Killer Mike Gives Emotional Speech Urging Peaceful Protests Amid Unrest In Atlanta

Breonna Taylor must not be forgotten. The family of the 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March, released a statement encouraging peaceful protests and the continued fight for justice.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear read the statement from Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, on CNN on Friday (May 29).
“Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile, and to bringing people together,” the statement reads. “The last thing she’d want right now is any more violence. Changes are being made, but it’s not enough. We will not stop until there is truth, justice and accountability. Breonna’s legacy will not be forgotten. And it’s because of all of us saying her name and demanding justice. We are saying her name more each day. Thank you.
“Please keep saying her name. Please keep demanding justice and accountability, but let’s do it the right way without hurting each other. We can, and we will make some real change here. Now’s the time. Let’s make it happen.”
Seven people were shot during a protest for Taylor in Louisville on Thursday (May 28). The shooting victims were treated and are in stable condition, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher. Fisher also reposted a video message from Taylor’s family urging peace amid the protests.
A message from Breonna Taylor’s family urging protestors to be peaceful, go home and keep fighting for truth. pic.twitter.com/if5MH5UcCW
— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 29, 2020
On March 13, 2020, Louisville police officers kicked in Taylor’s door without warning and opened fire. Authorities claim that they were executing a “no-knock” search warrant stemming from an alleged drug investigation involving another man who did not live in Taylor’s home, and had already been arrested.
“Police just unloaded 25 to 30 rounds, I mean they’re shooting from the front door, they’re shooting from the window, they’re shooting from the patio,” attorney Benjamin Crump told Essence on Friday. “They’re so reckless, they shoot a bullet into the next door neighbor’s apartment where their five-year-old daughter is asleep in her room. “They didn’t even have to come in her [Taylor's] apartment. They already had the person they were searching for in custody.”
Taylor’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the LMPD accusing the department of excessive force and gross negligence. In wake of Taylor’s murder going public, LMPD has changed its policy and will now require no-knock warrants to have a police chief’s signature. The department also made it mandatory for LMPD officers to wear body cameras.
A 911 call made by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after the shooting was made public on Thursday. “I don’t know what’s happening somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,” Walker can be heard saying through tears. Police arrested Walker for shooting at cops whom he assumed were robbers. The charges were later dropped.
Listen to the emotional 911 call below.
Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for the murder of George Floyd on Friday (May 29), Hennepin County D.A. Mike Freeman confirmed at a press conference.
“Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and with manslaughter. He has been charged with third-degree murder,” said Freeman.
“There could be more charges later. The investigation is ongoing. We felt it important to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator,” Freeman said when asked if the three additional fired MPD officers will be charged in Floyd’s murder. The third-degree murder charge suggests that Chauvin had no intent to kill Floyd. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.
Chauvin's arrest follows three days of protests in an around Minneapolis. On Thursday (May 28), the MPD’s third precinct went up in flames.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct has been set on fire pic.twitter.com/h85rjffLgc
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 29, 2020
“We have never charged a case in that time frame. We can only prove a case when we have substantial evidence,” added Freeman who maintained that the timing of the arrest was a result of a final piece of evidence, although he refused to go into detail. “We have now been able to put together the evidence that we needed. Folks, I’m not gonna’ talk specifically about this piece of evidence, or that piece of evidence. You will see.”
Freeman did however state the that evidence collected in the case includes citizen video, officer body cam footage, witness statements, and a “preliminary report” from the medical examiner.
Chauvin was the officer filmed jamming his knee into Floyd’s neck as he gasped for air and pleaded, “Please! Please! I can’t breathe!”
The fatal incident unfolded on Monday (May 25) afternoon. Police were called to Cup Food grocery store after Floyd allegedly tried to use a fraudulent $20 bill. MPD claimed that Floyd resisted arrest but a security camera recording shows him walking calmly in handcuffs while being escorted to a patrol car by an MPD officer.
Video footage release by store owner who stated George did not resist arrest as stated on the police report #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/aqFzkPmnEp
— Que ™ (@RealQDaKidd) May 27, 2020
Additional footage, recorded by a teenage bystander, captured Floyd's last few minutes alive. Floyd, 46, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Chauvin may have already known Floyd as they both worked security for the Minneapolis club, El Nueva Rodeo.
Shameik Moore, whose acting credits include Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Into the Spider-Verse, Dope, and The Get Down, came under fire after ranting about police brutality, racism, and Rosa Parks.
On Thursday (May 28), Moore posted a series of tweets in response to George Floyd, and protests held after his murder. The 25-year-old actor suggested that racism wasn’t a factor in Floyd’s murder and questioned how Black people can “avoid” being killed by police.
It didn’t take long for Moore to find himself in a tailspin feverishly defending, explaining and clarifying his words. “We have to work on our community before blaming everything on ‘racist’ and police. 1... there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed... and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation..WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT?
“Give them an inch they WILL take a mile..... We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments? Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted.”
We have to work on our community before blaming everything on “racist” and police. 1... there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed... and 2.. if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole life with a false accusation ...
— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020
WHY DO WE GIVE THEM THE ENERGY THEY WANT? Give them an inch they WILL take a mile..... We literally know this already. At what point do we look at ourselves and make adjustments?
— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020
Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted
— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020
Moore also acknowledged that “no one asked” for his opinion. “But it’s 2020 not 1945... meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history,” he wrote. “I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations.”
No one asked for my opinion but it’s 2020 not 1945... meaning I’m more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim.. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I don’t not fear for my life because I know how to carry myself in tuff situations.
— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020
The tweet storm included a video of a police officer shoving a young black man. “See I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates to hear.. but needs to hear,” Moore captioned the video. “We need to learn how to deal with police... and or racism... because THIS is the part of the scenario we have failed to fix.”
The Atlanta native noted that he’s “pro LIFE” and “obviously black so don’t mis understand what I’m saying. Black lives shouldn’t be taken so heartlessly.”
“I just feel the solution is not to continue to handle the situation the way we’ve been handling it... there are no results... that is LITERALLY the definition of insanity,” he continued. “Look... all I’m saying is.. in the MOMENT.. when we are experiencing racism.. can We the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted.”
In additional tweets and three video posts, Moore fended off backlash while further explaining his stance, and claiming that he “probably dealt with more police situations than most black people that comment on what’s going on.”
So honestly... everyone tweeting me.. step out of defense mode for a second.. because there is no “losing me” I AM black.. AND iv probably dealt with more police situations than most black people that comment on what’s going on.
— Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 28, 2020
Feeling that his words were taken out of context, Moore decided to go on Instagram Live but it didn't help much. The Live session produced a viral clip of him suggesting that Parks could've ridden in a black-owned taxi instead of taking the bus on that faithful day in 1955.
Shameik Moore talking about Rosa Parks, Black-owned taxi cabs andddd ?¿? pic.twitter.com/5J53vumDxy
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 28, 2020