Kimora Lee Simmons Speaks Out Against Anti-Asian Racism Fueled By Global Pandemic

“We all have to do our part, call [racism] out when you see it, hear it or read about it.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled an onslaught of racism against Asians. Kimmora Lee Simmons recently joined other fashion designers of Asian descent in pushing back against the anti-Asian sentiment exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We each have a role to play in combating the virus but also racism,” Simmons told the Los Angeles Times. “There are two sicknesses with a whole racially derogatory undertone that you have to fight at the same time. We have to combat it and treat each other with a little bit of respect because we’re all part of the bigger picture. We all have to do our part, call [racism] out when you see it, hear it or read about it.”

Hate crimes against Asian communities have spiked in wake of the global outbreak after many of the first known cases of the disease were found in China.

In addition to taking a stand against racism brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak,the Baby Phat founder donated 400,000 meals to those in need.