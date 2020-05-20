Little Richard Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony Held At Alabama HBCU

The music legend was buried at Oakwood University cemetery.

Mourners gathered for a private ceremony honoring the life of Little Richard. The rock pioneer was buried at Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Ala., on Wednesday (May 20).

The ceremony included a eulogy from Dr. Carlton Byrd, and a performance from opera singer Brandie Sutton, TMZ reports. Closing remarks were delivered by, David Person, a spokesperson for the Richard’s family.

Little Richard attended the HBCU in the late 1950s to study theology. “Oakwood was extremely special to Richard,” said Leslie Pollard, president of the University. “It was a time when he met college friends that were his fiends for the rest of his life.”

Pollard added that the family held an intimate funeral to, “Let the other side of Richard come forward. Which was the more personal -- the brother, the uncle, the father. That side of Richard to come forward.”

The music legend, whose birth name was Richard Wayne Penniman, succumbed to bone cancer earlier in the month. He was 87.