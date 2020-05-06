Jeru The Damaja Does NPR's Tiny Desk Series From His Home In Berlin

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Quarantine has most people stuck inside, but at least there’s new music to add to your playlist. Doja Cat joins forces with Nicki Minaj for the highly-anticipated remix to “Say So,” released on Friday (May 1).
Minaj takes the lead, while Doja rides shot gun on the remixed version of the disco-inspired track.
As a longtime fan of Minaj, Doja has no problem giving the Queens rapper her props. In an interview with Power 105.1 last year, Doja named Minaj among her Top 5 female rappers, and questioned why she doesn’t receive more respect in the rap game.
“It’s the weirdest thing and I have yet to understand,” Doja said at the time. “I feel like she deserves a lot more, absolutely. Since I was like 13, I’ve been the biggest fan ever. When she said she quit music I’m like ‘No you didn’t!’ and I’m very happy she didn’t [quit].”
Listen to the “Say So” remix below.
Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).
The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.
“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”
“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.
“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”
The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.
If you haven't already heard, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce have teamed up for a remix of Stallion's hit, "Savage." On the J. White Did It-produced track, Queen Bey flexes her rapping chops on two verses while talkin' her sh*t about being a bad b*tch and boss in her own right.
"Queen B, want no smoke with me, Then turn this motherfucker up eight hundred degree/ Team eat, chef's kiss, she's a treat, Oh, she so bougie, bougie, bon appetite," she opens with on the track. "I heard they askin' for the Queen to buy some cameras in here/ I'm a bad bi**h, she's a savage, no comparison here," she later rhymes in another verse.
What you may also know is that they've done it for a cause. Hot Girl Meg and Queen Bey have decided to donate proceeds from this song to their hometown of Houston by way of Bread of Life, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding the homeless men and women in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Since the beginning of today's coronavirus pandemic, Bread of Life has delivered 14 tons of produce, shelf-stable food, and other supplies to 500 families each week. An average of 100 homebound seniors has received food while more high-risk individuals were assisted with gaining access to telehealth services and more.
Hear "Savage (Remix)" below and visit Bread of Life's official website for more information.