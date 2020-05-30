Killer Mike -- SiriusXM + Pandora Present Live Podcast Recording "Storytime with Legendary Jerry"
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Killer Mike Gives Emotional Speech Urging Peaceful Protests Amid Unrest In Atlanta

May 30, 2020 - 1:13 am by VIBE Staff

“It is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with the enemy.”

Killer Mike joined T.I., and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in delivering emotional pleas to discourage ATLiens from burning the city as protests broke out on Friday (May 29) in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless victims of police brutality.

“I don’t want to be here,” began Killer Mike. “I’m the son of an Atlanta city police officer, my cousin is a police officer…I got a lot of love and respect for police officers down to the original eight [Black] police officers in Atlanta that, even after becoming police, had to dress in a YMCA because white officers didn’t want to get dressed with ni**ers. And here we are, 80 years later and I watched a white officer assassinate a Black man and I know that tore your heart out. I know it’s crippling and I have nothing positive to say in this moment because I don’t want to be here.”

The Atlanta native went on to share background on his family’s involvement in the Civil Rights Movement, and other social justice issues. “I’m duty-bound to be here to simply say, 'It is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with the enemy.’”

In what turned out to be another viral moment, Tip called Atlanta “Wakanda” while imploring demonstrators not to destroy the city. “Atlanta has been here for us, this city don’t deserve that. I understand that a lot of others do, but we can’t do this here, this is Wakanda. It’s sacred. It must be protected,” said the 39-year-old rapper.

Mayor Bottoms simply told protestors to simply “go home.”

“Above everything else, I am a mother to four Black children in America, one of whom is 18 years old,” she said. “When I saw the murder of George Floyd, I hurt like a mother would hurt. Yesterday, when I heard there was a rumor about violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do: I called my son and I said ‘where are you?’ I said ‘I cannot protect you and Black boys shouldn’t be out today.’ So you’re not going to out-concern me, and out care about where we are in America.

“I wear this each and every day and I pray over my children each and every day. What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos.”

At the request of Mayor Bottoms, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in Fulton County, and deployed 500 troops from the state's national guard.

See Killer Mike's full statement below as well as photos and video of the protests.

In This Story:

Popular

Shameik Moore Blasted For Comments On Police Brutality, Rosa Parks

From the Web

More on Vibe

breonna-taylor-black-emt-killed-wrongfully-killed-1589495982
Screenshot

Breonna Taylor’s Family Vows To Continue Fight For Justice: “Please Keep Saying Her Name”

Breonna Taylor must not be forgotten. The family of the 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March, released a statement encouraging peaceful protests and the continued fight for justice.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear read the statement from Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, on CNN on Friday (May 29).

“Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile, and to bringing people together,” the statement reads. “The last thing she’d want right now is any more violence. Changes are being made, but it’s not enough. We will not stop until there is truth, justice and accountability. Breonna’s legacy will not be forgotten. And it’s because of all of us saying her name and demanding justice. We are saying her name more each day. Thank you.

“Please keep saying her name. Please keep demanding justice and accountability, but let’s do it the right way without hurting each other. We can, and we will make some real change here. Now’s the time. Let’s make it happen.”

Seven people were shot during a protest for Taylor in Louisville on Thursday (May 28). The shooting victims were treated and are in stable condition, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher. Fisher also reposted a video message from Taylor’s family urging peace amid the protests.

A message from Breonna Taylor’s family urging protestors to be peaceful, go home and keep fighting for truth. pic.twitter.com/if5MH5UcCW

— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 29, 2020

On March 13, 2020, Louisville police officers kicked in Taylor’s door without warning and opened fire. Authorities claim that they were executing a “no-knock” search warrant stemming from an alleged drug investigation involving another man who did not live in Taylor’s home, and had already been arrested.

“Police just unloaded 25 to 30 rounds, I mean they’re shooting from the front door, they’re shooting from the window, they’re shooting from the patio,” attorney Benjamin Crump told Essence on Friday. “They’re so reckless, they shoot a bullet into the next door neighbor’s apartment where their five-year-old daughter is asleep in her room. “They didn’t even have to come in her [Taylor's] apartment. They already had the person they were searching for in custody.”

Taylor’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LMPD accusing the department of excessive force and gross negligence. In wake of Taylor’s murder going public, LMPD has changed its policy and will now require no-knock warrants to have a police chief’s signature. The department also made it mandatory for LMPD officers to wear body cameras.

A 911 call made by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after the shooting was made public on Thursday. “I don’t know what’s happening somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,” Walker can be heard saying through tears. Police arrested Walker for shooting at cops whom he assumed were robbers. The charges were later dropped.

Listen to the emotional 911 call below.

Continue Reading
George Floyd US-CRIME-RACE
KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested For Murder Of George Floyd

Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for the murder of George Floyd on Friday (May 29), Hennepin County D.A. Mike Freeman confirmed at a press conference.

“Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and with manslaughter. He has been charged with third-degree murder,” said Freeman.

“There could be more charges later. The investigation is ongoing. We felt it important to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator,” Freeman said when asked if the three additional fired MPD officers will be charged in Floyd’s murder. The third-degree murder charge suggests that Chauvin had no intent to kill Floyd. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

Chauvin's arrest follows three days of protests in an around Minneapolis. On Thursday (May 28), the MPD’s third precinct went up in flames.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct has been set on fire pic.twitter.com/h85rjffLgc

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 29, 2020

“We have never charged a case in that time frame. We can only prove a case when we have substantial evidence,” added Freeman who maintained that the timing of the arrest was a result of a final piece of evidence, although he refused to go into detail. “We have now been able to put together the evidence that we needed. Folks, I’m not gonna’ talk specifically about this piece of evidence, or that piece of evidence. You will see.”

Freeman did however state the that evidence collected in the case includes citizen video, officer body cam footage, witness statements, and a “preliminary report” from the medical examiner.

Chauvin was the officer filmed jamming his knee into Floyd’s neck as he gasped for air and pleaded, “Please! Please! I can’t breathe!”

The fatal incident unfolded on Monday (May 25) afternoon. Police were called to Cup Food grocery store after Floyd allegedly tried to use a fraudulent $20 bill. MPD claimed that Floyd resisted arrest but a security camera recording shows him walking calmly in handcuffs while being escorted to a patrol car by an MPD officer.

Video footage release by store owner who stated George did not resist arrest as stated on the police report #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/aqFzkPmnEp

— Que ™ (@RealQDaKidd) May 27, 2020

Additional footage, recorded by a teenage bystander, captured Floyd's last few minutes alive. Floyd, 46, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Chauvin may have already known Floyd as they both worked security for the Minneapolis club, El Nueva Rodeo.

Continue Reading
Shameik Moore LA Premiere Of Netflix's "Let It Snow" - Red Carpet
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Shameik Moore Blasted For Comments On Police Brutality, Rosa Parks

Shameik Moore, whose acting credits include Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Into the Spider-Verse, Dope, and The Get Down, came under fire after ranting about police brutality, racism, and Rosa Parks.

On Thursday (May 28), Moore posted a series of tweets in response to George Floyd, and protests held after his murder. The 25-year-old actor  suggested that racism wasn’t a factor in Floyd’s murder and questioned how Black people can “avoid” being killed by police.

It didn’t take long for Moore to find himself in a tailspin feverishly defending, explaining and clarifying his words. “We have to work on our community before blaming everything on ‘racist’ and police. 1... there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed... and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation..WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT?

“Give them an inch they WILL take a mile..... We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments? Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted.”

We have to work on our community before blaming everything on “racist” and police. 1... there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed... and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation ...

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT? Give them an inch they WILL take a mile..... We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments?

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

Moore also acknowledged that “no one asked” for his opinion. “But it’s 2020 not 1945... meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history,” he wrote. “I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations.”

No one asked for my opinion but it’s 2020 not 1945... meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations.

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

The tweet storm included a video of a police officer shoving a young black man. “See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear,” Moore captioned the video. “We need to learn how to deal with police... and or racism... because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix.”

The Atlanta native noted that he’s “pro LIFE” and “obviously black so don’t mis understand what I’m saying. Black lives shouldn’t be taken so heartlessly.”

“I just feel the solution is not to continue to handle the situation the way we’ve been handling it... there are no results... that is LITERALLY the definition of insanity,” he continued. “Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted.”

In additional tweets and three video posts, Moore fended off backlash while further explaining his stance, and claiming that he “probably dealt with more police situations than most black people that comment on what’s going on.”

So honestly... everyone tweeting me.. step out of defense mode for a second.. because there is no “losing me” I AM black.. AND iv probably dealt with more police situations than most black people that comment on what’s going on.

— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020

Feeling that his words were taken out of context, Moore decided to go on Instagram Live but it didn't help much. The Live session produced a viral clip of him suggesting that Parks could've ridden in a black-owned taxi instead of taking the bus on that faithful day in 1955.

Shameik Moore talking about Rosa Parks, Black-owned taxi cabs andddd ?¿? pic.twitter.com/5J53vumDxy

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 28, 2020

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

1d ago

Killer Mike Gives Emotional Speech Urging Peaceful Protests Amid Unrest In Atlanta

National

1d ago

Breonna Taylor’s Family Vows To Continue Fight For Justice: “Please Keep Saying Her Name”

National

2d ago

Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Arrested For Murder Of George Floyd