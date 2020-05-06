Kelly Rowland Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

“It’s family and it just kind of happened.”

With her new “Coffee” out and an album in the works, Kelly Rowland has set off on a new path that includes signing a management deal with Roc Nation, the singer recently confirmed.

“It’s family and it just kind of happened,” Rowland told the Associated Press last week. “It just really happened to work and it’s woking out really well so far. My team, I have great team. It’s not to say I didn’t have a great team before, had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.”

Rowland also revealed that she is currently an independent artist. “It’s something about it that I’m really, really loving and there’s something about it where you’re just like, ‘Oh I need a little bit more of some budget money to execute some this.’ I alway say that dog’on Destiny’s Child set me up because we had visuals,” explained the 39-year-old recording artist. “People are like, ‘You gon’ release a song with no visuals?’ now that I released ‘Coffee’ people are like, ‘OK, what are we going to get next? What visuals are we going to get next?’ So I do feel that pressure, but I just want to take it a little easier on myself.”

As for the upcoming album, Rowland admitted that quarantine has slowed down the process. “Before quarantine, we were at the close of the record. That’s when you’re like turning records in, talking to writers and producers, starting that whole process of the ending process. It’s not that it’s slowed down but definitely made things a little more challenging to navigate. We got this. We got this, but definitely, definitely this year. I’m not waiting anymore. I’m not wasting anymore time. I’m doing it this year.”