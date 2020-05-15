The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Chole x Halle are giving us a taste of what's to come from their upcoming sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, debuting on June 5. The dynamic duo serve up gorgeous visuals in the sweltering new music video for “Do It,” the album's lead single.
“So thankful for all the support on #DOIT it means everything us!!! Ya’ll like it? Keep watching, streaming x dancing,” the pair tweeted on Friday (May 15). “We’re sooo looking forward to sharing the album with you.”
sooooo thankful for all the support on #DOIT it means everything us!!! y’all like it? keep watching, streaming x dancing. we’re sooo looking forward to sharing the album with you. much much love 🖤🖤💍💍 https://t.co/vPaeglZ5uE pic.twitter.com/TfV8WV2lvl
— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) May 15, 2020
In honor of “Do It,” Balmain will host an Instagram Live event on Sunday (May 17), featuring a 30-minute set from Chloe x Hall.
Watch the “Do It” music video below.
Amir “Questlove” Thompson and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter landed a three-year first-look deal with Universal. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the founders of the Legendary Roots Crew will create scripted and unscripted content for Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal TV under the duo's Two One Five Entertainment imprint.
“This deal is very important to us as we've been content producers and storytellers for our entire career,” Questlove said in a statement on Wednesday (May 13). “A significant investment from Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal Television in our vision allows us to share these stories on a much larger scale. Tarik and I see this as the next chapter to our careers, and we are very involved in the entire process. I'm directing, Tarik is writing and we both are producing.”
The deal extends the Roots decade-long relationship with NBC, first on Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night talk show in 2009, and serving as the house band for NBC’s Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, which premiered in 2014. Questlove is also music director for the Tonight Show.
“Many of our initial projects have been music-centric content, and one of our goals is to become the premiere hub for music storytelling — a safe space for these stories to be shared across a variety of platforms,” added Black Thought. “Eventually we will expand outside of music with our stories. However, as we all know, every story has a rhythm and Two One Five Entertainment will harness that rhythm and create well-produced, compelling content.”
Two One Five Entertainment's roster of projects include the AMC docuseries, Hip Hop Songs that Shook America, along with Black Woodstock, chronicling the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The company has also had a hand in the Broadway productions, Black No More and Soul Train the Musical.
E-40 is making sure that inmates and staff at two of California’s largest prisons have access to hand sanitizer. The Bay Area rap legend produced and donated 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to USP Lompoc and San Quentin State Prison.
Lompoc has seen the largest number of coronavirus outbreaks of any prison in the country with at least 912 confirmed cases, which accounts for about 70% Lompoc’s inmate population, the Los Angeles Times reports. The prison has so far tested about half of its inmates.
“Lompoc has the most cases I wanted to really target them mainly, but I was like let me take care of San Quentin as well,” Forty Water told NBC Bay Area. “I can’t save the world but I can play my part. I can help a few.”
E-40 donates 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to Lompoc & San Quentin State Prison
As of May 9, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among San Quentin inmates but there we six cases among the staff. A protests was held outside of the prison last weekend to demand that the state accelerate the release of inmates during the pandemic.
“It’s not just about the prisoners,” lawyer Richard Tan, a lawyer for one of the protest organizers, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “If there are outbreaks in prison, it will spread into neighboring communities through the staff. Prisons will become incubators. The state of California really needs to consider releasing many more prisoners who are currently incarcerated. That’s what it comes down to.”
Around 3,500 detainees in California state prisons have been released early due to overcrowding amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Watch E40's full interview with NBC Bay Area below.