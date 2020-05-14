John Legend Announces ‘Bigger Love’ Album, Debuts New Music Video

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
In celebration of Stevie Wonder’s 70th birthday, Questlove and DJ D-Nice hit the turntables to play some of the music icon’s many hits. The 24-hour Instagram Live music party kicked off at midnight on Wednesday (May 13).
Streaming live from an Instagram account launched by Wonder's family, the rotating DJ set switched up ever four hours, with Questlove taking the first shift from midnight to 4 a.m. (EST). His set was followed by Giles Peterson, DJ Tara, and Natasha Diggs.
View this post on Instagram
TONIGHT at Midnight EDT / 9PM PDT!!! Birthday celebration of Stevie Wonder hosted by his family! For 24 Hours straight, listen to: @questlove Midnight-4AM EDT (9PM-1AM PDT) @gillespeterson 4AM-8AM EDT (9AM-1PM GMT+1) @djtaranyc 8AM-12PM EDT (5AM-9AM PDT) @natashadiggs 12PM-4PM EDT (9AM-1PM PDT) @dnice 4PM-8PM EDT (1PM-5PM PDT) @djspinna 8PM EDT (5PM PDT) - Until... Enjoy 24 hours of #StevieWonderClassics!
DJ D-Nice picked up the late afternoon/evening shift, while DJ Spinna rounds out the daylong virtual extravaganza.
View this post on Instagram
With a career that has lasted over 50 years, Wonder’s vast music catalog includes “Superstition,” “Living for the City,” “Never Dreamed You’d Leave in Summer,” “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Sir Duke,” and his rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
The milestone 70th birthday marks an extra-special celebration for Wonder who successfully underwent a kidney transplant last year.
The Michigan native, born Stevland Hardaway Morris, launched his career at the age of 11. Two years later, a 13-year-old Wonder made history as the youngest recording artist ever to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Wonder is also the second Black musician in history to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song which he won in 1985 for “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”
Fresh off an eventful Moth’s Day Weekend, Future announced the release of his new album, High Off Life, dropping this Friday (May 15).
The Atlanta rapper revealed the album tracklist on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 12). The 21-track release includes Future’s “Life Is Good” collaboration with Drake (plus the remix) along with guest appearances Da Baby, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Young Thug, NBA Youngboy and Doe Boy.
In a recent interview with XXL, Future described his new album as a celebration of life. “It’s about life and being good and just enjoying life. So many tragedies and catastrophes and everything is going on in the world. And you want to enjoy life, as long as you have it. Waking up, breathing, you want to be able to soak it all up and be appreciative for every moment on this earth, every moment that you’re living.”
Peep the High Off Life tracklist below.
It’s official, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj have the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Say So” (remix). The duo bested Megan Thee Stallion’s Beyonce-assisted “Savage” (Remix”) which came in second place on the charts, it was still a historic week for rap and for Black artists as four Black female artists reigned over the No. 1 and No. 2 slots respectively.
Minaj took to Twitter to thank her fans and joked about Doja's promise to show her boobs if the single went No. 1.
“I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?”
I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs?
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2020
The “Say So” remix marks the first chart topper for Doja and Minaj, the latter of whom has scored more than 100 placements on the charts throughout her career. In addition, Minaj broke the record for the longest wait for a No. 1 hit, Billboard reports.
Megan’s “Savage” remix rose from No. 4 to No. 2 on the charts thanks to an assist from Queen Bey. Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Drake’s “Pain 1993” featuring Playboi, debuted at No. 7.