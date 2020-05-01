LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.

LeBron James To Celebrate Class Of 2020 With Virtual Graduation

High school students are in for a star-studded treat.

LeBron aka King James is doing his part to make sure high school seniors have an unforgettable graduation celebration.

The Los Angeles Lakers power forward and his LeBron James Family Foundation have called on artists like Pharrell, H.E.R., YBN Cordae, Chika, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and more for the upcoming event Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized," said the I Promise School founder said in a press release. "While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.

“We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics," James also stated. "It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time.”

Set to air on Saturday, May 16 at 5 pm PT, the commercial-free, hour-long special will not only stream on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok but it will also be broadcasted on major television networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Aside from quarantining with his family, James took to Twitter earlier this week to share updates on Space Jam 2 (Space Jam: A New Legacy), the upcoming sequel to the 1996 animated live-action film. "2021!" he wrote in a tweet featuring a video of him wearing a dad hat.

No word on whether Space Jam 2 is still slated for the rumored July 16, 2021 release.