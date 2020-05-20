Little Richard Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony Held At Alabama HBCU

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A new date for Babyface’s virtual tribute to Waiting to Exhale has been announced. The Grammy-winning producer rescheduled the event for May 24, he revealed on social media on Wednesday (May 19).
The virtual party, originally scheduled for Mother's Day, will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Waiting to Exhale.
Let's try this again...
Let's celebrate Waiting to Exhale this Sunday May 24th 2020 at 8 PM EST, 5 PM PST on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/KRVYYmMQzb
— Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) May 19, 2020
Written and produced by Babyface, the soundtrack to the 1995 film adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel starring Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine, topped the Billboard 200 for five weeks and the R&B charts for nearly two months in addition to being certified 7x times platinum. The album featured Toni Braxton, Mary J. Blige, CeCe Winans, Brandy and Houston who sang the film’s title track “Exhale (Shoop Shoop).”
Babyface's digital tribute was postponed in light of the death of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell.
“At first I thought I could handle it I’m now realizing there’s no way I can get through this 100 percent and honestly, that just wouldn’t be fare to all of you,” Face explained before debuting a song that he wrote in honor of Harrell.
My Tribute to a dear friends @andreharrell
Wrestling fans are mourning the loss of former WWE star, Shad Gaspard. The former pro-wrestler’s remains were found on Venice Beach on Thursday (May 20) morning.
Beachgoers spotted the body at around 1:25 a.m. and flagged down patrol officers, the LAPD said in a news release.
Gaspard, 39, went missing on Sunday (May 17) while swimming with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach. After three days of attempting to locate him, authorities called off the search for Gaspard a day before his body washed ashore.
According to a lifeguard, Gaspard was 50 yards from shore when a wave crashed over his head. Before being swept out to sea, Gaspard instructed the lifeguard to save his son. The boy was rescued without injury.
“[The lifeguard] was going to try to rescue both but the father, in his last few words, said, ‘Save my son,’” said Los Angeles Fire Department’s Lifeguard Chief Ken Haskett.
Born in Brooklyn, Gaspard began training in boxing when he was 5 years old, and played multiple sports throughout his childhood. Gaspard rose to fame in the WWE as a member of the duo, Cryme Tyme, with wrestling partner JTG.
Prior to becoming a professional wrestler, Gaspard played basketball at Georgia Perimeter College and worked as a bodyguard for Diddy, Britney Spears and Mike Tyson.
The 2020 BET Awards will be a virtual celebration featuring an “array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” the cable network announced on Thursday (May 20). The annual ceremony, celebrating the brightest stars in music, film, television, sports and philanthropy, is scheduled to go down next month.
The annual award show is the latest of many entertainment events forced to change formats in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s ceremony promises to “continue the rich history of providing fans with special, not to be missed moments.”
BET has lots to celebrate as 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards and the 40th anniversary of BET.
“The BET Awards are a seminal event – the biggest celebration of Black culture, Black accomplishment, Black excellence, and Black potential,” said Scott Mills, president of BET. “Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”
The cable network’s yearly BET Experience has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The three-day event, coinciding with the BET Awards, will return next year.
It’s unclear when BET Award nominations will be announced, or who will participate in the virtual ceremony.
The 2020 BET Awards air on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.