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a world tour this summer titled ‘Black Diamond,’” Jackson tweeted in February. “I’m so excited to share this new era with you.”
It’s unclear if Jackson’s album and tour will also be postponed as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced the cancellation of several concerts, tours, and music festivals.
After officially kicking off her music career in the 1980s, Jackson went on to become one of the top-selling female recording artists in history.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and boasts a massive catalog of hits that include,“That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Anytime, Any Place,” “If” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” and “The Pleasure Principle.”
Netflix has unveiled the first-look at Michelle Obama’s forthcoming, Becoming, documentary due to premiere on May 6. The film, which is directed by Nadia Hallgreen, “shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir,” Mrs. Obama tweeted on Monday (April 27).
“During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” she added of the global pandemic.
The trailer opens with the former first lady having a candid conversation with group of young black girls during an event in Philadelphia. “I crave some longer experiences with young people through the community events. The [ 'Becoming' book] tour could do a great job of giving me a little taste of it,” Mrs. Obama says in the clip.
At one point in the teaser, one of the girls asks Mrs. Obama how she got “back on track” after life in the White House.
“What I've learned is it's a whole new track,” she replies. “It's not going back, it's all different, and it's different forever. So it's not 'getting back on track' but it's creating my next track. I'm doing what you're doing, I'm figuring out 'What do I want to do?' 'What do I care about?' It takes time to process your life and figure out what it all means.
“So little of who I am happened in those eight years [in the White House],” she continues. “So much more of who I was happened before.”
Watch the trailer below.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the first Friday film, Ice Cube posted nostalgic photos from the film on Friday (April 24). The images include fan art and behind-the-scenes flicks of Regina King, Chris Tucker, the late Bernie Mack and John Witherspoon, Nia Long, Anna Maria Horsford, and more.
Written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh, and directed by F. Gary Gray, the first installment in the Friday trilogy was released on April 27, 1995.
Daaaamn, 25 years went fast.
— Ice Cube (@icecube) April 24, 2020
The cult classic spawned the sequel Next Friday in 2000, and Friday After Next in 2002. A fourth installment in the film series was reportedly in development but according to Cube, film distributor New Line Cinema delayed the project.
“I really apologize to my friend for not getting the next Friday movie made. It’s not my fault. Some dumb people in Hollywood, at New Line Cinema,” Cube reportedly said during Witherspoon’s funeral. The 77-year-old comedian, who played Cube’s father died from a heart attack last October. “We were tryin’ to make that movie for years and we couldn’t get it done. We got the other three and we got our memories.”
See photos from Friday below.
