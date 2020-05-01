The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure will be returning for another season. The premium cable network announced its decision to extend the comedy-drama series, three episodes into Season 4's premiere.
“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming's executive vice president in a press release. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”
Issa Rae took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "Grateful to officially come back for Season 5!" the show's executive producer and star wrote in a video-accompanied tweet.
With the renewal of her other series A Black Lady Sketch Show and the upcoming backyard wrestling series Tre Cnt with Dwayne Johnson, it's safe to say Rae's bags are even more secure.
Later this month, Issa Rae will appear in the MRC Film and Paramount comedy film, Love Birds. You'll be able to finally watch it on Friday, May 22 over on Netflix.
As we all try to find ways to ease the anxiety and stress surrounding today's pandemic, Erykah Badu aka Badulla Oblongata is stepping up to lead a guided meditation session on Saturday (May 2).
The beloved artist is teaming up with London-based NTS Radio to deliver a tranquil, singing bowl and drum-assisted sitting as part of NTS's 24-hour, Jameson Whiskey-partnered event, Remote Utopias.
The takeover — which includes a festival-like lineup featuring the likes of singer Jorja Smith, producer Skrillex, grime artist Jme and actor Jonah Hill — will also serve as a fundraising event for The Global FoodBanking Network's mission of helping "nourish the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks."
⚠️ REMOTE UTOPIAS ⚠️ full line up out now. Raising funds for @foodbanking, supported by @jamesonwhiskey. Link in bio.
In related news, Badu launched her own platform and live-streamed a 3-part "Quarantine Concert" series where fans experienced exclusive performances, chatted with fellow viewers, and copped one of a kind merch, ranging from crystal-based water bottles, oversized hoodies and more.
Tune in to Ms. Badu's hour-long session tomorrow (May 2) at 5:25 pm EST on NTS.Live or on the NTS Radio mobile app. In the meantime, peep a teaser for Ms. Badu's upcoming session above.
Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).
The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.
“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”
“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.
“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”
The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.