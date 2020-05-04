Jimmy Henchman Loses Appeal In Conviction For Murder Of 50 Cent Affiliate

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle was scheduled to go to trial last month, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. In February, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Perry promised Eric Holder that he would retain his right to a speedy trial. A month later, the spread of COVID-19 forced L.A. County into stay-at-home orders that subsequently affected court scheduling.
All L.A. County Clerk offices have been closed as of March 23. Additionally, courthouses in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and other cities around Southern California have been temporarily closed until further notice. California's shelter in place order is expected to be lifted this month.
According to recent jail records, Holder’s next court date has been pushed back to June 8. Holder, 30, stands accused of fatally shooting Nipsey outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles last year.
The 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot at least 10 times before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nipsey’s friend, Kerry Lathan, was shot in the leg during the incident. Though Holder fled the crime scene, he was apprehended two days later nearly 30 miles away in Bellflower, Calif.
Holder faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Attorney Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting the O.J. Simpson’s murder case, signed on to defend Holder only to drop him as a client, due to backlash and apparent death threats. It’s unclear if Holder hired a new attorney, or if one has been appointed to him.
Holder is reportedly being held at the Twin Towers Facility in Downtown Los Angeles.
Meek Mill got a special gift for his birthday! The 33-year-old Philly rapper’s girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to their son on Wednesday (May 6).
“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek tweeted along with a heart emoji.
Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020
Meek and Harris have reportedly been linked for about a year, but Harris denied that they were a couple during an interview last October. Harris, who is a 30-year-old fashion designer, announced the pregnancy last December with an Instagram post.
Meek inadvertently confirmed the pregnancy in February during a Twitter back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote before deleting the tweet. In April, Meek posted a photo of a crib to his Instagram Story further confirming the baby's pending arrival.
The newborn is the third child for Meek who has two older sons, Murad and Rihmeek.
With her new “Coffee” out and an album in the works, Kelly Rowland has set off on a new path that includes signing a management deal with Roc Nation, the singer recently confirmed.
“It’s family and it just kind of happened,” Rowland told the Associated Press last week. “It just really happened to work and it’s woking out really well so far. My team, I have great team. It’s not to say I didn’t have a great team before, had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.”
Rowland also revealed that she is currently an independent artist. “It’s something about it that I’m really, really loving and there’s something about it where you’re just like, ‘Oh I need a little bit more of some budget money to execute some this.’ I alway say that dog’on Destiny’s Child set me up because we had visuals,” explained the 39-year-old recording artist. “People are like, ‘You gon’ release a song with no visuals?’ now that I released ‘Coffee’ people are like, ‘OK, what are we going to get next? What visuals are we going to get next?’ So I do feel that pressure, but I just want to take it a little easier on myself.”
As for the upcoming album, Rowland admitted that quarantine has slowed down the process. “Before quarantine, we were at the close of the record. That’s when you’re like turning records in, talking to writers and producers, starting that whole process of the ending process. It’s not that it’s slowed down but definitely made things a little more challenging to navigate. We got this. We got this, but definitely, definitely this year. I’m not waiting anymore. I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m doing it this year.”