Jimmy Henchman Loses Appeal In Conviction For Murder Of 50 Cent Affiliate

May 4, 2020 - 9:44 pm by VIBE Staff

The Czar entertainment founder was previously convicted of ordering a hit on G-Unit associate Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher in 2009.

James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond’s attempt at having his murder-for-hire conviction overturned has been denied. On Friday (May 1), the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to uphold the conviction against Rosemond for ordering a hit on G-Unit affiliate, Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher, reports the Associated Press.

Rosemond is already serving two life-sentences for drug trafficking and weapons offenses. In appealing the murder-for-hire conviction, Rosemond’s lawyer argued that witnesses only testified against the former music mogul in exchange for shorter prison sentences.

The Czar Entertainment founder was accused of ordering a hit on Fletcher in retaliation after G-Unit’s Tony Yayo allegedly attacked his then teenage son at the height of Rosemond’s beef with 50 Cent. Lowell reportedly admitted to assaulting the teen and was gunned down in 2009.

Henchman’s first trial ended in a hung jury, though he was convicted in a second trial and sentenced to life plus 20 years. The conviction was overturned and a third trial was subsequently ordered after it was determined that the court “erred in unduly restricting Rosemond’s ability to defend against the charges, and that such error was not harmless.” In 2017, Henchman was again convicted in Lowell's murder, which he appealed.

Rosemond has maintained innocence throughout the court cases. “I never told anyone to kill the guy,” he told Complex in 2017. “When [a contact] told me he had a way to get to Lowell Fletcher, I asked if he could bring him to me. What these guys went ahead and did was ended up killing Lowell Fletcher, which was not what I asked them to do.”

Eric-HoldeR-Nipsey-Hussle-Arrested-1554237576
CBS Los Angeles

Eric Holder’s Trial Date Delayed In Nipsey Hussle Murder Case

The man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle was scheduled to go to trial last month, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. In February, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Perry promised Eric Holder that he would retain his right to a speedy trial. A month later, the spread of COVID-19 forced L.A. County into stay-at-home orders that subsequently affected court scheduling.

All L.A. County Clerk offices have been closed as of March 23. Additionally, courthouses in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and other cities around Southern California have been temporarily closed until further notice. California's shelter in place order is expected to be lifted this month.

According to recent jail records, Holder’s next court date has been pushed back to June 8. Holder, 30, stands accused of fatally shooting Nipsey outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles last year.

The 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot at least 10 times before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nipsey’s friend, Kerry Lathan, was shot in the leg during the incident. Though Holder fled the crime scene, he was apprehended two days later nearly 30 miles away in Bellflower, Calif.

Holder faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Attorney Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting the O.J. Simpson’s murder case, signed on to defend Holder only to drop him as a client, due to backlash and apparent death threats. It’s unclear if Holder hired a new attorney, or if one has been appointed to him.

Holder is reportedly being held at the Twin Towers Facility in Downtown Los Angeles.

Meek Mill Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Meek Mill And Girlfriend, Milan Harris, Welcome Son Together

Meek Mill got a special gift for his birthday! The 33-year-old Philly rapper’s girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to their son on Wednesday (May 6).

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek tweeted along with a heart emoji.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Meek and Harris have reportedly been linked for about a year, but Harris denied that they were a couple during an interview last October. Harris, who is a 30-year-old fashion designer, announced the pregnancy last December with an Instagram post.

Meek inadvertently confirmed the pregnancy in February during a Twitter back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote before deleting the tweet. In April, Meek posted a photo of a crib to his Instagram Story further confirming the baby's pending arrival.

The newborn is the third child for Meek who has two older sons, Murad and Rihmeek.

kelly-rowland-GettyImages-1201726582-1588804226
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T

Kelly Rowland Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

With her new “Coffee” out and an album in the works, Kelly Rowland has set off on a new path that includes signing a management deal with Roc Nation, the singer recently confirmed.

“It’s family and it just kind of happened,” Rowland told the Associated Press last week. “It just really happened to work and it’s woking out really well so far. My team, I have great team. It’s not to say I didn’t have a great team before, had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.”

Rowland also revealed that she is currently an independent artist. “It’s something about it that I’m really, really loving and there’s something about it where you’re just like, ‘Oh I need a little bit more of some budget money to execute some this.’ I alway say that dog’on Destiny’s Child set me up because we had visuals,” explained the 39-year-old recording artist. “People are like, ‘You gon’ release a song with no visuals?’ now that I released ‘Coffee’ people are like, ‘OK, what are we going to get next? What visuals are we going to get next?’ So I do feel that pressure, but I just want to take it a little easier on myself.”

As for the upcoming album, Rowland admitted that quarantine has slowed down the process. “Before quarantine, we were at the close of the record. That’s when you’re like turning records in, talking to writers and producers, starting that whole process of the ending process. It’s not that it’s slowed down but definitely made things a little more challenging to navigate. We got this. We got this, but definitely, definitely this year. I’m not waiting anymore. I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m doing it this year.”

