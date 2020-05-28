Jay Z's Team Roc Takes Legal Step To Improve Healthcare For Mississippi Inmates

Shameik Moore, whose acting credits include Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Into the Spider-Verse, Dope, and The Get Down, came under fire after ranting about police brutality, racism, and Rosa Parks.

On Thursday (May 28), Moore posted a series of tweets in response to George Floyd, and protests held after his murder. The 25-year-old actor suggested that racism wasn’t a factor in Floyd’s murder and questioned how Black people can “avoid” being killed by police.

It didn’t take long for Moore to find himself in a tailspin feverishly defending, explaining and clarifying his words. “We have to work on our community before blaming everything on ‘racist’ and police. 1... there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed... and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation..WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT?

“Give them an inch they WILL take a mile..... We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments? Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted.”

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

Moore also acknowledged that “no one asked” for his opinion. “But it’s 2020 not 1945... meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history,” he wrote. “I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations.”

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

The tweet storm included a video of a police officer shoving a young black man. “See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear,” Moore captioned the video. “We need to learn how to deal with police... and or racism... because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix.”

The Atlanta native noted that he’s “pro LIFE” and “obviously black so don’t mis understand what I’m saying. Black lives shouldn’t be taken so heartlessly.”

“I just feel the solution is not to continue to handle the situation the way we’ve been handling it... there are no results... that is LITERALLY the definition of insanity,” he continued. “Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted.”

In additional tweets and three video posts, Moore fended off backlash while further explaining his stance, and claiming that he “probably dealt with more police situations than most black people that comment on what’s going on.”

So honestly... everyone tweeting me.. step out of defense mode for a second.. because there is no “losing me” I AM black.. AND iv probably dealt with more police situations than most black people that comment on what’s going on.

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

Feeling that his words were taken out of context, Moore decided to go on Instagram Live but it didn't help much. The Live session produced a viral clip of him suggesting that Parks could've ridden in a black-owned taxi instead of taking the bus on that faithful day in 1955.

Shameik Moore talking about Rosa Parks, Black-owned taxi cabs andddd ?¿? pic.twitter.com/5J53vumDxy

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 28, 2020