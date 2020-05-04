Jimmy Henchman Loses Appeal In Conviction For Murder Of 50 Cent Affiliate

The Czar entertainment founder was previously convicted of ordering a hit on G-Unit associate Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher in 2009.

James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond’s attempt at having his murder-for-hire conviction overturned has been denied. On Friday (May 1), the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to uphold the conviction against Rosemond for ordering a hit on G-Unit affiliate, Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher, reports the Associated Press.

Rosemond is already serving two life-sentences for drug trafficking and weapons offenses. In appealing the murder-for-hire conviction, Rosemond’s lawyer argued that witnesses only testified against the former music mogul in exchange for shorter prison sentences.

The Czar Entertainment founder was accused of ordering a hit on Fletcher in retaliation after G-Unit’s Tony Yayo allegedly attacked his then teenage son at the height of Rosemond’s beef with 50 Cent. Lowell reportedly admitted to assaulting the teen and was gunned down in 2009.

Henchman’s first trial ended in a hung jury, though he was convicted in a second trial and sentenced to life plus 20 years. The conviction was overturned and a third trial was subsequently ordered after it was determined that the court “erred in unduly restricting Rosemond’s ability to defend against the charges, and that such error was not harmless.” In 2017, Henchman was again convicted in Lowell's murder, which he appealed.

Rosemond has maintained innocence throughout the court cases. “I never told anyone to kill the guy,” he told Complex in 2017. “When [a contact] told me he had a way to get to Lowell Fletcher, I asked if he could bring him to me. What these guys went ahead and did was ended up killing Lowell Fletcher, which was not what I asked them to do.”