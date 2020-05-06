Kelly Rowland Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
The man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle was scheduled to go to trial last month, until the coronavirus pandemic hit. In February, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Perry promised Eric Holder that he would retain his right to a speedy trial. A month later, the spread of COVID-19 forced L.A. County into stay-at-home orders that subsequently affected court scheduling.
All L.A. County Clerk offices have been closed as of March 23. Additionally, courthouses in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and other cities around Southern California have been temporarily closed until further notice. California's shelter in place order is expected to be lifted this month.
According to recent jail records, Holder’s next court date has been pushed back to June 8. Holder, 30, stands accused of fatally shooting Nipsey outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles last year.
The 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot at least 10 times before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nipsey’s friend, Kerry Lathan, was shot in the leg during the incident. Though Holder fled the crime scene, he was apprehended two days later nearly 30 miles away in Bellflower, Calif.
Holder faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Attorney Christopher Darden, best known for prosecuting the O.J. Simpson’s murder case, signed on to defend Holder only to drop him as a client, due to backlash and apparent death threats. It’s unclear if Holder hired a new attorney, or if one has been appointed to him.
Holder is reportedly being held at the Twin Towers Facility in Downtown Los Angeles.
Meek Mill got a special gift for his birthday! The 33-year-old Philly rapper’s girlfriend, Milan Harris, gave birth to their son on Wednesday (May 6).
“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Meek tweeted along with a heart emoji.
Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️
— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020
Meek and Harris have reportedly been linked for about a year, but Harris denied that they were a couple during an interview last October. Harris, who is a 30-year-old fashion designer, announced the pregnancy last December with an Instagram post.
Meek inadvertently confirmed the pregnancy in February during a Twitter back-and-forth with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote before deleting the tweet. In April, Meek posted a photo of a crib to his Instagram Story further confirming the baby's pending arrival.
The newborn is the third child for Meek who has two older sons, Murad and Rihmeek.
Vanessa Bryant uncovered a special surprise from her late husband, Kobe Bryant, just in time for her 38th birthday. The NBA legend penned a letter to his wife prior to his death.
“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled 'To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi.' I waited to open one more letter on my birthday,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (May 5). “It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover.
“Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus, she added of Kobe and their daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. “Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”
Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today.❤️The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#MyBirthdayWish
In addition to the letter, Vanessa shared a photo of her daughter Capri, wearing her late daughter, Gigi's outfit.
Capri looks just her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)! ❤️🎂
Last Friday (May 1), the mother of four celebrated what would have been Gigi's 14th birthday with a sweet dedication that read in part, “ I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”
Gigi and Kobe passed away in a helicopter accident in January. Vanessa has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company behind the fatal trip.
The basketball star was taking his daughter and six others to his Mamba Sports Academy when the aircraft crashed. Everyone aboard the flight perished, including the pilot.