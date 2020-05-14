John Legend Announces ‘Bigger Love’ Album, Debuts New Music Video

The LP is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq.

John Legend is readying the release of his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, out next month. The EGOT winner debuted the music video for the album's title track on Tuesday's (May 12) episode of The Voice.

Fans across the globe were asked to submit clips to be included in the music video. The visual highlights the many ways in which people are staying connected during the global pandemic.

“This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” says Legend. “We're all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world who are finding ways to stay connected to family, help their neighbors, and make time for a needed dance break despite the crazy circumstances we find ourselves in.”

Bigger Love, which is executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, debuts on June 19.

Check out the music video below.