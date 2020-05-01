LeBron James At Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers Game
LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James To Celebrate Class Of 2020 With Virtual Graduation

May 1, 2020 - 1:42 pm by Christine Imarenezor

High school students are in for a star-studded treat.

LeBron aka King James is doing his part to make sure high school seniors have an unforgettable graduation celebration.

The Los Angeles Lakers power forward and his LeBron James Family Foundation have called on artists like Pharrell, H.E.R., YBN Cordae, Chika, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe and more for the upcoming event Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized," said the I Promise School founder said in a press release. "While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.

“We learned early on in our work with students and families in Akron that education is so much more than academics," James also stated. "It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them. With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time.”

Set to air on Saturday, May 16 at 5 pm PT, the commercial-free, hour-long special will not only stream on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok but it will also be broadcasted on major television networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Aside from quarantining with his family, James took to Twitter earlier this week to share updates on Space Jam 2 (Space Jam: A New Legacy), the upcoming sequel to the 1996 animated live-action film. "2021!" he wrote in a tweet featuring a video of him wearing a dad hat.

No word on whether Space Jam 2 is still slated for the rumored July 16, 2021 release.

In This Story:

Popular

Ex-New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin Released From Prison Due To Pandemic

From the Web

More on Vibe

issa-rae-insecure-renewed-season-5-1-1588362959
Merie W. Wallace/HBO

Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Renewed For 5th Season, 'Love Birds' Gets Premiere Date

Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure will be returning for another season. The premium cable network announced its decision to extend the comedy-drama series, three episodes into Season 4's premiere.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO Programming's executive vice president in a press release. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Issa Rae took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "Grateful to officially come back for Season 5!" the show's executive producer and star wrote in a video-accompanied tweet.

With the renewal of her other series A Black Lady Sketch Show and the upcoming backyard wrestling series Tre Cnt with Dwayne Johnson, it's safe to say Rae's bags are even more secure.

Later this month, Issa Rae will appear in the MRC Film and Paramount comedy film, Love Birds. You'll be able to finally watch it on Friday, May 22 over on Netflix.

Continue Reading

Erykah Badu To Lead A Guided Meditation Session This Weekend

As we all try to find ways to ease the anxiety and stress surrounding today's pandemic, Erykah Badu aka Badulla Oblongata is stepping up to lead a guided meditation session on Saturday (May 2).

The beloved artist is teaming up with London-based NTS Radio to deliver a tranquil, singing bowl and drum-assisted sitting as part of NTS's 24-hour, Jameson Whiskey-partnered event, Remote Utopias.

The takeover — which includes a festival-like lineup featuring the likes of singer Jorja Smith, producer Skrillex, grime artist Jme and actor Jonah Hill — will also serve as a fundraising event for The Global FoodBanking Network's mission of helping "nourish the world’s hungry through uniting and advancing food banks."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

⚠️ REMOTE UTOPIAS ⚠️ full line up out now. Raising funds for @foodbanking, supported by @jamesonwhiskey. Link in bio.

A post shared by NTS Radio (@nts_radio) on Apr 27, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

In related news, Badu launched her own platform and live-streamed a 3-part "Quarantine Concert" series where fans experienced exclusive performances, chatted with fellow viewers, and copped one of a kind merch, ranging from crystal-based water bottles, oversized hoodies and more.

Tune in to Ms. Badu's hour-long session tomorrow (May 2) at 5:25 pm EST on NTS.Live or on the NTS Radio mobile app. In the meantime, peep a teaser for Ms. Badu's upcoming session above.

Continue Reading
Brandy- 2019 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards Brandy- 2019 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Brandy Debuts “Baby Mama” Single Feat. Chance The Rapper

Brandy is back! The Grammy-winning singer dropped her new single, “Baby Mama,” featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday (May 1).

The song is an ode her daughter, Sy’rai, and an anthem for all mothers. “The inspiration for 'Baby Mama' was of course my daughter and how she makes me a better person,” Brandy wrote on her YouTube page after the song was released.

“I wanted to do a song about her and speak to all baby mama's out there that may feel like they can't make it or they can't push through, you know, if you use your child as an inspiration you can do anything and I want to everybody to feel that. I have to give Chance The Rapper a huge shout out, he spit a really really dope verse on it and I’m so pleased with it.”

“Baby Mama” will presumably be featured on Brandy's long-awaited studio album. The multi-platinum selling singer opened up the project in an interview with TrueExclusives earlier this week.

“I’m super excited, like I can’t believe it,” she admitted. “I’m so nervous. How can I not be nervous? This is crazy! I haven’t felt like this in so long.”

The music video for “Baby Mama” drops on Monday (May 4). In the meantime, listen to the song below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Digital Covers

2d ago

Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio Will Be Televised

News

1d ago

Janet Jackson Biopic Reportedly In Development

Entertainment

1d ago

Will Smith Hosts Virtual Reunion With ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Cast